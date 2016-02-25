Reuters Business News Schedule at 1330 GMT/0830 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Europe shrugs off pre-G20 China stocks slump, sterling steadies

LONDON - European shares bounce after two days of falls and sterling steadies having been pounded all week by ‘Brexit’ fears, though a 6 percent drop in Chinese stocks keeps worries over China’s economy on the boil. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURE), moved, by Marc Jones, 580 words)

Lloyds Bank’s dividend surprise sweetens profit miss

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group rewards investors with a surprise 2 billion pound payout, underlying its intent to be the biggest dividend payer among Britain’s banks and its recovery after a state bailout. (LLOYDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lawrence White, 460 words)

+ See also:

- RSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 465 words

Japan’s Sharp accepts takeover offer but Foxconn says won’t yet sign

TOKYO/TAIPEI - Sharp Corp agrees to be bought by Foxconn in what will be the biggest takeover of a Japanese tech firm by a foreign company, but the Taiwanese company says it needs to clarify terms and is not ready to sign. (SHARP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURE), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki and J.R. Wu, 400 words)

China seeks to reassure trading partners on FX, markets ahead of G20

SHANGHAI - Chinese policymakers rules out an imminent devaluation of the yuan as they seek to reassure trading partners ahead of the G20 summit that they can manage market stability while driving structural reforms. (G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Kevin Yao and Engen Tham, 915 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE (UPDATE 1), moved, 515 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 470 words

MARKETS

Oil falls on oversupply, global economic growth concerns

LONDON - Oil prices fall on concerns about oversupply against a backdrop of a slowing global economy, although strong U.S. gasoline demand helped limit losses. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Amanda Cooper, 350 words)

Dollar flat, sterling steadies as Fed speakers eyed

LONDON - Gains in European equities help to steady currency markets as sterling edged up from lows and the dollar trod water, with traders looking to Federal Reserve speakers later in the day for fresh direction on the U.S. rates outlook. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Patrick Graham, 495 words)

ECB’s favoured inflation gauge hits record low below 1.4 percent

LONDON - A key measure of the market’s longer-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to a record low, fuelling bets on more monetary policy easing and pegging core euro zone government bond yields near lows. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 310 words)

+ See also:

- PORTUGAL-BONDS/BUYBACK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrei Khalip, 455 words

ECONOMY

U.S. durable goods orders rebound strongly in January

WASHINGTON - New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods in January rose by the most in 10 months as demand picked up across the board, offering a ray of hope for the downtrodden manufacturing sector. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 395 words)

Brazil jobless rate jumps to 7.6 pct in January

BRASILIA - The unemployment rate in Brazil’s main cities rose in January to the highest for the month in seven years and wages fell sharply, adding to evidence that labor market is reeling from the country’s deepest recession in decades. (BRAZIL-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Euro zone inflation revised down to 0.3 pct in January

BRUSSELS - Euro zone consumer prices grew 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, the European Union’s statistics office says, revising downward its earlier estimate of a 0.4 percent rise. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 270 words)

Robust consumer spending again sustains UK growth in Q4

LONDON - Britain’s economy relied again on consumer spending to drive its growth at the end of last year, outweighing a sharp fall in business investment and a drag from trade, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg, 455 words)

Robust spending gives momentum to Spain’s recovery

MADRID - Higher spending by Spanish households helped sustain robust economic growth in the fourth quarter, bolstering hopes that momentum will carry far enough into 2016 to prevent a political deadlock from derailing a well-established recovery. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah White, 580 words)

Swiss industrial orders extend fall as strong franc weighs

ZURICH - New orders to Switzerland’s industrial sector fell 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter as the strong Swiss franc continued to hurt manufacturers’ competitiveness in Europe, official data released show. (SWISS-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moved, 205 words)

Saudi pointman for reform has troubleshooter reputation

RIYADH - A former food executive and mayor of Jeddah with a reputation for pushing through politically sensitive reforms has become the ruling family’s point man for a wide-ranging revamp of Saudi Arabia’s economy to cope with an era of low oil prices. (SAUDI-ECONOMY/FAKIEH, moved, by Angus McDowall, 980 words)

