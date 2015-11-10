Reuters Business News Schedule at 1330 GMT/0830 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Deutsche Bank poised to name investment banking leaders -sources

NEW YORK/LONDON - Deutsche Bank could announce a new executive structure at its investment bank as soon as this week as part of chief executive John Cryan’s shake-up of Germany’s largest lender, sources familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (DEUTSCHE BANK-RESTRUCTURING/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Olivia Oran and Anjuli Davies, 535 words)

Fewer than 10 big euro zone banks miss capital requirements, ECB’s Nouy says

FRANKFURT - Fewer than 10 of the 122 banks directly supervised by the European Central Bank have less capital than required, and most of those can fill the hole by retaining profits, the ECB’s top banking watchdog, Daniele Nouy, says. (EUROZONE-BANKS/DIVIDENDS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa, 230 words)

Oil majors see low prices persisting for months ahead

ABU DHABI - The global oil glut is likely to take longer than expected to clear and may depress oil prices for many more months if not years despite steep investment cuts and project cancellations around the world, executives from oil majors say. (TOTAL-OIL/PRICES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rania El Gamal and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 465 words)

India frees up foreign investment in 15 major sectors

NEW DELHI - India has eased foreign direct investment norms in 15 major sectors, including mining, defence, civil aviation and broadcasting, the government says, in a bid to drum up investment and speed growth. (INDIA-REFORMS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani and Krishna N. Das, 500 words)

MARKETS

Shares dip, dollar back on track

LONDON - A mixed bag of signals on corporate earnings and global growth pushed European and Asian stock markets lower while the dollar made more progress, driving below $1.07 per euro for the first time since April. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Patrick Graham, 460 words)

EU poised to delay securities reform by a year

LONDON - The European Union’s landmark reform of securities markets to apply lessons from the financial crisis may need to be delayed by a year to January 2018, a European Commission official says. (EU-MARKETS/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Huw Jones, 620 words)

Dollar climbs toward 7-month highs, bolstered by Fed rate hike bets

LONDON - The dollar rose towards a seven-month peak against a basket of major currencies, bolstered by widening rate differentials in favour of U.S. Treasuries on expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Anirban Nag, 395 words)

Euro zone yields fall as ECB rate-cut talk grows

LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields fell across the board, on growing expectations that the European Central Bank will cut its deposit rate next month just as the U.S. Federal Reserve looks likely to hike. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 440 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Putin’s daughters and Russia’s second-generation elite

LONDON/MOSCOW - Since Vladimir Putin began cementing his grip on Russia in the 1990s, many of his friends have grown famously rich. (RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/DAUGHTERS (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephen Grey, Andrey Kuzmin and Elizabeth Piper, 2,670 words)

INSIGHT

Keystone’s death bolsters “keep carbon in the ground” camp

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES - For environmentalists dedicated to killing it, President Barack Obama’s rejection of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline unleashed a moment of euphoria. Activists celebrated with tequila shots at Sierra Club headquarters in San Francisco and in Lafayette Square across from the White House, site of the first anti-Keystone protests in 2011, when to most people it was just another pipeline. (CLIMATECHANGE-KEYSTONE/STRATEGY (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Timothy Gardner and Bruce Wallace, 1,105 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. import prices fall on petroleum, range of goods

WASHINGTON - U.S. import prices fell more than expected in October as the cost of petroleum and a range of goods declined, a sign that a strong dollar and soft global demand continued to exert downward pressure on imported inflation. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 310 words)

More misery ahead for Greeks as economy set to shrink again

LONDON - Any Greeks hoping their days of economic pain are over following the latest bailout agreement with international lenders should look to the dire projections from Europe’s three main institutional forecasters for a reality check. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 475 words)

Swedish cbank increasingly ready to act over strong crown, minutes show

STOCKHOLM - Sweden’s central bank stands increasingly ready to use a full range of policy tools to keep any strengthening of the crown in check, even as inflationary pressures rise, minutes of its latest meeting shows. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/MINUTES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero, 440 words)

China Oct data shows deflationary pressure persists

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - China’s October inflation data shows persisting if not intensifying deflationary pressure, spurring analysts to expect more moves to stimulate the slowing economy by year-end. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Nathaniel Taplin, 540 words)

ECB to ease policy again in December via expanding QE

The European Central Bank will almost certainly ease monetary policy further next month, according to economists in a Reuters poll who thought that for now at least, an expansion or extension of bond purchases was the most likely option.(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/POLL, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 650 words)

French industrial output Q3 rise paves way for positive GDP

PARIS - French industrial production rose by 0.4 percent over the third quarter, boding well for broader economic output figures to be published later this week after French consumer spending rose over the summer while trade also contributed positively. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

