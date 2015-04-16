REUTERS BUSINESS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/11 AM ET

Editor: Alden Bentley + 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Ex Fed chair Bernanke joins hedge fund Citadel as an advisor

Ben Bernanke, the former Federal Reserve chairman and one of the world’s most closely watched economic thinkers, is joining one of the world’s most successful hedge funds as an advisor, the firm, Citadel LLC, said in a statement on Thursday. (HEDGEFUNDS-BERNANKE/, moving shortly, by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 402 words)

Goldman profit gets boost from increased trading

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports its best quarterly profit in four year as the bank notched big gains in stock and bond trading as markets globally moved sharply during the quarter. (GOLDMAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Sweta Singh and Lauren Tara LaCapra, 375 words)

Citigroup profit jumps as legal, restructuring costs fall

Citigroup Inc, C.N the third biggest U.S. bank by assets, reports a 16 percent jump in quarterly profit, beating analysts’ estimates, on a plunge in legal and restructuring costs. (CITIGROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), expect by 1600 GMT/noon ET, by David Henry and Anil D‘Silva, 400 words)

Defiant Putin sees return to growth in Russia in 2 years

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin says Russia’s economy could return to growth in less than two years, despite Western sanctions which he says are intended to “contain” his country. (RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Denis Pinchuk and Timothy Heritage, 755 words)

After charging Google, EU antitrust chief declares independence

BRUSSELS - Google boss Eric Schmidt might have missed it in the uproar over the EU’s antitrust charges against the U.S. tech giant, but European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager wants to congratulate him. (GOOGLE-EU/VESTAGER-INDEPENDENCE (PICTURE), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 550 words)

MARKETS

Wall St dips, but Netflix surge supports Nasdaq

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edge lower as corporate results showed little organic growth even as they largely beat profit expectations. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 2), updates through day, 423 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), updates through day, 700 words)

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), updates through day, 390 words

INSIGHT

London stakes its claim as global bitcoin hub

LONDON - London, centre of the $5-trillion-a-day global currency market, now wants to be home to a controversial upstart - bitcoin. British authorities have come out in support of digital currencies in the name of promoting financial innovation, while proposing that regulations should be drawn up to prevent their use in crime. (CURRENCY-BITCOIN/LONDON (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 1,030 words)

The jumbo jet faces a make or break year at Boeing, Airbus

SEATTLE/PARIS - The jumbo jet, for many years the workhorse of modern air travel, could be close to running out of runway. Last year, there were zero orders placed by commercial airlines for new Boeing 747s or Airbus A380s, reflecting a fundamental shift in the industry toward smaller, twin-engine planes. Smaller planes cost less to fly than the stately, four-engine jumbos, which can carry as many as 525 passengers. (AEROSPACE-JUMBO/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher, 1,130 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. housing starts data underperforms; jobless claims rise

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts rose far less than expected in March and permits recorded their biggest drop since last May, which could raise concerns about the economy’s ability to bounce back from a soft patch hit in the first quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/HOUSINGSTARTS (WRAPUP 2), expect 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Lucia Mutikani, 515 words)

COMPANIES

Bank of America settles currency rigging lawsuit

NEW YORK - Bank of America Corp becomes the third bank to settle a U.S. antitrust lawsuit in which investors accused 12 major banks of rigging prices in the foreign exchange market. (BANKOFAMERICA-FOREX/SETTLEMENT, expect by 1600 GMT/noon ET, by Jonathan Stempel, 300 words)

Netflix original shows likely to keep winning viewers globally - analysts

Video streaming pioneer Netflix Inc will continue to dominate the online TV market, analysts said, as a growing number of original shows help the company win viewers internationally and increase its base in the United States. (NETFLIX-RESEARCH/, moved, by Tenzin Pema and Devika Krishna Kumar, 350 words)

SunPower, Apple to build solar projects in China

Solar panel maker SunPower Corp says it will partner with Apple Inc to build two solar power projects in China’s Sichuan province with total capacity of 40 megawatts. (SUNPOWER-APPLE/SOLAR (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

India’s Tata is accused in US lawsuit of South Asian bias

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has been sued by a white American information technology worker who accused India’s largest software services exporter of overwhelming favoritism toward workers of South Asian descent in the United States. (TATA-BIAS/LAWSUIT, moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 328 words)

BlackRock’s quarterly profit rises as fund flows increase

BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, says that first -quarter profit rose by 8.7 percent, boosted by positive flows across asset classes. (BLACKROCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jessica Toonkel, 170 words)

Global brewer SABMiller’s beverage volumes rise marginally

SABMiller Plc reports a marginal rise in full-year beverage sales volumes, and said its results were hurt by the strength of the dollar against various currencies. (SABMILLER-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Aastha Agnihotri, 395 words)

UnitedHealth raises full-year forecast as Optum business gains

UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, raises its full-year revenue and profit forecast, adding more members as its Optum Health Services business continued to grow. (UNITEDHEAL GRP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 361 words)