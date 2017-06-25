Editor: Richard Chang +1 646 223 6200
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT/ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Italy winds up Veneto banks, deal could cost up to 17 bln
euros
MILAN/ROME - Italy begins winding up two stricken
Veneto-based banks in a deal that will see their good assets
transferred to Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI and could cost the state
up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion).
(EUROZONE-BANKS/ITALY-VENETO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Aloisi
and Steve Scherer, 720 words)
Push on with the "great unwinding", BIS tells central banks
LONDON - Major central banks should press ahead with
interest rate increases, the Bank for International Settlements
says, while recognising that some turbulence in financial
markets will have to be negotiated along the way.
(CENBANK-BIS/REPORT, moved, by Marc Jones, 749 words)
+ See also:
- BIS-ECONOMY/BANKS, moved, by Huw Jones, 394 words
Volkswagen's Slovak unit and union reach wage deal, ending
six-day strike: VW spokeswoman
BRATISLAVA - Volkswagen's Slovak unit says it has reached a
wage deal with a trade union to end a six-day strike that has
hit production at the country's biggest private employer.
(VOLKSWAGEN-SLOVAKIA/STRIKE (UPDATE 2), moved, 371 words)
Britain's Davis "pretty sure" he'll get good deal to leave
EU
LONDON - Britain's Brexit minister David Davis says he is
"pretty sure" he can negotiate a good deal to leave the European
Union, something that would require a transitional arrangement
for around one or two years. (BRITAIN-EU/DAVIS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 368 words)
COLUMN
Oil's drop could leave a stain on earnings
Heading into second-quarter earnings season, investors are
looking for a continuation of strong U.S. company results to
justify high stock valuations, now trading near their loftiest
levels since 2004. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN),
moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch and Rodrigo Campos, 693 words)