BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1430 GMT / 10.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

UAW union withdraws objection to lost election at VW Tennessee plant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The United Auto Workers union says it was withdrawing its objection claiming undue outside political interference in a February vote it lost among workers at the Volkswagen AG plant in Tennessee. (VW/UAW-TENNESSEE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Amanda Becker, 400 words)

Wall St flat as investors await earnings

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were flat as investors found few reasons to push indexes sharply higher following a strong rally last week and ahead of key earnings releases. (MARKETS-USA-STOCKS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ryan Vlastelica, 500 words)

Netflix expected to report qtly results, subscribers numbers

Video streaming company Netflix reports its latest subscriber numbers when it releases quarterly results after markets close. (NETFLIX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Hasbro’s profit beats estimates on strong demand for girls’ toys

Toymaker Hasbro reports a better-than-expected quarterly profit as strong demand for newer lines of story-based cooperative play dolls compared with a more traditional, decades-old, Barbie that dragged down sales of rival Mattel. (HASBRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words)

U.S. leading economic indicators rise in March

WASHINGTON - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose in March, pointing to a pick-up in growth in the months ahead. (USA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

ECONOMY

A tough sell: insurance against a China financial crisis

SINGAPORE - Selling insurance against a financial crisis should not be difficult. But when it comes to China, the world’s second-largest economy, the probability of a full-blown crisis is apparently so remote that hardly anyone will buy an insurance policy against it, no matter how cheap. (MARKETS-CHINA/HEDGING, moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 750 words)

COMPANIES

At Mt. Gox bitcoin hub, ‘geek’ CEO sought both control and escape

TOKYO - In June 2011, when customers of now-bankrupt bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox agitated for proof that the Tokyo-based firm was still solvent after a hacking attack, CEO Mark Karpeles turned to the comedy science fiction novel “The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy”. (BITCOIN-MTGOX/KARPELES, moved, by Sophie Knight, 1,650 words)