REUTERS BUSINESS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET

TOP STORIES

Obama’s Pacific trade pact progresses on U.S. Senate vote

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama’s quest for a Pacific Rim trade deal to strengthen U.S. ties with Asia advances, with the Senate moving toward a final vote on granting Obama the power to speed trade agreements through Congress. (USA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan, 500 words)

U.S. says Takata vehicle recall size includes double counting

U.S. auto safety regulators say their estimate for the millions of vehicles affected by the Takata air bag recall will likely be revised because cars with two front air bags were double-counted. (USA-AUTOS/TAKATA (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by David Morgan and Ben Klayman, 510 words)

ECB raises emergency funds for Greece as backlash grows

DUBLIN/FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank increases its funding lifeline to Greece’s banks again, sources with direct knowledge of the decision say, allowing the country’s banks to stay open as Athens inches towards a deal with creditors. (ECB-GREECE/BANKS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Conor Humphries and Marc Jones, 490 words)

+ See also:

- ATHENS - EUROZONE-GREECE/SPEAKER (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by George Georgiopoulos, 1,030 words

MARKETS

Wall St sheds gains after comments on rate rise

U.S. stocks are little changed, after earlier gains disappeared after comments by Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell that the economy could be ready for interest rate increases twice this year. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 9), updated throughout the day, 400 words

INSIGHT AND ANALYSIS

In twist, scientists join tobacco companies to fight cancer

WASHINGTON - Scientists who have devoted years developing medicines to cure disease are now working for tobacco companies to make e-cigarettes. (TOBACCO-ECIGS/EMPLOYMENT (INSIGHT, PHOTOS, TV), moved, by Toni Clarke, 1,190 words)

Green shoots emerge in withered gold mining sector

VANCOUVER - The global gold mining industry is showing signs of life as merger activity picks up and industry veterans set up new companies and hunt for projects, taking advantage of weak prices to lay the groundwork for a rebound. (GOLD-MINERS/REVIVAL (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nicole Mordant, 820 words)

ECONOMY

Fed’s Powell says two rate hikes possible this year

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell says he is prepared to raise interest rates twice this year, once in September and again in December, as long as the economy performs as expected. (USA-FED/POWELL (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

U.S. manufacturing may be stabilizing; housing gains steam

WASHINGTON - A gauge of U.S. business investment spending plans rose in May, a tentative sign that the manufacturing sector was stabilizing after hitting a soft patch in recent months. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 790 words)

Crisis? What crisis? Russia stalls on reform

MOSCOW - Russia’s interest rates are high and inflation is racing, but all the while his country slides into recession, President Vladimir Putin denies any economic crisis. (RUSSIA-CRISIS/REFORM (PIX, GRAPHIC, CORRECTED), moved, by Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva, 1,050 words)

COMPANIES

BlackBerry shares fall on software revenue uncertainty

TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd shares fall, hurt by some uncertainty around the sustainability of revenue growth in its crucial software segment, an area into which the company plans to expand further via acquisitions.. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Euan Rocha, 400 words)

3M strikes $1.8 bln deal for KKR’s Capital Safety

3M Co strikes a deal to boost its presence in worker protection gear by buying Capital Safety from private equity firm KKR & Co for $1.8 billion, the U.S. diversified manufacturer’s largest-ever purchase. (CAPITAL SAFETY-M&A/3M (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf, 400 words)

Fiat Chrysler’s new Alfa Romeo puts deal-hungry CEO to the test

MILAN - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will launch the first of a new range of Alfa Romeo cars on Wednesday, the lynchpin of its turnaround plan and potentially an opportunity to attract a cash-rich merger partner. (FIATCHRYSLER-ALFAROMEO/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 800 words)

Olive Garden restaurants to be spun off into REIT

Darden Restaurants Inc reports a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and says it plans to separate some of its restaurants into a publicly traded real estate investment trust as part of changes engineered by activist investor Starboard Value LP. (DARDEN-REIT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 360 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Chinese firms do brisk business in Venezuela despite idle factories

SAN FRANCISCO DE YARE, Venezuela - While most foreign companies are being battered by Venezuela’s currency controls and product shortages, Chinese companies do brisk business thanks to cooperation deals that give them privileged access to the OPEC nation’s economy but leave business risks in the government’s hands. (VENEZUELA-CHINA/, (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Brian Ellsworth and Corina Pons, 1,500 words)