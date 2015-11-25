REUTERS BUSINESS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1600 GMT/11 AM ET

Editor: Steve Orlofsky 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Wall St inches higher as health, consumer stocks gain

U.S. stocks are slightly higher, led by healthcare and consumer stocks, after a flood of data suggesting the U.S. economy is growing modestly that could sway Federal Reserve policymakers on an interest rate increase. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), updated throughout the day, 460 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), updated throughout the day, 700 words

New agonies, alliances as Fed debates post-liftoff plan

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve officials, who are expected to raise interest rates next month, are already sketching out positions for a post-liftoff debate that may blur the lines between inflation “hawks” and “doves,” while making the Fed’s policy less predictable. (USA-FED/POLICY (INSIGHT), moved, By Jonathan Spicer, 940 words)

U.S. consumer spending slowing, but business investment poised to rise

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending barely rose in October as households took advantage of rising incomes to boost savings to nearly a three-year highs, pointing to moderate economic growth in the fourth quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, 730 words)

VW will stick to 6.7 bln euro provisions despite simple technical fix

WOLFSBURG, Germany - Volkswagen will not reduce planned provisions of 6.7 billion euros ($7.1 billion) for costs of its diesel emissions scandal although technical fixes for affected vehicles have turned out less complex. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 1) moving shortly, by Andreas Cremer, 300 words)

ENERGY

Oil falls as spotlight returns to glut, dollar up

LONDON - Crude oil futures fall back toward $45 per barrel as the dollar gains and investor focus shifts back to a deep global supply glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8), updated throughout the day, 330 words)

Israel’s Leviathan signs preliminary Egypt natgas deal

JERUSALEM - Natural gas from Israel’s vast Leviathan offshore gas field will be pumped to Egypt via an existing subsea pipeline for up to 15 years under a preliminary deal announced by the field’s developers. (ISRAEL-NATGAS/EGYPT (UPDATE 2), by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch, moved, 590 words)

ECONOMY

Finnish businesses will stop centralized wage agreements

HELSINKI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s main business lobby will end the country’s long tradition of centralized wage-setting next year, arguing that independent agreements for sectors and companies would improve the prospects of the economy, which has shrunk three years in a row. (FINLAND-LABOURMARKETS/, moved, 310 words)

UK’s Osborne sticks to budget target, scraps cuts to tax credits

LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne surprises his critics by sticking with his budget surplus target for the end of the decade, even as he abandoned a controversial plan to make big savings in one part of the welfare budget. (BRITAIN-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 310 words)

Macau’s house of cards topples as investors lose big on junkets

MACAU - The theft of millions of dollars from investors in a Macau junket operator has sparked months of protests and hastened the demise of a business model that greased the wheels of the $44 billion global gambling hub for over a decade. (MACAU-GAMBLING/ (PICTURE), moved, By Farah Master, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Herbalife, CEO prevail in ‘prevail scheme’ lawsuit

A federal judge dismisses a lawsuit accusing Herbalife Ltd and Chief Executive Michael Johnson of defrauding shareholders by misrepresenting that the weight-loss and nutritional products company complied with laws designed to prevent pyramid schemes. (HERBALIFE-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Jonathan Stempel, 340 words)

Deere profit falls on slowed farm equipment sales

Deere & Co reports a drop in quarterly earnings that is not as steep as Wall Street had expected and gives a less dire outlook than analysts had feared, saying it was well-positioned to weather a worsening slump in demand for its farm equipment. (DEERE AND CO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Meredith Davis, 390 words)

Three Goldman bankers leave for Uber as tech world raids Wall St talent

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Three mid-level bankers in Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s technology investment banking group in San Francisco have left to take positions at ride service company Uber Technologies Inc in recent months, people familiar with the matter say. (GOLDMAN-UBER, by Olivia Oran and Heather Somerville, moved, 1,090 words)

Syngenta looking at takeovers, JVs, asset sales

Syngenta, which fended off a $47 billion takeover approach from Monsanto three months ago, is itself looking at takeovers, joint ventures or asset sales, the Swiss company’s chairman tells a newspaper. (SYNGENTA-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joshua Franklin and Ludwig Burger, 300 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

U.S.-Cuba detente opens door to battle over trademarks

CAMAGUEY, Cuba - A counterfeit McDonald’s in Cuba illustrates a potential battlefront in U.S.-Cuban relations as the former Cold War foes seek to normalize relations. Both sides have grievances on trademark and intellectual property rights, and the topic will be addressed at the negotiating table in Havana and Washington. (CUBA-USA/TRADEMARKS, expect by 1700 GMT/noon ET, by Jaime Hamre, 900 words)