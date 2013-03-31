FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1830 GMT / 2:30 PM EDT
March 31, 2013 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1830 GMT / 2:30 PM EDT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Editor: Steve Orlofsky + 646-223-6200

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Exxon cleans up Arkansas oil spill; Keystone plan assailed

Exxon Mobil continued the cleanup of a pipeline spill that loosed thousands of barrels of heavy Canadian crude in Arkansas as opponents of oil sands development latched on to the incident to attack plans to build the Keystone XL line. (EXXON-PIPELINE/SPILL (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)

G.I. Joe’ sequel blasts past cavemen to win box office

Action movie “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” wins the weekend box office battle in the United States and Canada, fighting off competition from a cartoon cavemen, a Tyler Perry drama, and an alien-possessed heroine trying to save the human race. (BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Richwine and Patricia Reaney, 580 words)

WEEK AHEAD

Wall St Week Ahead: Pullback possible after S&P’s milestone

NEW YORK - After flirting with an all-time high for three weeks, the S&P 500 closed at a record level, but some strategists say Thursday’s record could be a sign the stock market rally is running out of steam. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Ryan Vlastelica, 800 words)

ADVISORY: the column Bay Street Week Ahead is no longer being published

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
