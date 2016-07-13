Reuters Business News Schedule at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET

Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 62100

TOP STORIES

S&P 500, Dow ease back after hitting new highs

Wall Street wavers between small gains and losses, as investors pause to assess their positions after powering the S&P 500 and the Dow to intraday highs, amid signs of a steadying global economy. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), updated throughout the day, 360 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), updated throughout the day, 500 words

Weak consumer, capital goods curb U.S. import prices

WASHINGTON - U.S. import prices rose less than expected in June as rising costs for petroleum products were offset by declining consumer and capital goods prices, suggesting inflation could remain benign for a while. (USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 410 words)

Tesla cuts prices again as sales miss targets

DETROIT - Electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc has cut the starting price of its Model X crossover, a month after reducing the base price of Model S sedan of slow sales. (TESLA-PRICES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Lienart, 310 words)

Amazon says Prime Day orders rose 60 pct over last year

Amazon.com Inc says customers placed 60 percent more orders worldwide on "Prime Day" on Tuesday than they did a year earlier, when it started the shopping event. (AMAZON.COM-PRIME DAY/ORDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words)

BREXIT

Brexit raises questions about pound's elite status

LONDON - Britain's vote to leave the European Union is raising questions about sterling's place among the small, elite group of hard currencies underpinning the global financial system. (BRITAIN-EU/STERLING-RESERVES, moved, by Anirban Nag, 790 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EU/TRADE, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 910 words

Wanted: foreign trade experts to help UK on new deals

LONDON - Britain has set itself the huge challenge of reworking its trade ties to the rest of the world, and it is resorting to hiring foreign negotiators to make it happen. (BRITAIN-EU/TRADE, moved, by William Schomberg, 620 words)

A new breed of executives: Brexit managers

Britain's decision to leave the European Union is driving demand for a new brand of corporate executive - high-powered troubleshooters who can help companies draw up and implement plans to cope with Brexit. (BRITAIN-EU/RECRUITMENT (PIX), moved, by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain, 490 words)

ENERGY

Huge oil stocks overhang threatens oil price recovery -IEA

LONDON - The global glut in oil is refusing to ease and acts as a major dampener of crude prices despite robust growth in demand and steep declines in non-OPEC production, the International Energy Agency says. (IEA-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, 540 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), updated throughout the day, 120 words)

No balance: oil markets still oversupplied, now growth is stuttering

SINGAPORE/LONDON - Oil industry hopes that markets are about return to balance, ending a global glut that pulled down prices by over 70 percent between 2014 and early 2016, might be abruptly dashed. (GLOBAL-OIL/STOCKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 900 words)

ECONOMY

Mexico's star wanes as reforms underwhelm, Brazil rises

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO - Foreign investors in Latin America are warming to Brazil as a promising turnaround bet while souring on Mexico and its landmark energy reform, which has yet to deliver. (MEXICO-BRAZIL/INVESTMENT, moved, by Michael O'Boyle and Bruno Federowski, 830 words)

COMPANIES

Steinhoff gets its European deal with $800 mln Poundland buy

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG - South African retailer Steinhoff has agreed to pay nearly $800 million for British-based discount chain Poundland after two previous attempts to expand in Europe fell through this year. (POUNDLAND-M&A/STEINHOFF (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by James Davey and Zandi Shabalala, 560 words)

Canada's Spectral Medical seeks U.S. approval for sepsis treatment

A small Canadian drugmaker is in the final stages of testing technology designed to treat sepsis, a common condition that killed boxing legend Muhammad Ali. (SPECTRAL MEDICAL-SEPSIS/, moved, by Natalie Grover, 740 words)

Big brewers see strong potential for weak beer

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, which will soon make almost 30 percent of the world's beer, wants to serve more low and alcohol-free brews to drinkers trying to live a healthier lifestyle. (BEVERAGES-ALCOHOL/ (PIX), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 790 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Many fear changes to U.S. SEC's in-house trials not enough

The top U.S. securities regulator will try to answer complaints it stacks the deck against defendants at in-house trials by approving its first major revisions to the administrative proceedings in two decades. (SEC-TRIALS, moved, by Lisa Lambert, 380 words)