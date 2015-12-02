REUTERS BUSINESS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1600 GMT/11 AM ET

Editor: Steve Orlofsky 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Private payrolls, compensation data point to sturdy jobs market

WASHINGTON - U.S. private employers boosted hiring in November and wage growth appeared to pick-up in the third quarter, signs of labor market strength that could support the first Federal Reserve interest rate increase in nearly a decade later this month. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 590 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesco Guarascio, 300 words

Yellen, in back-to-back appearances, could close out era of zero rates

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could cement the case for a U.S. interest rate hike ahead of the Fed’s Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, with public appearances over the next two days at a high-profile economics group and before a joint committee of Congress. (USA-FED/YELLEN (PREVIEW), moved, 410 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/LOCKHART (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words

- USA-FED/BRAINARD (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ann Saphir, 400 words

Yahoo shares rise as board meets amid reports of Internet sale

Shares of Yahoo Inc open more than 5 percent higher after reports that the company could sell its core Internet business, which Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has failed to turn around after more than three years on the job. (YAHOO-DIVESTITURE/, moved, 410 words)

Argentine President-elect Macri says debt deal possible in 2016

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina’s President-elect Mauricio Macri expresses confidence a deal can be reached next year with U.S. creditors suing the country over unpaid debt. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/MACRI (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Hugh Bronstein, 500 words)

Saudis expected to reject calls for OPEC cuts as rivals pump more

VIENNA - Saudi Arabia is expected to reject calls from fellow OPEC members to cut output when the group meets this week, as the group’s kingpin argues it cannot deal alone with one of the most severe oil gluts in history. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 730 words)

+ See also:

- OPEC-MEETING/OPTIONS, moved, by Amanda Cooper, 630 words

MARKETS

Wall St opens little changed ahead of Yellen’s speech

U.S. stocks are little changed ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech later in the day. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), updated throughout the day, 550 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), updated throughout the day, 860 words

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 9), updated throughout the day, 50 words

ECONOMY

Bank of Canada holds rates, but flags vulnerability in household sector

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada keeps its benchmark interest rate steady even though it said vulnerabilities in the household sector, which has been stretched by high debt spurred by people taking advantage of cheap mortgages, continues to edge higher. (CANADA-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

Watch for US recession, China slashing rates to zero next year -Citi

LONDON - The outlook for the global economy next year is darkening, with a U.S. recession and China becoming the first major emerging market to slash interest rates to zero both potential scenarios, according to Citi. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/2016, By Jamie McGeever, 440 words)

COMPANIES

EU set to investigate McDonald’s tax deal with Luxembourg - sources

BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators are likely to widen their crackdown on corporate tax dodging with an investigation into a deal between fast-food chain McDonald’s and Luxembourg, two people with knowledge of the matter say. (EU-MCDONALDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 240 words)

Partners in Brazil’s BTG Pactual take control from founder

SAO PAULO - Senior partners in Grupo BTG Pactual SA take control of the Brazilian investment bank from financier André Esteves to distance it from its founder following his arrest in a corruption probe. (BRAZIL CORRUPTION/BTG PACTUAL SA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer, 580 words)

VW agrees to terms of 20 bln euro bridge loan -sources

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Volkswagen has agreed the terms of a 20 billion euro ($21 billion) bridging loan with banks to help shoulder the costs of its emissions scandal, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, By Arno Schuetze and Andreas Cremer, 750 words)

Toymaker VTech hit by largest-ever hack targeting kids

A cyber attack on digital toymaker VTech Holdings Ltd exposed the data of 6.4 million children, the company said on Tuesday, in what experts called the largest known hack targeting youngsters. (VTECH-CYBERATTACK/ (UPDATE 2, CORRECTED), moved, By Jim Finkle, 400 words)

First case puts UK corporate plea deal system under scrutiny

LONDON - British legislation intended to boost the fight against corporate crime was successfully used for the first time this week when a judge approved a plea deal in which a bank agreed to pay fines in return for a bribery prosecution being suspended (BRITAIN-DPA, moved, picture, by Estelle Shirbon, 700 words)