South Africa to cut spending further if growth does not pick up

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will impose more spending cuts if economic growth remains below 1 percent in the next two years, its finance minister says, a day after presenting an austere budget aimed at heading off credit rating downgrades. (SAFRICA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)

COMPANIES

Best Buy forecasts 1st-qtr sales, profit below analyst estimates

Best Buy Co Inc forecast current-quarter sales and profit below analysts’ estimates as the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retailer by store count struggles with falling sales of mobile devices. (BEST BUY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

+ See also:

- SEARS HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

TD reports weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit

TORONTO - Canadian lender Toronto Dominion Bank reports a softer-than-expected first-quarter profit as growth at its domestic and U.S. retail banking businesses was by offset weakness in capital markets. (TD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1430 GMT/0930 AM ET, 400 words)

AB InBev suffers in U.S. ahead of SABMiller takeover

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, which is strengthening its position as the world’s largest brewer by buying SABMiller, reports lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings as it suffered a declining U.S. market share and margins. (ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 520 words)

BT should be overhauled, not split up, says watchdog

LONDON - BT will have to open up more of its network to rivals and meet tougher targets on fixing faults, Britain’s telecoms watchdog says, stopping short of recommending a break-up of Britain’s biggest telecoms group. (BRITAIN-TELECOMS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 565 words)

Brazilian miner Vale reports Q4 net loss of $8.57 bln

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian miner Vale SA reports a fourth-quarter net loss of $8.57 billion as lower commodity prices and hefty writedowns heaped further pressure on the world’s largest producer of iron ore. (VALE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 165 words)

Spain’s Repsol cuts dividend to keep investment grade

MADRID - Spanish oil company Repsol says it will cut its dividend by around 20 percent after posting its first annual loss, aiming to protect its investment grade credit rating after a plunge in oil prices. (REPSOL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Julien Toyer and Jose Elías Rodríguez, 585 words)

+ See also:

- SEADRILL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gwladys Fouche, 430 words

- TECHNIP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Bate Felix, 440 words

AXA says well placed to face economic uncertainty ahead

PARIS - AXA says it is well placed to cope with the unstable economic environment ahead after years of portfolio restructuring that has helped create a strong balance sheet. (AXA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva, 580 words)

Domestic strength helps Deutsche Telekom to beat forecasts

BERLIN - Deutsche Telekom reports better than expected fourth-quarter results in its domestic market, helped by expansion of its super-fast broadband network, boosting take-up of bundled fixed line, mobile and Internet TV packages. (DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 460 words)

Bayer sees muted growth as new CEO prepares to move in

LEVERKUSEN - Germany’s Bayer disappoints investors with its earnings outlook for 2016 when a new chief executive will steer the company through changes in its healthcare, seeds and crop chemicals markets. (BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 335 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words

Solvay 2016 growth guidance sends shares surging

BRUSSELS - Belgian chemicals group Solvay says core profit will increase by high-single digits in 2016, though volatile markets and inventory changes among smart device manufacturers meant most of the growth will come in the second half. (SOLVAY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

StanChart’s landmark bid to claw back bonuses faces legal quagmire

LONDON - Standard Chartered’s landmark attempt to claw back bonuses paid to staff deemed responsible for its current woes could be fraught with practical and legal difficulties, lawyers and investors say. (STANCHART-PAY/, moved, by Lawrence White and Sinead Cruise, 840 words)

Hochtief profit beats consensus as restructuring takes hold

BERLIN - German construction firm Hochtief says its operational net profit rose 39 percent to 265 million euros ($292 million) in 2015, above its guidance and beating analysts’ expectations. (HOCHTIEF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)

Tobacco company BAT’s revenue falls lesser than expected

British American Tobacco, the world’s second-biggest tobacco company, reports a lesser-than-expected fall in 2015 revenue, as it gained market share and saw a smaller decline in cigarette volumes even as more smokers stub out the habit. (BRIT AM TOBACCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Esha Vaish, 400 words)

UK car production rises 8 percent year-on-year in January - SMMT

LONDON - British car production rose 8 percent year-on-year in January, boosted by strong demand from overseas, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says. (BRITAIN-AUTOS/OUTPUT, moved, 125 words)