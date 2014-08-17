BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1900 GMT/1500 EDT

Editor: Paul Simao +1 202 898 8489

TOP STORIES

No guarantee Bank of England can pull off plan for gradual rate rises

LONDON - The Bank of England is hoping it can gently wean Britain’s economy off record-low borrowing costs, but its plan for “gradual and limited” rises in interest rates might prove harder to pull off than investors expect. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Milliken, 986 words)

U.S. Treasuries set to storm on as EU yields drop, conflicts threaten

NEW YORK - Don’t bet against the U.S. bond market rally anytime soon. Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and record low bond yields in Europe, have unleashed a stampede into Treasuries, knocking benchmark 10-year yields to 2.30 percent, a 14-month low at one stage on Friday. They ended the week at 2.34 percent. (USA-BONDS/YIELDS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Richard Leong and Jennifer Ablan, 863 words)

INSIGHT

The cost of caring for Europe’s elderly nuclear plants

LONDON - Europe’s ageing nuclear fleet will undergo more prolonged outages over the next few years, reducing the reliability of power supply and costing plant operators many millions of dollars. (EUROPE-NUCLEAR/POWER (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale, 1,191 words)

ECONOMY

No Fed fireworks, but plenty of clues, expected at Jackson Hole

LONDON - Flashes of illumination rather than fireworks are expected at this week’s annual meeting of top central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Andy Bruce, 668 words)

Belarussian oysters anyone? EU food trade looks to sidestep Russian ban

LONDON/MOSCOW - People from Britain who go to Cyprus in August are usually after sun, sea and sand but one Lincolnshire man, a trader in fruit and vegetables, is heading there this week for the potatoes. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-TRADERS, moved, by Martinne Geller, Neil Maidment and Polina Devitt, 1,124 words)

COMPANIES

Look, no hands! Test driving a Google car

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The car stopped at stop signs. It glided around curves. It didn’t lurch or jolt. The most remarkable thing about the drive was that it was utterly unremarkable. (GOOGLE-DRIVERLESS/, moved, by Paul Ingrassia, 1,131 words)

Credit Suisse played role in Espirito Santo collapse - WSJ

NEW YORK - Credit Suisse helped put together billions of dollars in securities that were issued by offshore investment vehicles and then sold to retail customers of Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo SA, the Wall Street Journal reports. (EUROPE-BANKS/CREDT SUISSE GRP, moved, 481 words)

‘Plantibodies’ drugs advance as big pharma stands aside

LOS ANGELES - Biotech drug production techniques based on plants, which may prove to be faster, higher yielding and cheaper than current methods using mammalian cells, haven’t caught on with the biggest pharmaceutical companies. (HEALTH-EBOLA/PLANTS, moved, by Deena Beasley, 957 words)

