REUTERS BUSINESS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET

TOP STORIES

Greece, creditors dig heels in after debt talks founder

ATHENS/BERLIN - Greece and its creditors harden their stances after the collapse of talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit, prompting Germany’s EU commissioner to say the time has come to prepare for a “state of emergency.” (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 4), by Renee Maltezou and Andreas Rinke, 1,240 words)

United Tech to exit Sikorsky helicopter business

PARIS - United Technologies Corp is exiting the helicopter business and will decide by the end of the third quarter whether to spin off or sell its $8 billion Sikorsky Aircraft unit, the U.S. military’s largest helicopter maker. (UNITEDTECH-SIKORSKY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 610 words)

Judge rules for ex-AIG CEO Greenberg over 2008 bailout, but no damages

A U.S. judge awards no damages to American International Group Inc shareholders led by former CEO Maurice “Hank” Greenberg in their lawsuit against the U.S. government, despite finding that the U.S. Federal Reserve exceeded its authority in the insurer’s 2008 bailout. (AIG-GREENBERG/COURT, moving shortly, by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jonathan Stempel, 480 words)

Dozens of U.S. companies bet on nuclear power revolution -report

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon’s top arms provider and companies partly funded by Silicon Valley billionaires Bill Gates and Paul Allen are among dozens of businesses collectively betting more than $1.3 billion that a new wave of nuclear power can be a force to fight climate change. (USA-NUCLEAR/ADVANCED (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, By Timothy Gardner, 490 words)

Paris show shifts focus from deal-making to plane-making

PARIS - Marketing takes a back seat to manufacturing at the Paris Airshow, as planemakers and their suppliers are at pains to tell airlines they are focused on stepping up production to meet the 12,000 or so orders already stacked up for the coming decade. (AIRSHOW-FRANCE/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young, 730 words)

MARKETS

U.S. stocks lower amid Greek debt worries

U.S. stocks regain some ground after falling sharply on concerns about Greece’s debt, as the Dow industrials remains in negative territory for the year. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA, updated throughout the day, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day, 400 words

Saudi bourse readies for flurry of foreign investor licences

LONDON - A flurry of foreign licences for Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange could be awarded in the coming weeks after the first investors have been allowed direct entry to the $564 billion market, the bourse’s chief executive says. (SAUDI-STOCKEXCHANGE/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Karin Strohecker, 820 words)

INSIGHTS, FEATURES

After CEO shake-up, Twitter needs to please advertisers

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter Inc’s next chief executive faces a crucial challenge as the company seeks to appease Wall Street after a recent management shake-up: Helping disaffected advertisers connect with users. (TWITTER-ADVERTISING/, moved, by Yasmeen Abutaleb, 760 words)

Disney’s powerful marketing force: social media moms

LOS ANGELES - Walt Disney Co is using a carefully vetted group of roughly 1,300 “Disney Social Media Moms,” to incorporate the enthusiasm and influence of parents into its marketing efforts. (DISNEY-MOMS/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Lisa Richwine, 900 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. industrial output hurt by weakness in manufacturing, mining

WASHINGTON - U.S. industrial production unexpectedly fell in May as manufacturing and mining activity remained weak, a sign that a strong dollar and spending cuts in the energy sector continued to constrain economic growth. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), by Lucia Mutikani, 760 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/NYFED, moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 200 words

COMPANIES

Cox Automotive to buy Dealertrack in $4 bln deal

Cox Automotive Inc, owner of the Autotrader online automobile market and Kelley Blue Book car valuation service, will buy Dealertrack Technologies Inc in a deal valued at $4 billion. (DEALERTRACK TECH-M&A/COX AUTOMOTIVE (UPDATE 3), by Anya George Tharakan, 330 words)

CVS to buy Target pharmacy, other businesses for $1.9 bln

Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp will buy Target Corp’s pharmacies and clinics in a $1.9 billion deal that should help it bargain with drug makers for lower prices, while freeing Target from a costly business where it struggled to make a profit. (TARGETPHARMACY-M&A/CVS HEALTH (UPDATE 4), by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nathan Layne, 560 words)

Saks owner buys Germany’s Kaufhof chain for 2.8 bln euros

DUESSELDORF - Hudson’s Bay Co is buying Germany’s leading department store chain, Kaufhof, from Metro for $3.2 billion, giving the Saks owner a launch pad to expand into Europe. (KAUFHOF-M&A/HUDSONS BAY (UPDATE 5), moved, by Matthias Inverardi, 800 words)

EU antitrust chief warns Amazon, wary of telecom mergers

PARIS - Europe’s anti-trust chief warns Amazon against using its dominance to thwart rivals, a week after launching an investigation into the U.S. online retailer’s ebook deals with publishers. (EU-AMAZON/ANTITRUST, moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Jean-Baptiste Vey, 350 words)

ENERGY

Guesswork, inconsistency nag U.S. shale oil accounting

HOUSTON/NEW YORK - Steep downward revisions to oil and gas reserves at the end of this year are likely to increase scrutiny of how energy companies tally future barrels, a process that has become more opaque with the rise of shale drilling. (OIL RESERVES/ACCOUNTING (ANALYSIS), by Anna Driver and Michael Erman, 840 words)

Mideast oil powers Saudi Arabia, UAE to cut gasoline imports

SINGAPORE - Middle Eastern oil producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will slash or even halt costly gasoline imports next year after ramping up new refining capacities that put them a step closer to becoming exporters of the motor fuel. (MIDEAST-GASOLINE/IMPORTS, by Seng Li Peng, 650 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Russia, U.S. compete for space partnership with Brazil

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO - United States and Russia are competing for a strategic role in Brazil’s plan to launch commercial satellites from its base near the equator, opening up new theater in their rivalry for allies and influence. (BRAZIL-SPACE (EXCLUSIVE, PIX, TV), moved, by Anthony Boadle and Brian Winter, 900 words)