TOP STORIES
EU accuses Facebook of giving misleading information during
WhatsApp takeover
BRUSSELS - The European Commission has charged Facebook Inc
with providing misleading information during its takeover of the
online messaging service WhatsApp, opening the company to a
possible fine of 1 percent of its revenue.
(WHATSAPP-M&A/FACEBOOK-EU (UPDATE 1), moved, by Julia Fioretti,
400 words)
Linde, Praxair agree on outline of $65 billion merger
FRANKFURT - Germany's Linde and U.S. rival Praxair agree
that the combined industrial gases group will be run out of the
United States by Praxair's chief executive, who will target $1
billion in cost cuts. (LINDE-M&A/PRAXAIR-TERMS (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Ludwig Burger, 600 words)
BlackBerry raises outlook, as earnings beat expectations
BlackBerry Ltd reports an adjusted profit that beats
expectations and the company raises its full-year forecast, even
as revenue dropped sharply. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Alastair Sharp and Allison Martell, 400
words)
Allergan to buy Acelity's tissue unit LifeCell for $2.9 bln
Drugmaker Allergan Plc will buy LifeCell, a regenerative
medicine unit of privately held Acelity LP Inc, for $2.9
billion, bringing the number of deals it has made this year to
an even dozen. (ACELITY-DIVESTITURE/ALLERGAN (UPDATE 1), moed,
230 words)
MARKETS
Dollar rises to 14-year peak as Wall Street reaches record
highs
NEW YORK - The dollar reaches a 14-year high as the yen
falls after the Bank of Japan sticks to its ultra-loose monetary
policy and U.S. stock markets touched record highs as the rally
since the U.S. election seems likely to continue.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day, 570
words)
+ See also:
- USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), updated throughout the day, 430
words
Oil rises by $1 on expected decline in U.S. crude stocks
LONDON - The price of Brent rises by $1 on forecasts of a
steep draw in U.S. crude stocks that could indicate global
oversupply is starting to shrink. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 7),
updated throughout the day, 340 words)
COMPANIES
U.S. investigates 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles for
roll-away crashes
WASHINGTON - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration is launching an investigation into 1 million
newer Fiat Chrysler Ram pickup trucks and SUVs after receiving
complaints the vehicles rolled away after being parked.
(USA-FIAT CHRYSLER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by David
Shepardson, 440 words)
Retailers to drop on-call scheduling amid state probes
Six more U.S. retailers led by Walt Disney Co will no longer
require hourly employees to check whether they are still needed
for work or risk having their scheduled shifts canceled with
little notice, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will
announce. (USA-EMPLOYMENT/SCHEDULING, moved, by Daniel Wiessner,
340 words)
Lloyds banks on credit card growth with $2.4 bln MBNA buy
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group is buying the MBNA UK credit
card business from Bank of America for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.4
billion) in an effort to increase profit and reduce its reliance
on mortgage lending. (LLOYDS BANKING-MBNA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Simon Jessop and Lawrence White, 350 words)
Carnival Corp quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates
Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reports
higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by an
increase in ticket prices and onboard spending. (CARNIVAL
CORP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Legal pot growers to drive up California warehouse rates
NEW YORK - With few other options to cash in on California's
recent decision to legalize recreational marijuana, U.S. fund
managers are moving into the shares of a decidedly less
intoxicating sector, warehouses. (US-FUNDS/MARIJUANA, moved, by
David Randall, 700 words)