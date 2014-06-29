BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1830 GMT/2:30 PM EDT

Editor: Paul Simao +1 202 898 8489

TOP STORIES

President tells Bulgarians after bank runs: “Your money is safe”

SOFIA - Bulgaria’s president reassured citizens that their savings were safe and fully guaranteed by the state, in a message backed by the central bank and main political parties following a run on two major banks. (BULGARIA-CRISIS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gareth Jones and Angel Krasimirov, 578 words)

Egyptian cabinet cuts deficit in revised budget plan -spokesman

CAIRO - Egypt’s cabinet has submitted a revised budget for the new fiscal year which starts on Tuesday, proposing a narrower deficit after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi rejected a previous draft because spending was too high, Finance Ministry spokesman Ayman Alkaffas tells Reuters. (EGYPT-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Shadia Nasralla, 423 words)

Eyes on defence deals, Western powers rush to court India’s Modi

NEW DELHI - Western governments are rushing to visit India’s new Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawn by the prospect of multi-billion-dollar deals as the government prepares to open the nascent defence industry to foreign investment. (INDIA-DEFENCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel, 1,122 words)

Bank of England’s Bean: expectations for interest rate rises “reasonable”

LONDON - Market expectations of a rise in British interest rates at the turn of the year are “reasonable”, Bank of England policymaker Charlie Bean tells Sky television. (BRITAIN-BOE/BEAN (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

ECONOMY

Top BIS economist - pension funds risk drifting into ‘danger’

FRANKFURT - Pension funds and other long-term investors are taking ever bigger risks and could be laying the ground for renewed turmoil when money gets more expensive, one of the world’s leading economists tells Reuters. (CENBANK-BIS/RATES (INTERVIEW), moved, by Eva Taylor and Andreas Framke, 598 words)

+ See also:

- CENBANK-BIS/CREDIT, moved, 361 words

South African engineering strike to go ahead on July 1 - NUMSA union

JOHANNESBURG - More than 220,000 members of South Africa’s NUMSA engineering and metalworkers union will down tools on July 1 after last-ditch wage talks to avert a strike failed, its leaders say. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ed Cropley, 365 words)

Jobs, cars seen cementing U.S. spring rebound

BRUSSELS - The United States can firmly consign its weather-beaten start to the year to history this week with June vehicle sales and jobs data expected to show a strong end to the second quarter. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 872 words)

COMPANIES

Israel’s Leviathan in talks to sell gas to BG’s Egypt LNG plant

JERUSALEM - The partners in Israel’s giant Leviathan natural gas field say they have signed a preliminary agreement with British oil and gas company BG Group to negotiate a deal to export gas to BG’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Idku, Egypt. (ISRAEL-NATGAS/BG GROUP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steven Scheer, 491 words)

‘Transformers’ turns into box office behemoth with $100 mln opening

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - “Transformers: Age of Extinction”, the fourth film in the series of films about form-changing robots that save the planet, racks up $100 million at the box office, jump-starting a sleepy summer with the year’s biggest opening weekend. (BOXOFFICE/, moved, 438 words)

+ See also:

- BOXOFFICE-TOP/, moved, 141 words