German construction industry sees 2.5 pct growth in 2016

BERLIN - Germany’s construction industry expects 2.5 percent sales growth next year, a faster increase than this year, helped by a boom in new apartment building and demand for accommodation from migrants, the federal construction industry association says. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/CONSTRUCTION, moved, 130 words)

UK retail sales growth cools in October - BRC

LONDON - British retail sales growth cooled last month, marking the weakest performance for the month of October since 2008, according to a survey from the British Retail Consortium. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 225 words)

COMPANIES

Vodafone first-half earnings rise after four lean years

LONDON - Vodafone’s first-half earnings rise for the first time in four years after investment in faster 4G networks started to pay off and full-year results may be better than forecast, the company says. (VODAFONE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 575 words)

GE, Alstom land $5.6 billion deals to supply Indian railway

NEW DELHI - General Electric and Alstom have won contracts worth a combined $5.6 billion to supply India’s railways with new locomotives, as the vast but dilapidated state-owned network looks to foreign companies to help it modernise. (INDIA-GENERAL ELECTRIC/RAILWAY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tommy Wilkes, 435 words)

Hedge fund Elliott to oppose Dialog’s takeover of Atmel

FRANKFURT - Activist hedge fund Elliott has disclosed a 2.9 percent stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor and says it will rally co-shareholders to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel. (DIALOG-ELLIOT/ATMEL (UPDATE 3), moved, by Kirsti Knolle and Arno Schuetze, 445 words)

E.ON to post record net loss on impairments - sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF - Germany’s largest utility E.ON will post the biggest net loss in its history when it presents results on Wednesday, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters, hit by massive writedowns on its power plants and oil and gas business. (E ON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff, 400 words)

France ready to return to 15 pct Renault stake -Macron

PARIS - The French state is ready to reduce its stake in carmaker Renault back to 15 percent and wants the governance structure in its alliance with Japan’s Nissan to remain unchanged, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron says. (RENAULT-NISSAN/MACRON (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

ABN Amro valued at up to 18.8 bln euros as float price set

AMSTERDAM - The Dutch government announced a wide price range for ABN Amro’s return to private hands, valuing the lender at 15-18.8 billion euros ($16-20 bln) in what is set to be Europe’s biggest bank floatation since the financial crisis. (ABN AMRO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Toby Sterling, 530 words)

Lufthansa tries to stop cabin crew strike in courts

BERLIN/FRANKFURT - Lufthansa filed injunctions to try to end what is shaping up to be the longest strike in the airline’s history after cabin crews called for a 68-hour walkout to cap a week of daily protests. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen, 420 words)

National Grid to sell majority stake in British gas distribution business

Britain’s National Grid Plc has put a majority stake in its 8.5 billion pound ($12.8 bln) gas distribution business up for sale as it shifts focus to better-performing assets such as its U.S. networks, it says. (NATIONAL GRID-STAKESALE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Karolin Schaps, 340 words)

Online furniture store Home24 buys German rival

BERLIN - Online furniture retailer Home24, a start-up launched by Rocket Internet that is encroaching on IKEA’s territory, has bought German rival Fashion for Home, gaining an offline store presence for the first time. (ROCKET INTERNET-HOME24/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Emma Thomasson and Nadine Schimroszik, 440 words)

Premier Foods quarterly sales rise for first time in 2 years

LONDON - Demand for products like Oxo seasonings and Bisto gravy helped Britain’s Premier Foods to report its first quarterly branded food sales gain in two years, sending its shares soaring by 16 percent. (PREMIER FOODS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 270 words)

AstraZeneca lupus drug impresses in mid-stage trial

LONDON - AstraZeneca’s experimental lupus drug anifrolumab significantly cut disease activity in a mid-stage clinical trial, boosting hopes for a medicine the company believes could become a $1 billion-a-year seller. (ASTRAZENECA-LUPUS/, moved, 335 words)

U.S. Air Force leader backs moves to speed up arms sales approvals

DUBAI - U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James says it is important to speed up approvals of foreign arms sales, and she is open to creating a White House-level position to oversee the process across government. (DUBAI-AIRSHOW/USA-ARMS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 445 words)

Middlemen the key to corporate bond market’s electric dreams

LONDON/NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs, the biggest standalone U.S. investment bank, shuttered its GSessions electronic bond-trading platform in 2014. BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, closed its Aladdin bond trading network after less than a year in 2013. Last spring, Deutsche Boerse, owner of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, pulled its funding for a platform called Bondcube. (CORPORATEBONDS-LIQUIDITY/ (GRAPHICS), moved, by Sinead Cruise, John McCrank and Davide Scigliuzzo, 1,000 words)