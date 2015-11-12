Reuters Business News Schedule at 1330 GMT/0830 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542-3479

TOP STORIES

ECB’s Draghi signals ready to act, defends banker meetings

BRUSSELS/ FRANKFURT - The head of the European Central Bank underscored on Thursday the bank’s readiness to extend money printing, warning that a key measure of economic health - price inflation - was flagging. (ECB-POLICY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Francesco Guarascio and Francesco Canepa, 229 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-BONDS/, moved, by John Geddie, 429 words

- ECB-POLICY/QE (EXCLUSIVE), moved , By John O‘Donnell, 613 words

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (POLL), moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 550 words

Steady U.S. jobless claims consistent with healthy labor market

WASHINGTON - New U.S. applications for unemployment benefits last week held steady at levels consistent with sustained labor market strength that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 323 words)

Britain’s Rolls-Royce cuts 2016 profit forecast again

LONDON - Britain’s Rolls-Royce issues its fourth profit warning in just over a year and says it may cut its dividend as a slow down in Asia meant weaker demand for servicing older aero-engines, showing the scale of the challenge facing its new CEO. (ROLLSROYCE-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Sarah Young, 600 words)

Deutsche Bank sets up new investment bank management team -memo

LONDON - Deutsche Bank has set up a new management committee for its Corporate and Investment Banking division as part of a broader shake-up of Germany’s largest bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. (DEUTSCHE BANK-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anjuli Davies, 466 words)

MARKETS

Draghi stimulus hint knocks euro, commodities buckle

LONDON - A signal from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi that further policy easing is coming next month pushed the euro and government bond yields lower on Thursday but failed to lift stocks, which buckled under the weight of gloomy corporate news. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (UPDATE 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 708 words)

Oil steadies on gasoline demand, technical buying

LONDON - Oil prices steadied on Thursday at around $46 per barrel, as demand for gasoline and technical buying after a sharp fall the previous day offset worries about a large global supply glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Simon Falush, 277 words)

Road unclear for dollar drive higher despite Draghi broadside

LONDON - The euro dipped briefly below $1.07 on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi singled out the currency’s more robust performance since May as one driver for a “weakening” outlook on inflation. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 448 words)

Foreign investors warn China e-trading proposal could sink Stock Connect

HONG KONG - Draft rules to curb high-speed trading blamed for China’s summer stock market crash could kill off billions of dollars of investment into China, global banks and investors have told Chinese regulators in a letter. (CHINA-MARKETS/REGULATIONS (PIX), moved, by Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee, 614 words)

ECONOMY

Foreign funds to follow IMF lead with yuan bond holdings

HONG KONG - Foreign asset managers are preparing to increase their exposure to yuan-denominated bonds, as the International Monetary Fund looks likely this month to approve the inclusion of China’s “redback” into its currency basket. (CHINA-YUAN/INTERNATIONALISATION (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Michelle Chen, 550 words)

India’s Modi eyes trade deals, show of strength on UK visit

LONDON - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a visit to Britain that he hopes will yield trade deals worth billions of dollars and a boost to his authority after a damaging electoral failure back home (BRITAIN-INDIA (UPDATE 1), picture, moved, by Estelle Shirbon, 300 words)

Bank of Korea holds rates for 5th month in Nov, as expected

SEOUL - South Korea’s central bank keeps interest rates steady for a fifth straight month, a widely expected decision given growing global uncertainty ahead of an anticipated U.S. rate hike in December. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo, 400 words)

China warns WTO its cheap exports will soon be harder to resist

GENEVA - China has served notice to World Trade Organization members including the European Union and United States that complaints about its cheap exports will need to meet a higher standard from December 2016, a Beijing envoy said at a WTO meeting. (CHINA-TRADE/, moved, by Tom Miles, 400 words)

Bleak job prospects drive S.Korean youth to vocational schools

In February more than 11 percent of those aged between 15 and 29 years were jobless - the highest level since the late 1990s. By October it had come down to 7.4 percent but was still more than double the overall unemployment rate. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/STUDENTS (PIX, TV), moved, by Ju-min Park, 750 words)

