Reuters Business News Schedule at 1330 GMT/0830 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Oil slump rocks markets again in historic equity rout

LONDON - World stocks sink to their lowest levels since 2013, hit by another tumble in oil to 13-year lows that keep equity markets on track for one of their worst monthly performances ever. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Alistair Smout, 680 words)

Oil rout deepens as glut pushes U.S. crude to new lows

LONDON - Oil futures extend their decline, with U.S. crude touching its lowest since 2003, as a global supply glut bumped up against bearish financial news that sparked deeper worries over demand. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Libby George, 400 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-LUKOIL/ (INTERVIEW, TV), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, 225 words

- OIL-PRICE/CITIGROUP, moved, 100 words

- USA-OIL/SHALE (PICTURE), moved, by Terry Wade and Anna Driver, 980 words

Goldman profit slumps after huge mortgage-backed bond settlement

Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s profit slumps for the third straight quarter as a $5 billion settlement of crisis-era legal claims ate into earnings in a tumultuous three months. (GOLDMAN SACHS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Richa Naidu and Sudarshan Varadhan, 750 words)

No global meltdown, EU growth outlook unchanged - EU econ chief

DAVOS - Central banks still have more firepower they can use to counter a slowdown in global growth, which does not change the outlook for recovery in the euro zone, European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/EU-MOSCOVICI (INTERVIEW, TV), moved, by Paul Taylor, 590 words)

MARKETS

Oil slump sends Russian rouble to all-time low

MOSCOW - Russia’s rouble strikes a new record low after fresh falls in world oil prices deepen investors’ worries that the slowdown in the commodity-dependent Russian economy still has further to run. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alexander Winning, 545 words)

Oil price shock takes German yields to lowest since May sell-off

LONDON - German 10-year Bund yields fall to their lowest levels since last May’s dramatic bond sell off, as sliding oil prices rattled global markets and fuelled talk that the ECB may need to take further steps soon to lift inflation. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 595 words)

Yen hits one-year high vs dollar as risk appetite wanes with oil

LONDON - The yen soars after crude oil prices fall to near 13-year lows and risk appetite wanes, with the dollar dropping to a one-year low as investors revised expectations of how much the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Anirban Nag, 405 words)

+ See also:

- SAUDI-CENBANK/FOREX (UPDATE 1), moved, 655 words

Bears maul currencies, stocks hit 6-1/2 year lows

LONDON - Emerging markets are at the centre of another global rout, with shares tumbling to 6-1/2 year lows and a number of major currencies, including Russia’s rouble, teetering near all-time troughs. (EMERGING-MARKETS/, moved, by Marc Jones, 465 words)

China shares slip as oil slides, outweighing stimulus hopes

SHANGHAI - China’s volatile stock markets fall more than 1 percent, though mounting chatter about imminent policy stimulus provides some support against the backdrop of a fresh slide in oil prices, which hit stock markets across the globe. (CHINA-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen, 770 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/CONSUMERS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, 765 words

- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-DEPRECIATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 625 words

INSIGHT

Electric vehicle sales fall far short of Obama goal

DETROIT - Back in 2008, with gas prices averaging nearly $4 a gallon, President Barack Obama set a goal of getting one million plug-in electric vehicles on the roads by 2015. (AUTOS-ELECTRIC/OBAMA (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by David Shepardson and Bernie Woodall, 865 words)

Smuggling soars as Venezuela’s economy sinks

BOCA DEL GRITA, Venezuela - Driven by deepening economic crisis, smuggling across Venezuela’s land and maritime borders - as well as illicit domestic trading - has accelerated to unprecedented levels and is transforming society. (VENEZUELA-SMUGGLING/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Girish Gupta, 1,250 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. consumer prices fall on lower energy prices

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in December as the cost of energy goods dropped and services rose moderately, a trend that if sustained suggests inflation could be slow to rise toward the Federal Reserve’s target. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 475 words)

