REUTERS BUSINESS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1600 GMT/11 AM ET

Editor: Alden Bentley + 646 223 6200

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Pacific trading partners release trade pact details

WASHINGTON/SYDNEY - The long-awaited text of a landmark U.S.-backed Pacific trade deal was released on Thursday, revealing the details of a pact aimed at freeing up commerce in 40 percent of the world’s economy but criticized for its opacity. (TRADE-TPP/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHIC), expect by 1700 GMT/noon ET, by Krista Hughes and Matt Siegel, 621 words)

MARKETS

Wall St falls as Qualcomm, biotechs weigh

NOV 5 (REUTERS) - Wall Street dragged lower by Qualcomm and a sharp decline in biotech stocks after a raft of weak earnings reports. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), updates through day, 443 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), updates through day, 500 words

INSIGHT

Feeling ignored, Fed jolts markets to prime them for lift-off

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON - When the U.S. Federal Reserve tweaked its policy statement last week and put a December rate rise squarely back in play, it took a calculated gamble that reaching for an old and controversial policy tool would get financial markets’ attention. (USA-FED/MESSAGE (INSIGHT), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider, 1,015 words)

Dollar to edge higher as BOJ and ECB expected to ease policy

The U.S. dollar is likely to edge up against other major currencies in the coming months as central banks in Japan and the euro zone dive deeper into ultra-loose monetary policy, a Reuters poll finds. (FOREX-POLL/EURO, moved, by Siddharth Iyer, 500 words

+ See also:

- FOREX-POLL/CANADA, moved, by Anu Bararia, 500 words

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims rise; Q3 productivity posts surprise gain

WASHINGTON - New U.S. applications for unemployment benefits last week recorded their largest increase in eight months, but remained at levels consistent with a fairly healthy labor market. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), , By Lucia Mutikani, 571 words)

Euro zone growth to gather speed despite global tensions - Commission

BRUSSELS - The euro zone will slightly step up its economic recovery in the next two years despite lower demand for European exports in China and other emerging markets, the European Commission says in its latest economic forecasts. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/GROWTH, moved, 365 words)

World food prices up 3.9 pct in October - UN food agency

ROME - World food prices rose in October, spurred by weather-driven concerns about sugar and palm oil supplies, but remained well below their equivalent level a year ago, the United Nations food agency says. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

COMPANIES

FireEye shares tumble after company cuts forecasts

FireEye Inc shares tumble nearly 18 percent after the cyber security firm misses quarterly forecasts and cuts its revenue outlook, saying that a reduction in cyber spying from China had hurt demand for its products. (FIREEYE-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 206 words)

Target loses bid to stop pharmacy workers from forming union

A group of pharmacy workers at a Target Corp store in Brooklyn, New York can move forward with forming the first union in the retailer’s 113-year history, a U.S. labor agency says. (TARGET-UNION/, expect shortly, by Daniel Wiessner, 300 words)

Facebook set to steal more TV ad dollars as video views soar

Watch out, Time Warner. It’s not just Netflix and Hulu you have to worry about. (FACEBOOK-RESULTS/RESEARCH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tenzin Pema and Abhirup Roy, 640 words)

Time Inc’s profit, revenue beats on cost cuts, digital ad sales

Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazine, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as cost cuts boosted margins and digital advertising revenue increased. (TIME US-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 317 words)

Duke Energy trims 2015 adjusted profit forecast as Brazil weighs

Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, cuts the top end of its 2015 adjusted earnings forecast, citing a drought and a slowing economy in Brazil and a strong dollar. (DUKE ENERGY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Shubhankar Chakravorty, 312 words)

UAW workers at large GM plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, approve pact

DETROIT - United Auto Workers members at the General Motors Co truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, approved a new four-year contract by a wide margin, joining momentum in favor of the deal as voting continues on Thursday. (UAW-GM/ (UPDATE 1), expect soon, by Bernie Woodall, 384 words)

Adidas to intensify marketing drive as U.S. sales rebound

BERLIN - German sportswear company Adidas, trying to muscle into Nike’s home territory, plans to increase spending on marketing again after high-profile sponsorship deals and celebrity partnerships helped rekindle U.S. sales. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 525 words)