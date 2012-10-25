Reuters Business News Schedule at 1030 ET/1430 GMT

REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 1030 ET/1430 GMT OCT 25, 2012

TOP STORIES

Olympics helps Britain leap out of recession

LONDON - Olympics spending fuels Britain’s strongest quarterly growth in five years, springing the country out of recession in the third quarter, data shows (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Peter Griffiths and Olesya Dmitracova, 600 words)

Euro zone seeks to give Greece more time to cut, find funds

BRUSSELS - Euro zone officials are expected to press ahead with plans to give Athens two more years to meet its budget goals as well as examine ways of closing the yawning gap in Greece’s finances (EUROZONE-GREECE/, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 600 words)

Spain speeds up 2013 funding, will cover regional needs

MADRID - Spain is ready to start funding itself for 2013, including the needs of its indebted regions, after having nearly completed its debt issuance plan for this year, the head of the Spanish Treasury says (SPAIN-TREASURY/(UPDATE 1), moved, pix, tv, 800 words)

Credit Suisse to cut $1 bln more costs as profits fall

ZURICH - Credit Suisse will cut an extra 1 billion Swiss francs of costs, including axing more jobs, a s part of efforts to bolster its profits and capital position (CREDITSUISSE/EARNINGS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Katharina Bart, 650 words)

MARKETS

UK pick up lifts European shares, Wall Street eyes Apple

LONDON - Global shares and commodity markets rise, pulled out of their recent slide by encouraging data from Britain and China and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest commitment to support growth (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. data suggests uncertainty weighing on economy

WASHINGTON - A gauge of planned U.S. business spending was flat in September, a sign that heightened uncertainty is weighing on factories although new orders for long-lasting manufactured goods increase during the month (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, 780 words)

European parliament rejects Mersch for ECB board

STRASBOURG, France - The European Parliament rejects the nomination of Luxembourg’s Yves Mersch to the European Central Bank’s executive board on the grounds that insufficient effort has been made to find a suitable woman for the post (EU-PARLIAMENT/MERSCH, UPDATE 1, moved, by Claire Davenport, 430 words)

Strikes in mining sector cost S.Africa $1.1 bln

CAPE TOWN - Strikes hitting South Africa’s platinum and gold mines have cost the continent’s largest economy just over 10 billion rand ($1.14 billion) so far this year, the National Treasury says (SAFRICA-BUDGET/MINING, (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

China factories eye stronger Q4, external risks remain

BEIJING - China’s factory output should grow faster in the last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology says (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards, 850 words)

COMPANIES

Santander urges Spain to seek bailout as profit plunges

MADRID - Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank, urges the government to seek an international bailout to reduce borrowing costs for struggling lenders, as writedowns on bad property investments almost wiped out its third-quarter profit (SANTANDER/RESULTS (UPDATE 3), by Sonya Dowsett, moved, 800 words)

Ford axes British van plants to stem Europe losses

LONDON/BASILDON - Ford will stop making vans in Britain next year, cutting 1,400 jobs on top of 4,300 to be axed in Belgium as part of a plan by the U.S. car maker to stem European losses expected to exceed $1.5 billion this year (FORD-BRITAIN/(UPDATE 4), moved, by Rhys Jones and Alessandra Prentice, 680 words)

Procter & Gamble blows past profit expectations

Procter & Gamble Co’s profit rises more than expected on Thursday, indicating that the world’s largest household products maker is showing progress after coming under pressure from activist investor William Ackman and sending its shares to their highest level in four years (PROCTER-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect by 11 a.m. ET, by Jessica Wohl, 800 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Huawei partner offered U.S. tech to Iran

LONDON - An Iranian partner of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, a Chinese company that has denied breaking U.S. sanctions, last year tried to sell embargoed American antenna equipment to an Iranian firm, according to documents and interviews HUAWEI-IRAN/, moved, by Steve Stecklow, 680 words)

Catch-up time as BP eyes closure on Russia, spill

LONDON - International oil company BP, focusing on fighting its way free of troubles in the United States and Russia, has some catching up to do on a broader business front (BP-FUTURE/, moving shortly, by Andrew Callus, 1,400 words)

Sprint financials impress but it warns of network delay

Sprint Nextel posts a third-quarter loss that was narrower than Wall Street on marketing savings but it warned that its network upgrade has been delayed by a quarter (SPRINT-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sinead Carew, 330 words)

Coca-Cola Enterprises profit hit by European weakness

Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reports quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by share buybacks, and says the stronger dollar is less of a drag than previously expected (COCACOLAENTERPRISES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

WPP cuts revenue outlook on Europe, U.S. slowdown

LONDON - WPP, the world’s largest advertising group, cuts its revenue outlook for the second time in as many months after a sharp slowdown in September in North America and Continental Europe hit its third quarter (WPP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 500 words)

BASF bolstered by Libyan oil and pesticides

Libyan oil and demand for pesticides will help Germany’s BASF meet its target of higher operating profit this year, offsetting a downturn in its main industrial chemicals and plastics business (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 460 words)