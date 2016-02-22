Reuters Business News Schedule at 1330 GMT/0830 AM ET

Editor: Philippa Fletcher +44 7766 705527

TOP STORIES

Sterling sinks as EU exit campaign intensifies

LONDON - Sterling heads towards its biggest loss in almost six years against the dollar, hit by a rise in the odds on a “Brexit” after a handful of senior ruling Conservatives join the campaign to leave the European Union. (BRITAIN-EU/MARKETS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Patrick Graham, 640 words)

Euro zone Feb business growth slowed despite price cutting -PMI

LONDON - Euro zone private business growth increased at its weakest pace for over a year in February, much worse than expected, after activity slowed in Germany and contracted in France, a survey shows. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 505 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 360 words

- FRANCE-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 470 words

IEA sees oil market rebalancing in 2017; US production at record high by 2021

Oil markets will begin to rebalance in 2017 thanks to falling U.S. production but that decline will prove short-lived as efficiency gains will push U.S. output to new records by the beginning of the next decade, the International Energy Agency says. (IEA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 580 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8), moving shortly, by Karolin Schaps, 380 words

- OIL-ICE/, moved, 135 words

- USA-OIL/LAWSUITS (PICTURE), moved, by Tom Hals, 1,230 words

- USA-IRAN/OPEC (INTERVIEW, GRAPHICS), moved, by Nidhi Verma, 400 words

HSBC 2015 confirms China “princeling” probe as profit falls short

HONG KONG - HSBC is under investigation by U.S. regulators in relation to hiring practices of people tied to government officials in Asia, the bank says, as it warns of an uncertain environment particularly in top market China. (HSBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Lisa Jucca, 700 words)

MARKETS

Stocks gain broadly, pound falls on EU exit fears

LONDON - Shares rise in Europe and Asia, boosted by higher oil and commodity prices, while sterling falls sharply against the dollar and euro on concerns Britain may vote to leave the European Union. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 590 words)

Italian, Portuguese bond yields fall as ECB keeps banks in mind

LONDON - Italy and Portugal, the focus of recent concerns about the health of Europe’s financial sector, saw their borrowing costs fall faster than their euro zone peers after the ECB said it would aim to protect banks from further policy easing. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Geddie, 500 words)

Gold dips 2 pct on strong dollar

LONDON - Gold falls 2 percent as the dollar strengthens and investor appetite for risk increases, but the metal remains above $1,200 an ounce after a rally that push prices to one-year highs this month. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Clara Denina, 420 words)

Emerging assets extend gains, pinning hopes on G20 action

LONDON - Emerging stocks rose 0.7 percent to extend last week’s gains, tracking world equity markets higher on expectations of a policy action announcement from the G20 meeting this week. (EMERGING-MARKETS/, moved, by Sujata Rao, 540 words)

ECONOMY

UK factory orders weaken further in February - CBI

LONDON - British factory orders weaken slightly further in February after a sharper fall in January and manufacturers expect to cut their prices in the coming months, an industry survey shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ORDERS, moved, 210 words)

Swedish central bank takes proactive stance amid global easing

STOCKHOLM - Two of six Swedish rate-setters voted against cut rates on Feb 11 and a majority also appeared hesitant, balancing lower inflation with strong growth, minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting shows. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/MINUTES (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

Zero rates wrecked your savings? Relax on a $17,000 footstool

FRANKFURT - It doesn’t look like much, but a boxy wooden vintage Swedish footstool isn’t just a place to rest your weary feet after cross-country skiing. It is the latest competition to hedge funds or high end real estate. And that means it will cost you $17,000. (RATES-IMPACT/ (PICTURE), moved, by John O‘Donnell, 830 words)

Schengen collapse could cost EU up to 1.4 trln euros over decade

BERLIN - A collapse of Europe’s Schengen passport-free travel zone could cost the European Union up to 1.4 trillion euros over the next decade, a study by Germany’s Bertelsmann Foundation shows. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/SCHENGEN, moved, 405 words)