BOJ likely to cut coming fiscal year’s CPI forecast below 1 pct-sources

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is likely to cut its core consumer inflation forecast for the coming fiscal year to possibly below 1 percent at a policy review next week, say three sources familiar with its thinking. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 545 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/REPORT, moved, 295 words

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 410 words

Sluggish wage growth keeps pressure off the BoE for a rate hike

LONDON - Wage growth in Britain slowed in the three months to November even though unemployment fell to its lowest since early 2006, underlining why the Bank of England is saying it will take its time before raising interest rates. (BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William Schomberg, 435 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT, moved, 225 words

EU plans faster investment tax refunds from 2017 - document

LONDON - European Union countries will have to introduce rules from 2017 to speed up tax refunds on cross-border investments, part of a drive to improve the working of financial markets and lift economic growth, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. (EU-TAX/INVESTMENT (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 510 words)

Kenya aims to cut 1 pct of GDP from budget -finance minister

NAIROBI - Kenya plans to cut the equivalent of 1 percent of its GDP from its budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year in order to reduce borrowing, its finance minister says, and details will be announced in a supplementary budget this month. (KENYA-BUDGET/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Duncan Miriri, 350 words)

Saudi central bank warns banks against riyal speculation

DUBAI - The Saudi Arabian central bank has warned commercial banks against betting on depreciation of the riyal as tumbling oil prices put pressure on the Saudi currency, several bankers operating in the market say. (SAUDI-CENBANK/FOREX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Archana Narayanan and Celine Aswad, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Shell’s profits hit by further slide in oil prices

LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell expects to report a near halving in profits in the last three months of 2015 following the further slide in oil prices, it says, a week before shareholders meet to vote on its $47 billion deal to take over rival BG Group. (SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 590 words)

E.ON breaks ranks to cut UK domestic gas price by 5 pct

LONDON - E.ON becomes the first big British energy supplier to announce household winter gas price cuts after a fall in wholesale prices, putting pressure on rivals to follow suit. (E.ON-GAS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nina Chestney, 400 words)

Some Monte Paschi customers withdraw savings as bank’s stock sinks

MILAN - Some Monte dei Paschi customers have been pulling savings out of the Italian bank, its chief executive says, as it faces a crisis over a mountain of bad loans that has halved its market value this year. (MONTE PASCHI-CEO/STATEMENT (UPDATE 3), moved, by Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei, 695 words)

Zurich Insurance sees big hit from UK winter storms

ZURICH - Zurich Insurance issues a profit warning for its general insurance (GI) business, its second in four months, threatening its dividend and underscoring the challenges awaiting the Swiss company’s next CEO. (ZURICH INS GROUP-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 480 words)

ASML Q4 results beat expectations; expects sales to rise in Q2

AMSTERDAM - ASML Holding reports better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings, and said sales of its newest tool will lend a “significant” boost to sales starting in the second quarter. (ASML HOLDING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Toby Sterling, 270 words)

Solvay set for growth in 2016 -CEO

BRUSSELS - Belgian chemicals group Solvay is optimistic that it will grow in 2016, its chief executive tells a Belgian newspaper. (SOLVAY-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut’s Q1 sales beat expectations

ZURICH - Barry Callebaut overshot expectations for first-quarter sales on broad-based volume growth, with the Swiss chocolate maker’s revenue increase handily beating forecasts in a Reuters poll. (BARRY CALLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

Strong Christmas boosts WH Smith’s full-year forecast

British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc sees full-year profit “slightly ahead” of expectations after a strong sales performance at its High Street business over the Christmas period. (WH SMITH-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Aastha Agnihotri, 355 words)

Audi to move Q3 production to Hungary from Spain

BUDAPEST - Volkswagen’s flagship Audi division will move production of the Q3 compact crossover vehicle to its Hungarian plant from Spain, Audi’s Hungarian press office says in a statement. (AUDI/HUNGARY, moved, 100 words)