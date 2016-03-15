Reuters Business News Schedule at 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET

Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Fed expected to leave rates unchanged

WASHINGTON - U.S. Federal Reserve officials are likely to hold rates steady as they balance continued concerns about a weak global economy against new signs of inflation and firming financial markets. (USA-FED (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect at 0500 GMT/1 AM ET Wednesday), by Howard Schneider, 350 words)

Drugmaker Valeant faces debt default risk; shares plunge 46 percent

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s shares plunge 46 percent after the company says a delay in filing its annual report puts it in danger of a default on its $30 billion in debt. (VALEANT PHARMS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Rod Nickel and Caroline Humer, 780 words)

Weak U.S. retail sales highlight risks to economic outlook

WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales fell less than expected in February, but a sharp downward revision of January’s sales could reignites concerns about the economy’s growth prospects. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 4, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 750 words)

Energy, health stocks weigh as Wall St waits for Fed

Declining energy and healthcare stock prices weigh on Wall Street on a relatively day as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. (USA-STOCKS/UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 420 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, updated throughout the day, 550 words

EXCLUSIVE - China’s Zoomlion sweetens offer for U.S. crane maker Terex -sources

China’s Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd has raised its bid for U.S. crane maker Terex Corp to more than $3.4 billion, sources say, as it challenges Terex’s merger with Finland’s Konecranes. (TEREX-M&A/ZOOMLION (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 860 words)

ENERGY

Obama administration reverses course on Atlantic oil drilling

WASHINGTON - The Obama administration reverses course on a proposal to open the southeastern Atlantic coast to drilling because of the oil price slump and strong opposition in coastal communities. (USA-OIL/ATLANTIC (UPDATE 3), moved, by Valerie Volcovici, 630 words)

Private equity emerges as lender of last resort for U.S. energy firms

NEW YORK - U.S. energy companies facing a likely cut in their bank loans are seeking a costly alternative - borrowing from private equity firms at hefty interest rates to stay alive for longer. (USA-ENERGY/PRIVATEEQUITY-LOANS, moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 770 words)

Oil down 3 pct on technical pressure, U.S. stockpile worry

NEW YORK - Oil prices drop 3 percent as market participants cited technical resistance after prices ran above $40 a barrel and worry that U.S. crude stockpiles continue to rise despite falling production. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 9), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

Battery-hungry world turns to South America’s ‘lithium triangle’

SANTIAGO/TORONTO - Far from the soy and cattle that dominate its vast fertile pampas, Argentina harbors Lithium, another valuable commodity that is rocketing in price and demand, and luring newly welcomed foreign investors. (LATAM-LITHIUM/ (PICTURE), moved, by Rosalba O‘Brien and Rod Nickel, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

Canada deficit to hit C$29 bln this year, may prevent another rate cut

Canada will run a budget shortfall of C$28.6 billion ($21.4 billion) in the coming fiscal year, which should keep the Bank of Canada from cutting rates but will not necessarily provide a big boost to growth, a Reuters poll finds. (CANADA-BUDGET/POLL, moved, by Anu Bararia and Leah Schnurr, 590 words)

+ See also:

- CANADA-ECONOMY/HOUSING (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

COMPANIES

Free burritos lure Chipotle loyalists, but will sales follow?

LOS ANGELES - Chipotle Mexican Grill is handing out coupons for free burritos, hoping to lure back top customers who stopped buying the chain’s food after a flurry of Salmonella and Norovirus outbreaks at it stores, but some analysts are skeptical that will be enough. (CHIPOTLE MEXICAN-PROMOTIONS/, moved, by Lisa Baertlein, 430 words)

Mizuho to face U.S. lawsuit over Mt Gox bitcoin losses

NEW YORK - A U.S. lawsuit accusing Japan’s Mizuho Bank of concealing problems at the now-bankrupt Tokyo-based Mt Gox bitcoin exchange can move forward, a federal judge has ruled. (MIZUHO-MTGOX/, moved, by Dena Aubin, 400 words)

VW Financial Services takes writedown for emissions scandal

FRANKFURT - Volkswagen’s Financial Services AG takes an extraordinary writedown of 353 million euros ($391 million) to cover a potential decline in the residual value of cars in the wake of the diesel emissions cheating scandal. (VOLKSWAGEN-FINANCIALSERVICES/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Yield-starved European insurers look past risks, mull emerging bonds

LONDON - Starved of yield in Western bond markets and at risk of defaulting on future payments to policyholders, Europe’s 10 trillion-euro insurance industry is turning to emerging debt for the returns it desperately needs. (EMERGING-INSURERS/DEBT (GRAPHICS), moved, by Carolyn Cohn and Sujata Rao, 960 words)

FleetCor pays $1.1 bln for Brazil toll payment firm Sem Parar

SAO PAULO - FleetCor Technologies Inc will buy Brazil’s largest electronic toll payments company for $1.1 billion, underscoring the growing allure of Latin America’s biggest fleet management market in spite of a steep recession. (SEMPARAR-M&A/FLEETCOR TECHNOL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 360 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Auto, power firms save millions swapping copper for aluminium

LONDON/TOKYO/JUBAIL - Automakers and other manufacturers are abandoning copper for lighter and cheaper aluminium after a decade of technological innovation that is saving some companies hundreds of millions of dollars. (ALUMINIUM-COPPER/SUBSTITUTION, by Eric Onstad, Yuka Obayashi and Reem Shamseddine, 860 words)

Man in Manila gets $30 mln cash from cyber heist; Bangladesh c.bank gov quits

DHAKA/MANILA - Bangladesh’s central bank governor resigns over the theft of $81 million from the bank’s U.S. account, as details emerge in the Philippines that $30 million of the money was delivered in cash to a casino junket operator in Manila. (USA-FED/BANGLADESH-RESIGNATION (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Serajul Quadir and Karen Lema, 770 words)