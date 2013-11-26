BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1930 GMT / 2:30 PM ET

Editor: Steve Orlofsky + 1 646 232 6200

TOP STORIES

U.S. Housing recovery moves ahead, data suggests

WASHINGTON - Permits for future U.S. home construction rose to nearly a 5-1/2 year-high in October and prices for single-family homes increased 13 percent in September, suggesting a run-up in mortgage interest rates has not derailed the housing recovery. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 920 words

Men’s Wearhouse turns tables with bid for Jos. A. Bank

Men’s Wearhouse strikes back at Jos. A. Bank Clothiers with a $1.5 billion bid to acquire rival suit and tuxedo retailer, only weeks after rejecting a takeover offer from its smaller rival. (JOSABANK-MENSWEAREHOUSE/ (UPDATE 4), by Aditi Shrivastava, moved, 910 words)

Shares pressured; oil climbs on Iran doubts

NEW YORK - World share markets remain under pressure and the dollar slips as oil prices rise amid doubts over the impact of the Iran nuclear deal and renewed political tensions in the East China Sea. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 8), moved, 920 words)

COMPANIES

HP reports quarterly results

HP reports its results after the bell amid signs of rapidly flagging Chinese demand for IT giants such as IBM and Cisco Systems Inc, which are now starting to spook the computer giant’s investors. (HP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Tiffany raises profit outlook; Asia fueled quarterly sales

Tiffany & Co says Chinese jewelry shoppers turned out in big numbers last quarter, mitigating ongoing softness in the United States, and the U.S. jeweler again raises its full-year profit forecast. (TIFFANY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Phil Wahba, 650 words)

Barnes & Noble cost cuts reduce sting of sharp sales drop

Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, reports a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it cut store workers’ hours and scaled back its money losing Nook business, helping it offset sharp sales declines. (BARNESANDNOBLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Phil Wahba, 620 words)