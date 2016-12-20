Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

EU accuses Facebook of giving misleading information during WhatsApp takeover

BRUSSELS - The European Commission has charged Facebook Inc with providing misleading information during its takeover of the online messaging service WhatsApp, opening the company to a possible fine of 1 percent of its revenue. (WHATSAPP-M&A/FACEBOOK-EU (UPDATE 1), moved, by Julia Fioretti, 400 words)

Linde, Praxair agree on outline of $65 billion merger

FRANKFURT - Germany's Linde and U.S. rival Praxair agree that the combined industrial gases group will be run out of the United States by Praxair's chief executive, who will target $1 billion in cost cuts. (LINDE-M&A/PRAXAIR-TERMS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Ludwig Burger, 600 words)

BlackBerry raises outlook, as earnings beat expectations

BlackBerry Ltd reports an adjusted profit that beats expectations and the company raises its full-year forecast, even as revenue dropped sharply. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Alastair Sharp and Allison Martell, 400 words)

Allergan to buy Acelity's tissue unit LifeCell for $2.9 bln

Drugmaker Allergan Plc will buy LifeCell, a regenerative medicine unit of privately held Acelity LP Inc, for $2.9 billion, bringing the number of deals it has made this year to an even dozen. (ACELITY-DIVESTITURE/ALLERGAN (UPDATE 1), moed, 230 words)

MARKETS

Dollar rises to 14-year peak as Wall Street reaches record highs

NEW YORK - The dollar reaches a 14-year high as the yen falls after the Bank of Japan sticks to its ultra-loose monetary policy and U.S. stock markets touched record highs as the rally since the U.S. election seems likely to continue. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day, 570 words)

+ See also:

- USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), updated throughout the day, 430 words

Oil rises by $1 on expected decline in U.S. crude stocks

LONDON - The price of Brent rises by $1 on forecasts of a steep draw in U.S. crude stocks that could indicate global oversupply is starting to shrink. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), updated throughout the day, 340 words)

COMPANIES

U.S. investigates 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles for roll-away crashes

WASHINGTON - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is launching an investigation into 1 million newer Fiat Chrysler Ram pickup trucks and SUVs after receiving complaints the vehicles rolled away after being parked. (USA-FIAT CHRYSLER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by David Shepardson, 440 words)

Retailers to drop on-call scheduling amid state probes

Six more U.S. retailers led by Walt Disney Co will no longer require hourly employees to check whether they are still needed for work or risk having their scheduled shifts canceled with little notice, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will announce. (USA-EMPLOYMENT/SCHEDULING, moved, by Daniel Wiessner, 340 words)

Lloyds banks on credit card growth with $2.4 bln MBNA buy

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group is buying the MBNA UK credit card business from Bank of America for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in an effort to increase profit and reduce its reliance on mortgage lending. (LLOYDS BANKING-MBNA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Jessop and Lawrence White, 350 words)

Carnival Corp quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates

Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reports higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by an increase in ticket prices and onboard spending. (CARNIVAL CORP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Legal pot growers to drive up California warehouse rates

NEW YORK - With few other options to cash in on California's recent decision to legalize recreational marijuana, U.S. fund managers are moving into the shares of a decidedly less intoxicating sector, warehouses. (US-FUNDS/MARIJUANA, moved, by David Randall, 700 words)