COMPANIES

Viacom revenue misses on lack of movie hits, lower US ad sales

Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reports weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue as a lack of hit movie releases hurts revenue from its films unit and ad sales fall in its U.S. cable TV business. (VIACOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Abhirup Roy, 300 words)

We’re watching you: Carrefour lights have eyes

LILLE, France - The strip lights in the hypermarket know where you are - and can tell you where to go. The new technology being trialled by French retailer Carrefour is the latest attempt to mesh the online and real-world shopping experience (RETAIL-TECH/ (PICTURE), moved, by Dominique Vidalon and Emma Thomasson, 880 words)

Man United posts 39 pct rise in first-quarter revenue

English soccer club Manchester United posted a 39 percent rise in first-quarter revenue due to its participation in the lucrative Champions League tournament this season which boosted broadcast and matchday income. (MANCHESTER UTD RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/09.00 AM ET, by Aastha Agnihotri, 400 words

Siemens sees return to growth after year of upheaval

BERLIN - Siemens, Europe’s biggest industrial group, forecasts a return to growth on all levels in 2016 after a year of upheaval in which it axed thousands of jobs at its energy division and sold its last remaining consumer businesses. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 578 words)

SABMiller 2nd-quarter underlying sales rise, forex impacts margins

LONDON - Brewer SABMiller reported higher underlying sales for the second quarter on Thursday, a day after larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev launched a $100 billion-plus takeover bid for it. (SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 286 words)

BAE Systems sees flat earnings in 2015 on Typhoon production cut

LONDON - Europe’s biggest defence company BAE Systems warns it will see no growth in earnings in 2015 after it reduced the rate of production of Typhoon aircraft and said it would cuts jobs in Britain and Australia. (BAE SYSTEMS-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Paul Sandle, 400 words)

Restructuring delay helps Raiffeisen return to profit

VIENNA - Raiffeisen Bank International reported an unexpected third-quarter net profit on Thursday and predicted a similar performance for 2015 as a whole because most of its planned restructuring costs would be booked after the new year. (RAIFFEISEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 290 words)

Zalando sales soar as new brands launched

BERLIN - Europe’s biggest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando saw quarterly sales growth accelerate and said it was aiming to reach almost 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for the full-year after it launched new brands and speeded up delivery. (ZALANDO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 407 words)

Hermes’ Q3 sales growth slows less than expected

PARIS - French luxury group Hermes’ sales beat expectations in the third quarter, despite a slowdown in the rate of growth, helped by demand for leather goods and ready-to-wear fashion. (HERMES-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 293 words)

Former VW CEO quits as Audi chair as emission-scandal probes continue

BERLIN - Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has stepped down as chairman of luxury brand Audi amid an investigation of two emissions scandals that occurred during his reign at Europe’s largest carmaker. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/AUDI, moved, 206 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Morgan Stanley turns to stodgy bank accounts to boost profit

NEW YORK - Morgan Stanley, better known for underwriting bonds than for retail banking, plans to offer savings accounts and certificates of deposits next year to wring more profit from its wealth management clients, executives told Reuters. (MORGAN STANLEY-WEALTH/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Olivia Oran, 1101 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Partner in Canada’s Energy East struggled with pollution controls

Irving Oil, the company seeking to become the gatekeeper for a new crude oil pipeline from western Canada to the Atlantic Ocean, has struggled to control air pollution at its existing marine terminal in Saint John, New Brunswick. (IRVING-AIRQUALITY/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Dave Sherwood and Richard Valdmanis, 943 words)

COMMODITIES

COLUMN-Why are oil and gas companies calling for more action on climate change?

This year many of us have increased our advocacy on this issue. And last month, companies responsible for a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply in the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) threw their support behind a new global agreement at the forthcoming UN talks in Paris. (CLIMATECHANGE-SUMMIT/DUDLEY (COLUMN), moved, by Bob Dudley, 1700 words)

Brazil vows to make BHP, Vale pay for deadly mine disaster

MARIANA, Brazil - Brazil’s government says it may fine mining giants BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA for the “environmental catastrophe” caused by ruptured dams at an iron ore mine jointly owned by the companies in a southeastern state. (BRAZIL-DAMBURST/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira, 1000 words)