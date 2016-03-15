Reuters Business News Schedule at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET

Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Valeant cuts 2016 forecasts, says it faces risk of default

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc cuts its 2016 revenue forecast by 12 percent and says a delay in filing its annual report could pose a default risk. The drugmaker’s U.S.-listed shares fall 40 percent in early trading. (VALEANT PHARMS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 540 words)

Weak U.S. retail sales highlight risks to economic outlook

WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales fell less than expected in February, but a sharp downward revision to January’s sales could reignite concerns about the economy’s growth prospects. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 740 words)

Europe shares track Asia lower after BOJ, focus turns to Fed

LONDON - European shares fall, pulled lower by mirroring declines in Asia after the Bank of Japan paints a bleaker picture of the Japanese economy and helps push the yen higher, and as oil and metals prices drop. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, updated throughout the day, 600 words)

+ See also:

- USA-STOCKS/UPDATE 2, updated throughout the day, 380 words

Battery-hungry world turns to South America’s ‘lithium triangle’

SANTIAGO/TORONTO - Far from the soy and cattle that dominate its vast fertile pampas, Argentina harbors Lithium, another valuable commodity that is rocketing in price and demand, and luring newly welcomed foreign investors. (LATAM-LITHIUM/ (PICTURE), moved, by Rosalba O‘Brien and Rod Nickel, 1,000 words)

ENERGY

Obama administration will not open Atlantic coast to drilling

WASHINGTON - The Obama administration will not open up drilling on the southeastern Atlantic coast because of current oil market dynamics and strong local opposition. (USA-OIL/ATLANTIC (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Valerie Volcovici, 300 words

Oil prices ease over uncertain supply picture

LONDON - Oil prices fall for a second day, as concerns emerge that a six-week rally may have fizzled after OPEC doused hopes for a speedy erosion of a global overhang of unwanted crude. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, updated throughout the day, 350 words)

ECONOMY

Canada deficit to hit C$29 bln this year, may prevent another rate cut

Canada will run a budget shortfall of C$28.6 billion ($21.4 billion) in the coming fiscal year, which should keep the Bank of Canada from cutting rates but will not necessarily provide a big boost to growth, a Reuters poll finds. (CANADA-BUDGET/POLL, moved, by Anu Bararia and Leah Schnurr, 590 words)

+ See also:

- CANADA-ECONOMY/HOUSING (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on economy, inflation

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan says it will maintain its massive asset buying program at existing levels but offers a bleaker view of the economy, suggesting it may roll out more stimulus as it struggles to reach an elusive inflation target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara, 700 words)

Russia considers abolishing mandatory pension savings - sources

MOSCOW - Russia’s economic policy makers are in talks to abolish compulsory contributions to employees’ managed pension funds that had been aimed at sustaining the long-term health of the system, three sources close to the government say. (RUSSIA-PENSIONS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Darya Korsunskaya, Lidia Kelly and Elena Fabrichnaya, 650 words)

Party’s over as Britain drops nightclub entrance fees from inflation basket

LONDON - A decline in Britain’s clubbing scene has prompted the statistics agency to drop nightclub entrance charges from the basket of goods and services it uses to calculate inflation -- and instead add refill pods for home espresso machines. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/, moved, 210 words)

COMPANIES

FleetCor pays $1.1 bln for Brazil toll payment firm Sem Parar

SAO PAULO - FleetCor Technologies Inc will buy Brazil’s largest electronic toll payments company for $1.1 billion, underscoring the growing allure of Latin America’s biggest fleet management market in spite of a steep recession. (SEMPARAR-M&A/FLEETCOR TECHNOL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 360 words)

VW Financial Services takes writedown for emissions scandal

FRANKFURT - Volkswagen’s Financial Services AG takes an extraordinary writedown of 353 million euros ($391 million) to cover a potential decline in the residual value of cars in the wake of the diesel emissions cheating scandal. (VOLKSWAGEN-FINANCIALSERVICES/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Yield-starved European insurers look past risks, mull emerging bonds

LONDON - Starved of yield in Western bond markets and at risk of defaulting on future payments to policyholders, Europe’s 10 trillion-euro insurance industry is turning to emerging debt for the returns it desperately needs. (EMERGING-INSURERS/DEBT (GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn and Sujata Rao, 900 words)

UK employers group CBI says 80 pct of members want to stay in EU

LONDON - Eighty percent of the Confederation of British Industry’s members want Britain to stay in the European Union, the employers group says, responding to critics of its pro-European stance. (BRITAIN-EU/CBI, moved, 280 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Auto, power firms save millions swapping copper for aluminium

LONDON/TOKYO/JUBAIL - Automakers and other manufacturers are abandoning copper for lighter and cheaper aluminium after a decade of technological innovation that is saving some companies hundreds of millions of dollars. (ALUMINIUM-COPPER/SUBSTITUTION, by Eric Onstad, Yuka Obayashi and Reem Shamseddine, 860 words)

Man in Manila gets $30 mln cash from cyber heist; Bangladesh c.bank gov quits

DHAKA/MANILA - Bangladesh’s central bank governor resigns over the theft of $81 million from the bank’s U.S. account, as details emerge in the Philippines that $30 million of the money was delivered in cash to a casino junket operator in Manila. (USA-FED/BANGLADESH-RESIGNATION (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Serajul Quadir and Karen Lema, 770 words)