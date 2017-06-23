Editor: Richard Chang +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP, are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found. (USA-RUSSIA/TECH (UPDATE 1, INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joel Schectman, Dustin Volz and Jack Stubbs, 1,513 words)

Ford China move raises new cloud on Mexican carmaking horizon

MEXICO CITY - A second u-turn this year by Ford Motor Co in Mexico has raised the specter of Chinese competition for local carmaking, adding to pressure on the industry after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to saddle it with punitive tariffs. (FORD MOTOR-MEXICO/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Dave Graham, 724 words)

U.S. new home sales rise, median price surges to record high

WASHINGTON - New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lindsay Dunsmuir, 350 words)

EXCLUSIVE

Report says EU firms face higher banking bills after Brexit

LONDON - A report has concluded that a so-called hard Brexit could cost banks up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) and European customers were being overly optimistic if they thought lenders would pick up the bill, an industry source says. (BRITAIN-EU/BANKS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Huw Jones, 443 words)

Uruguayan drugmaker taps Jefferies for bond, stock debut

SAO PAULO - The billionaire owners of Uruguay's Mega Pharma SA have hired Jefferies LLC to explore alternatives for Latin America's No. 4 pharmaceutical company, which could include debut bond and stock offerings, two people with knowledge of the matter say. (MEGA PHARMA-DEALS/ (EXCLUSIVE, URGENT), moved, by Tatiana Bautzer, 450 words)

MARKETS

Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil

NEW YORK - World stocks advance and are on track to end the week with a slight gain as a drop in the dollar helps boost slumping oil prices. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by Chuck Mikolajczak, 497 words)

U.S. Treasury market not following Fed's lead yet

BENGALURU - U.S. Treasury yields are forecast to climb over the coming year, but the outlook from fixed-income strategists has not changed much in the past three months, in the latest sign that optimism about a global inflation pickup has at best plateaued. (MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, moved, by Hari Kishan and Rahul Karunakar, 700 words)

Oil's drop could leave a stain on earnings

NEW YORK - Heading into second-quarter earnings season, investors are looking for a continuation of strong U.S. company results to justify high stock valuations, now trading near their loftiest levels since 2004. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN), moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch and Rodrigo Campos, 693 words)

Stocks flying, oil crying as 2017 hits halfway point

LONDON - World stocks could be about to record their best start to a year since 1998, when global markets were recovering from the Asian crisis, while oil and the dollar are facing their worst first-half in years. (MARKETS-2017/GRAPHIC, moved, by Marc Jones, 731 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Supreme Court limits rights of property owners

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court narrows the rights of property owners in disputes with governments and lays out a formula for determining when landowners are owed compensation in a case involving a vacant lot in Wisconsin on the picturesque St. Croix River. (USA-COURT/PROPERTY (UPDATE 3, PIX), by Andrew Chung, 577 words)

ECONOMY

Canada inflation rate cools in May, making July rate hike less likely

OTTAWA - Canada's annual inflation rate cooled more than expected in May, moving it further away from the Bank of Canada's target and reducing the odds of an interest rate hike next month. (CANADA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leah Schnurr, 401 words)

Brazil farm minister heads to U.S. over fresh beef ban

SAO PAULO - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi travels to the United States to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which weighed on shares of meatpackers due to renewed concerns over the industry's image. (USA-BRAZIL/BEEF (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberto Samora and Bruno Federowski, 430 words)

COMPANIES

Tesla, others seek ways to ensure drivers keep their hands on the wheel

WASHINGTON - Automakers are using tiny cameras, sensors to track drooping heads, steering wheel monitors and audible alerts to ensure drivers pay attention when using advanced driver assistance systems, like Tesla's Autopilot, that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel. (USA-AUTOS/SELFDRIVING-SAFETY (TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 775 words)

BlackBerry misses sales forecasts, shares tumble

WATERLOO, Ontario - BlackBerry Ltd posts quarterly revenue that missed analysts' forecasts due to an unexpected sales decline, pushing shares down as much as 13 percent, their biggest one-day drop in more than two years. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Narottam Medhora and Jim Finkle, 439 words)

British Airways applies to use Qatar planes, staff during cabin crew strike

LONDON - British Airways has applied to use Qatar Airways planes and crew to help the airline to fly all passengers to their destinations during planned strikes by some of its cabin staff next month. (IAG-BRITISHAIRWAYS/STRIKE moved, 358 words)

Are you being served? Planemakers alter sales pitch to boost profit

PARIS - Airbus and Boeing leave this week's Paris Airshow with plans for ambitious growth in aviation services, as flattening demand for new jets and pressure to raise profit margins encourages planemakers to deepen their exposure to airline operations. (AIRSHOW-PARIS/SERVICES, moved, by Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan, 740 words)

Big Oil turns to big data to save big money on drilling

In U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data for Big Oil, with some firms envisioning billions of dollars in savings over time by avoiding outages, managing supplies and identifying safety hazards. (USA-OIL/BIGDATA (PIX, REPEAT), moved, by Swetha Gopinath and Liz Hampton, 930 words)