BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1930 GMT /2.30 PM ET

TOP STORIES

‘Fiscal cliff’ talks stalled for now, but progress possible

WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers have made little progress in the last 10 days toward a compromise to avoid the harsh tax increases and government spending cuts scheduled for Jan. 1, a senior Democratic senator says. (USA-FISCAL/ UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Jason Lange, 500 words)

Black Friday sales online top $1 bln for first time-comScore

SAN FRANCISCO - Black Friday retail sales online topped $1 billion for the first time this year as more consumers used the Internet do their holiday shopping, comScore Inc says (USA-RETAIL/BLACKFRIDAY-ONLINE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alistair Barr, 780 words)

U.S. looks best of 2013 economic runners

LONDON - Here’s a fairly safe bet for uncertain times: the U.S. economy will once again show the euro zone and Japan a clean pair of heels next year.(ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Alan Wheatley, 840 words)

Spain’s Catalonia set to vote in separatists

BARCELONA - Spain’s Catalonia region, fed up with the tax demands of cash-strapped Madrid, is expected to elect on Sunday a separatist government that will try to hold a referendum on independence.(SPAIN-CATALONIA/ (UPDATE 2, moved, pix, tv, by Fiona Ortiz and Braden Phillips, 860 words)

MARKETS

Political wrangling to pinch market’s nerves

NEW YORK - Volatility is the name of this game. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN)(UPDATE 1), moved, by Rodrigo Campos, 1,030 words)

Canada bank profits seen rising despite housing woes

TORONTO - Slowing housing activity and uncertain financial markets will not stop Canada’s banks from reporting solid increases in quarterly profit starting this week, although recent gains in their shares mean it might take blockbuster results to push the stocks much higher. (CANADA-COLUMN/MARKETS (SCHEDULED WEEKLY COLUMN), moved, by Cameron French, 820 words)

ECONOMY

Vampires foil Tooth Fairy, Santa to claim box office win Teen vampire film “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2” took another bite of the domestic box office, drawing $64 million in ticket sales over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend to finish ahead of the James Bond film “Skyfall.” (BOXOFFICE/ UPDATE 1), moving shortly, Chris Michaud and Ronald Grover 620 words

International arbitration for tax disputes, ‘baseball’ style

WASHINGTON - The United States is undefeated in the nearly two years since it began settling corporate tax disputes with Canada through a winner-takes-all process popularly known as baseball arbitration. (USA-TAX/ARBITRATION), moved, by Patrick Temple-West, 720 words)

COMPANIES

Knight CEO plays down deal talk

Knight Capital Group, currently in talks with at least two firms on the possible sale of its largest business unit, is well capitalized and would only pursue a deal if it created value for its shareholders and clients, Knight’s chief executive says in an internal memo. (KNIGHTCAPITAL-TALKS/), moved, 400 words)

ANALYSIS

Fiscal battles could sideline U.S. immigration reform

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama’s re-election this month gave supporters of comprehensive immigration reform an immediate dose of optimism. (USA-CONGRESS/IMMIGRATION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Susan Heavey and Richard Cowan, 1,200 words)