BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1530 GMT / 10.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

U.S. Housing recovery moves ahead, data suggests

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing permits hit nearly 5-1/2 year high in October and prices for single-family homes notch big gain in September, suggesting run up in interest rates has not derailed housing recovery. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 750 words)

Men’s Wearhouse offers to buy Jos. A. Bank

Men’s Wearhouse struck back at Jos. A. Bank Clothiers with a $1.5 billion bid to acquire the suit and tuxedo retailer, only weeks after rejecting a takeover offer from its smaller rival. (JOSABANK-MENSWEAREHOUSE/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 700 words)

Shares pressured; oil climbs on Iran doubts

NEW YORK - World share markets edged lower and the dollar slipped on Tuesday as oil prices climbed amid doubts over the real impact of the Iran nuclear deal and renewed political tensions in the East China Sea. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), moved, 850 words)

Italian government calls confidence vote over 2014 budget

ROME - Italy’s government calls a confidence vote on its 2014 budget this week, a first test for Enrico Letta’s government since his coalition partners the centre-right party of Silvio Berlusconi split. The vote comes at a delicate moment as the Senate prepares to vote on whether to expel Berlusconi from parliament. (ITALY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), PIX,TV, moved, by Giuseppe Fonte, 600 words)

ECONOMY

WTO talks fail to agree on global trade deal text

GENEVA - Marathon talks on the World Trade Organization’s first-ever worldwide trade reform in Geneva failed early on Monday to agree on a text to put to ministers who meet in Bali next month. (WTO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tome Miles, 400 words)

COMPANIES

HP reports quarterly results

HP reports its results amid signs of rapidly worsening Chinese demand for IT giants such as IBM and Cisco Systems Inc, which are now starting to spook the computer giant’s investors. (HP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Swatch takes majority stake in Dubai retailer Rivoli

ZURICH - Global watchmaker Swatch has taken control of Dubai’s Rivoli retail chain, the latest luxury group to take a closer interest in its emerging markets outlets in order to use local knowledge to manage its image and better profit from rapid regional growth. (SWATCH-RIVOLI (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 600 words)

Peugeot to name Tavares as CEO-in-waiting - sources

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen is poised to name former Renault No.2 Carlos Tavares as its next chief executive, sources with knowledge of the matter say, in a move that may help to secure new funding from Chinese partner Dongfeng. (PEUGEOT-VARIN/SUCCESSION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost, 500 words)