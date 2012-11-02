BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1430 GMT / 10.30 AM ET

Editor: Franklin Paul + 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

US payrolls rise sharply, giving Obama some relief

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers stepped up hiring in October and the jobless rate ticked higher as more workers restarted job hunts, a hopeful sign for a lacklustre economy that has been a drag on President Barack Obama’s re-election chances. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Jason Lange, 830 words)

Deeper euro zone factory downturn hardens stimulus view

LONDON - Euro zone manufacturing shrinks for the 15th month running in October as output and new orders fall, a survey shows, fuelling expectations of further easing from the European Central Bank. (PMI-MANUFACTURING/EUROZONE, (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

Shares falter, dollar gain after US payrolls report

NEW YORK - Global stocks falter but the dollar gains after a U.S. employment report for October surpasses expectations but other data pointed to a mixed picture of a still struggling recovery that may decide next week’s presidential election. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Herbert Lash, 520 words)

RBS braced for fines to settle Libor probe

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland faces fines for its part in a global interest rate setting scandal, a matter the bank says is keen to settle as soon as possible. (RBS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 740 words)

ECONOMY

Scope of Sandy’s devastation widens, tempers flare

NEW YORK - Four days after superstorm Sandy smashed into the U.S. Northeast, rescuers are still discovering the extent of the death and devastation in New York and the New Jersey shore, and anger is mounting over gasoline shortages, power outages and the wait for relief supplies. (STORM-SANDY/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Edith Honan, 1,000 words)

Euro to sag vs dollar over the next year

LONDON - Slumping economies and the euro zone’s stewing sovereign debt crisis will drain the value of its currency against the dollar over the next 12 months, according to a Reuters poll. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, moved, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Chevron profit drops on lower oil output, maintenance

Chevron posts much lower-than-expected quarterly earnings as maintenance exacerbated a steady decline in oil and natural gas production and as a huge fire at one of the company’s California plants hit the refining business. (CHEVRON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Braden Reddall, 410 words)

Apple rolls out iPad mini to shorter queues

SYDNEY - Apple fans lined up in several Asian and European cities to buy the iPad mini, but the device, priced above rival gadgets, is drawing smaller crowds than previous launches. (APPLE-IPAD/MINI (UPDATE 2), tv, pix, moved, by Thuy Ong, 850 words)

Europe’s new car market slumps toward 1993 lows

FRANKFURT/PARIS - The western European auto market maintained its sharp descent towards levels last seen nearly 20 years ago as consumers worried about unemployment and austerity shunned car dealerships in October. (EUROPE-AUTOS/ (WRAPUP 2) expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Christiaan Hetzner and Lionel Laurent, 500 words)

UK car insurers stall as prices flatline

LONDON - Britain’s two top car insurers, Direct Line Group and Admiral, report weaker quarterly results, held back by flat or falling prices amid mounting competitive pressure. CARINSURANCE-UK/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Myles Neligan, 480 words)

Rosneft’s muscle propels Russian oil to post-Soviet high

MOSCOW - Russia’s oil output hits a post-Soviet high in October as a beefed-up Rosneft, soon to be the world’s biggest crude supplier, digs deeper into hard-to-reach fields. (RUSSIA-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 650 words)

Alcatel posts wider loss in Q3

PARIS - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent may sell assets to strengthen its balance sheet after posting a second straight quarterly loss as its customers around the world cut spending on mobile and fixed networks. (ALCATEL-Q3/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic, 800 words)

Thomson Reuters operating profit slips, trading faces pressure

Thomson Reuters Corp reports a 15 percent fall in operating profit because of declining revenue and higher costs at its division that serves the financial industry. (THOMSONREUTERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Edward Tobin, 700 words)

Europe approves high-price gene therapy

LONDON - European officials approve the Western world’s first gene therapy drug from a small Dutch biotech company, in a milestone for the novel medical technology that fixes faulty genes. (GENETHERAPY-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)