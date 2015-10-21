REUTERS BUSINESS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/11 AM ET

Editor: Alden Bentley + 646 223 6200

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Valeant shares plunge on short-seller report

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc lose more than a quarter of their value after a short-seller released a report critical of the company, causing the stock to be temporarily halted due to the decline. (VALEANT-CITRON/ (UPDATE 2), expect shortly, 250 words)

Volkswagen CEO says more provisions could be needed

WOLFSBURG - Volkswagen may have to set aside more than the 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) it has calculated so far to cover the costs of an emissions fraud if the scandal has a negative effect on car sales, according to its chief executive. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/PROVISIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, 206 words)

MARKETS

Wall St opens higher as GM, Boeing beat estimates

U.S. stocks open higher as investors cheered strong third-quarter results by industry heavyweights Boeing and General Motors. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), updates through day, 448 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), updates through day, 650 words

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), updates through day, 400 words

Ferrari shares race 15 pct in Wall Street debut

MILAN - Shares in Ferrari rise 15 percent to $60 in the luxury group’s Wall Street debut after it priced its share offering at the top end of an indicated range as investors vied to grab a slice of the maker of sports cars for the super rich. (FERRARI-IPO/DEBUT, moved, 145 words)

+ See also:

- FERRARI-IPO/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 310 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. debt limit wrangling could cause ‘accident’ -Treasury’s Lew

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew says he is worried that brinkmanship in Congress on raising the nation’s debt limit could cause an “accident” as the United States edges closer toward default. (USA-FISCAL/TREASURY (UPDATE 1), moved, 218 words)

COMPANIES

Trucks, China drive GM to beat Street in third quarter

DETROIT - General Motors Co reports record quarterly earnings before charges for the third quarter, as strong demand for trucks in North America and improved profit margins in China overcame declining revenues. (GM-RESULTS/, moved, 110 words)

EU rules Starbucks, Fiat tax deals are illegal

BRUSSELS - The European Commission rules that Starbucks and Fiat benefited from illegal tax deals with the Dutch and Luxembourg governments, in cases with major implications for the taxation of multinational companies. (EU-TAXAVOIDANCE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop, 690 words)

YouTube unveils paid video service without ads

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube unveils new offerings at an event in Los Angeles amid reports it is close to unveiling a paid subscription service with content from big media companies such as Time Warner Inc and Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal. (GOOGLE-YOUTUBE/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 P.M. ET, by Lisa Richwine, 400 words)

Boeing lifts 2015 outlook as profit jumps 25 percent

Boeing Co reports a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit and lifts its financial guidance for the year, as a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries boosted revenue. (BOEING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alwyn Scott and Ankit Ajmera, 230 words)

Western Digital to buy SanDisk in $19 bln deal

Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp says it will buy SanDisk Corp for about $19 billion, giving it better access to flash memory storage chips used in smartphones and mobile devices. (SANDISK-M&A/WESTERN DIGITAL (UPDATE 2), moved, 255 words)

Coca-Cola quarterly revenue misses on strong dollar

Coca-Cola Co reports lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales in markets outside North America. (COCA-COLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 185 words)

Biogen to cut 11 pct of workforce

Biogen Inc says it will cut 11 pct of its global workforce by the end of this year and stop a late-stage study on its blockbuster drug Tecfidera for secondary progressive MS, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading. (BIOGEN-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)