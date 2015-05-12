REUTERS BUSINESS NEWS SCHEDULE 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET

(Adds BOEING-INVESTORS/(WRAPUP 1))

TOP STORIES

Verizon to buy AOL in $4.4 bln mobile video push

Verizon Communications Inc says it will buy AOL Inc in a $4.4 billion deal that gives the biggest U.S. wireless carrier access to AOL’s successful digital advertising service and content including the Huffington Post news website. (AOL-M&A/VERIZON COMMN (UPDATE 6), moving shortly, by Jennifer Saba, Devika Krishna Kumar and Abhirup Roy, 588 words)

Fast-track trade bill faces key test in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON - The Pacific trade agreement faces its first test in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in a knife-edge vote that may hold the key to President Barack Obama’s diplomatic pivot to Asia. (USA-TRADE/(UPDATE 3), expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan, 525 words)

TELEVISION COMPANIES

Mayweather, Pacquiao fight sets pay-per-view records

LOS ANGELES - The ‘Fight of the Century’ between boxing greats Floyd Mayweather Jr. And Manny Pacquiao is expected to generate more than $500 million worldwide, setting a record for pay per view buys and revenue, cable networks Showtime and HBO say. (BOXING-MAYWEATHER/TV (UPDATE 1), moved, 181 words)

Legal battle will not stop slimmed-down TV plans for cord cutters

LOS ANGELES - Cable and satellite television companies fighting to retain customers in the face of online competition say a high-profile legal battle will not stop them from experimenting with ways to attract younger viewers. (TELEVISION-SKINNY/, moved, By Lisa Richwine, 555 words)

MARKETS

Global bond worries push Wall Street lower

U.S. stocks fall for the second straight session amid a global bond sell-off and concerns over Greece’s perilous financial situation. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 2), updates through day, 423 words)

ECONOMY

Weak Mexico industrial output pressures gov’t GDP forecast

MEXICO CITY - Mexican industrial output unexpectedly stagnated in March compared with February, dampening growth hopes and putting pressure on the government’s forecast for a third year running. (MEXICO-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Dave Graham, 400 words)

Fed’s Dudley makes no prediction, but applauds 2015 rate hike consensus

A top Federal Reserve official says he does not know when interest rates will rise, but he tempered that uncertainty by applauding an apparent consensus between markets and the U.S. central bank that it will happen later this year. (USA-FED/DUDLEY, moved, 345 words)

COMPANIES

Boeing says efficiency supports strong outlook, despite hurdles

NEW YORK - Citing steady demand from airlines, Boeing Co says it is capable of raising 737 jetliner output by 43 percent to 60 a month, giving a rosy outlook despite concerns about orders, overall production and defense spending. (BOEING-INVESTORS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, By Alwyn Scott, 495 words)

SEC charges ITT Educational, CEO, CFO with fraud; shares plunge

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges ITT Educational Services Inc, its chief executive and its chief financial officer with fraud for concealing the poor performance of two student loan programs that the for-profit college operator guaranteed. (SEC-ITTEDUCATION/(UPDATE 3), moved, By Jonathan Stempel, 400 words)

Patriot Coal files Chapter 11 again, is in talks with buyer

Patriot Coal Corp files for bankruptcy protection, just 18 months after emerging from its previous Chapter 11, and said it was in negotiations with a potential buyer. (PATRIOT COAL-BANKRUPTCY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Hals, 272 words)

Nomura, RBS face $805 mln damages after U.S. judge’s ruling: lawyer

NEW YORK - A U.S. judge’s finding that Nomura Holdings Inc made false statements in selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before the 2008 financial crisis could result in a judgment exceeding $805 million, a U.S. regulator’s lawyer said on Tuesday. (FHFA-NOMURA HLDGS/DAMAGES, moving shortly, By Nate Raymond, 379 words)

American Airlines to begin merging reservations platforms this summer

American Airlines Group Inc plans to begin uniting its reservations platforms as early as July, setting a three-month time-frame for a data migration process that has harrowed other merged carriers. (AMERICAN AIRLINE-OPERATIONS/, moved, by Jeffrey Dastin, 350 words)

Baxter buys cancer drugs from Italian drugmaker for $900 mln

Baxter International Inc agrees to buy two drugs to treat a rare form of blood cancer from Italian drugmaker Sigma-Tau Finanziaria SpA for $900 million, before expenses. (SIGMA TAU FINANZIARIA-M&A/BAXTER INTERNATIONAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 249 words)

Exor sweetens offer for PartnerRe to $137.5 per share

MILAN/NEW YORK - Italian holding company Exor raises its all-cash offer for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe by 5.8 percent to $137.5 per share after its previous attempt to trump a bid by Axis Capital Holdings was rejected. (PARTNERRE-M&A/EXOR SPA (UPDATE 2), moved, By Agnieszka Flak and Mike Stone, 399 words)