TOP STORIES

Italy winds up Veneto banks, deal could cost up to 17 bln euros

MILAN/ROME - Italy begins winding up two stricken Veneto-based banks in a deal that will see their good assets transferred to Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI and could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion). (EUROZONE-BANKS/ITALY-VENETO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Aloisi and Steve Scherer, 720 words)

Push on with the "great unwinding", BIS tells central banks

LONDON - Major central banks should press ahead with interest rate increases, the Bank for International Settlements says, while recognising that some turbulence in financial markets will have to be negotiated along the way. (CENBANK-BIS/REPORT, moved, by Marc Jones, 749 words)

+ See also:

- BIS-ECONOMY/BANKS, moved, by Huw Jones, 394 words

Volkswagen's Slovak unit and union reach wage deal, ending six-day strike: VW spokeswoman

BRATISLAVA - Volkswagen's Slovak unit says it has reached a wage deal with a trade union to end a six-day strike that has hit production at the country's biggest private employer. (VOLKSWAGEN-SLOVAKIA/STRIKE (UPDATE 2), moved, 371 words)

Britain's Davis "pretty sure" he'll get good deal to leave EU

LONDON - Britain's Brexit minister David Davis says he is "pretty sure" he can negotiate a good deal to leave the European Union, something that would require a transitional arrangement for around one or two years. (BRITAIN-EU/DAVIS (UPDATE 1), moved, 368 words)

COLUMN

Oil's drop could leave a stain on earnings

Heading into second-quarter earnings season, investors are looking for a continuation of strong U.S. company results to justify high stock valuations, now trading near their loftiest levels since 2004. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN), moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch and Rodrigo Campos, 693 words)