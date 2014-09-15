BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Editor: Phil Berlowitz +1 646 223 6200

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Microsoft to buy Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5 billion

STOCKHOLM - Microsoft Corp says it will acquire Stockholm-based games developer Mojang and the company’s wildly popular Minecraft video game franchise for $2.5 billion. (MOJANG M&A/MICROSOFT (UPDATE 2), expect by 1600 GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET, by Mia Shanley, 700 words)

Apple receives record pre-orders for new iPhones

Apple Inc says it received a record four million first-day pre-orders of its new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, meaning many customers will have to wait until October for their new phones. (APPLE-IPHONE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 328 words)

Autos weigh on U.S. factory output; outlook still upbeat

WASHINGTON - U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time in seven months in August, but the underlying trend remains consistent with steadily rising factory activity. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1600 GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET, by Lucia Mutikani, 500 words)

Bankrate reveals SEC probe, says CFO resigns

Bankrate Inc, which runs financial information websites, says U.S. regulators are investigating its financial reporting during 2012 and that its chief financial officer of eight years has resigned. The company says financial statements for fiscal years 2011-2013 should not be relied upon, pending the conclusion of an internal review. (BANKRATE-SEC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 244 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Poultry firms systematically feed low-dose antibiotics to flocks

By Brian Grow and P.J. Huffstutter

ATLANTA/CHICAGO - Major U.S. poultry firms are administering antibiotics to their flocks far more pervasively than regulators realize, posing a potential risk to human health. Internal records examined by Reuters reveal that some of the nation’s largest poultry producers routinely feed chickens an array of antibiotics - not just when sickness strikes, but as a standard practice over most of the birds’ lives. (FARMACEUTICALS-CHICKEN/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Brian Grow and P.J. Huffstutter, 3,513 words)

MARKETS

Wall St falls, weighed by tech shares

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fall, dragged down by the tech sector as investors make space in their portfolios for Alibaba’s planned debut later this week and biotech shares weigh further on the Nasdaq. (MARKETS-USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Rodrigo Campos, 482 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX), moved, by Patrick Graham, 745 words

EXCLUSIVE

Apple medical trials shed light on how HealthKit will work

SAN FRANCISCO - Two prominent U.S. hospitals are preparing to launch trials with diabetics and chronic disease patients using Apple Inc’s HealthKit, offering a glimpse of how the iPhone maker’s ambitious take on healthcare will work in practice. (APPLE-HEALTH/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Christina Farr, 745 words)

COMPANIES

As U.S. farm cycle turns, tractor makers may hurt longer than farmers

As farmers around the globe tighten their belts, the companies that sell them tractors and harvesters, including Deere & Co and CNH Industrial NV, are reporting lower sales. While the companies insist the downturn will be short-lived, there are signs that the slump may last longer than the equipment makers are letting on. (USA-FARMING/EQUIPMENT-SALES (PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 0500 GMT / 1:00 a.m. ET, by James B. Kelleher, 900 words)

RadioShack CFO resigns; AlixPartners managing director named interim CFO

Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp, teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, says John Feray resigned as chief financial officer, less than eight months after taking up the post. Holly Etlin, a managing director of turnaround firm AlixPartners LLP, will be the company’s interim CFO. (RADIOSHACK-CFO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 233 words)

Netflix will focus on ramping up in Europe over next year

PARIS - Netflix will focus on ramping up in six new European markets in the next year, including France and Germany, before taking the video streaming service to additional countries, its chief executive says in an interview. (NETFLIX-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic, 796 words)

Canned tuna giant Thai Union Frozen to buy Norway’s seafood firm King Oscar

BANGKOK - Thai Union Frozen Products says it will buy Norwegian seafood firm King Oscar for an undisclosed amount, the latest acquisition by the world’s largest producer of canned tuna as it seeks to boost revenue. (KING OSCAR-M&A/THAI UNION FROZEN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Khettiya Jittapong, 536 words)