INSIGHT

Unevenness of Irish recovery weighs on Feb. 26 election

EDENDERRY, Ireland - An hour’s drive from the now bustling centre of Dublin, Edenderry bears more scars of Ireland’s recent economic collapse than signs of its seemingly rapid recovery. (IRELAND-ELECTION/INEQUALITIES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 895 words)

COMPANIES

Apple urges government to form commission on encryption issues

Apple Inc, fighting a demand by the U.S. government that it unlock an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters, has called for the creation of a government commission or panel of experts to discuss the implications of the demand on issues such as national security and personal freedoms. (APPLE-ENCRYPTION/COMMISSION (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

EFG to buy Brazilian group BTG’s Swiss bank for $1.34 bln

ZURICH - EFG International agrees to buy BTG Pactual’s Swiss private bank BSI for $1.34 billion in cash and shares, a deal it hopes will put it among the top five players in Switzerland’s crowded wealth management market. (EFG INTL-M&A/BSI (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), expect by 1400 GMT/0900 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin, 500 words)

Ahold, Delhaize offer to sell some Belgian stores for merger approval

AMSTERDAM - Retailers Ahold and Delhaize say they have proposed to sell a relatively small number of stores in Belgium in a bid to win regulatory approval from the country’s competition authority for their merger. (DELHAIZE GROUP-M&A/AHOLD (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)

Vivendi too busy to talk with Mediaset over pay-TV deal -Vivendi source

BARCELONA - French media group Vivendi is too busy working on other projects to start talks with Italian broadcaster Mediaset over its pay-TV business, a source close to Vivendi says. (VIVENDI-MEDIASET/, moved, 130 words)

Sanofi says U.S. FDA accepts diabetes drug application

PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application for the use of insulin and its lixisenatide drug in combination for the treatment of adults with Type 2 diabetes. (SANOFI-DIABETES/, moved, 100 words)

+ See also:

- BAYER-REGULATOR/, moved, 100 words

- ALLERGAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words

Siemens CEO holds high-level meetings in Iran

FRANKFURT - German industrial group Siemens is stepping up its efforts to win projects in Iran, after its chief executive met Iran’s oil minister and other government representatives in Tehran. (SIEMENS-IRAN/, moved, 325 words)

Samsung, LG unveil new devices in bid for smartphone recovery

BARCELONA- Smartphone rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc unveil their latest flagship devices, seeking to revive sales momentum and buck slowing industry growth. (TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/LAUNCHES (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Paul Sandle and Harro Ten Wolde, 450 words)

+ See also:

- TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/ERICSSON, moved, 150 words

- TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/5G, moved, by Eric Auchard, 480 words

- TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/ZTE, moved, by Eric Auchard, 295 words

- TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/ADVERTISING, moved, by Eric Auchard, 360 words

JPMorgan may hold steady on cost target despite low interest rates

NEW YORK - At JPMorgan Chase & Co’s annual investor day on Tuesday, one big question will be at the top of attendees’ minds: How can the bank keep a tight lid on costs without hurting its ability to grow revenue? (JPMORGAN-OUTLOOK/, moved, by David Henry, 560 words

Bank of Ireland profit up 30 pct as dividend return outlined

DUBLIN - Bank of Ireland increased its profit last year by 30 percent due to growth in new lending and a recovery in the money it set aside for bad loans, and says it will restart dividend payments next year. (BANK OF IRELAND-RESULTS/, moved, by Padraic Halpin, 360 words)

AB Foods hails turning point for sugar business

LONDON - The outlook for Associated British Foods’ troubled sugar business has reached a turning point as prices improve, the firm says. (ABF-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 425 words)

Deutsche Bank makes senior Middle East and Africa appointments

DUBAI - Deutsche Bank has appointed Jamal al-Kishi as its chief executive for Middle East and Africa and Salah Jaidah as chairman for Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the lender says. (MOVES-DEUTSCHE BANK/, moved, 100 words)

For some Nordic banks, boring may be better than bonuses

STOCKHOLM - Just seven months ago, Sweden’s Handelsbanken was worth almost $20 billion less than Deutsche Bank. This month, it eclipsed Germany’s flagship lender. (NORDIC-BANKS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Johan Ahlander, 780 words)