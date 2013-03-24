BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1830 GMT / 2:30 PM EDT

Editor: Maureen Bavdek + 646-223-6200

TOP STORIES

Cyprus in last-ditch EU talks to save economy

NICOSIA - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades holds last-minute crisis talks with international lenders in an attempt to save the Mediterranean island from financial meltdown and possibly becoming the first country to leave the euro zone (EUROZONE-CYPRUS/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Michele Kambas and Annika Breidthardt, 1,290 words)

As euro zone suffers, emerging markets thrive

LISBON, Portugal - No matter how Cyprus’ financial drama ends, its troubles show yet again that rich countries enfeebled by the great financial crisis remain a weak link in the world economy. By comparison, emerging markets are not only looking stronger but are also contributing more consistently to global growth (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, expect by 3 p.m.ET/1900 GMT, by Alan Wheatley, 800 words)

OTHER INTERNATIONAL

Bank of Italy warns political impasse dents econ recovery

ROME - Italy’s political stalemate and renewed financial market turbulence could undermine the country’s recovery from its longest recession in two decades, a Bank of Italy official says (ITALY-VOTE/GROWTH) moved, 410 words)

Second “Shareholder Spring” unlikely to bloom in Europe

DUBLIN/LONDON - While politicians and public have fulminated against lottery-sized pay awards in Europe’s boardrooms, fund firms, which wield the real power, are less concerned by such excesses and unlikely to use new powers to revolt on remuneration (EUROPE-PAY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Carmel Crimmins and Sinead Cruise, 1,100 words)

Hurting at home, China’s Li Ning courts U.S. glitz

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI - China’s biggest sportswear brand, Li Ning Co Ltd, launched its newest brand at a gala event in Texas last month with U.S. basketball star Dwayne Wade, resplendent in gold bow tie and plaid suit, showing off sports shoes he helped design. But his fans can’t buy them yet (CHINA-SPORTSWEAR/LINING-NBA (PIX), moved, by Donny Kwok and Adam Jourdan, 1,110 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Opponents mark Obamacare 3rd anniversary with lobbying surge

WASHINGTON - Eight months before President Barack Obama’s health care law goes prime time, a confederation of industry and business groups is ramping up its lobbying apparatus for an 11th-hour assault on the Web of new taxes and regulations (USA-HEALTHCARE/LOBBYING (PIX), moved, by David Morgan, 1,020 words)

Detroit’s new mgr faces deep decay of city’s neighborhood

DETROIT - When the state-imposed manager of Detroit, Kevyn Orr, starts the job on Monday he will wade into a city of crumbling neighborhoods where police fail to respond to some calls, arson fires burn out of control and residents scour charred buildings for scrap metal to sell (USA-DETROIT/MANAGER (PIX), moved, by Steve Neavling and Bernie Woodall, 950 words)

BOX OFFICE

Cave-dwelling ‘Croods’ settle at top of US movie box office

LOS ANGELES - Animated movie “The Croods”, the story of a prehistoric family seeking a new home, debuts at the top of box office charts with $44.7 million in weekend ticket sales in the United States and Canada (BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Lisa Richwine, 500 words)

COLUMNS

Wall St Wk Ahead: Cyprus deal could spur S&P 500 to new peak

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks could break through to all-time closing highs this week, provided a resolution to the fiscal woes of Cyprus satisfies investors (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (UPDATE 1), expect by 4 p.m./2000 GMT, by Chuck Mikolajczak, 800 words)

