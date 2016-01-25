REUTERS BUSINESS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET

Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

PREVIEW-Apple may report iPhone sales growth well short of previous years

Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to report weak iPhone sales growth for the holiday quarter, results that would pale in comparison with the double-digit increases investors have come to expect. (APPLE-RESULTS/PREVIEW, expect at 0600 GMT/1 AM ET Tuesday, by Anya George Tharakan and Supantha Mukherjee, 430 words)

Wall St weighed down by energy, materials stocks

Wall Street are lower in muted trade as retreating oil prices pull down materials and energy stocks. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 490 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), updated throughout the day, 450 words

American Apparel defeats founder Charney in bankruptcy plan fight

WILMINGTON - Dov Charney, who was ousted as the chief of America Apparel Inc in 2014, failed to regain control of the bankrupt teen retailer, as a U.S. judge instead backed a Chapter 11 exit plan already approved by company’s creditors. (AMERICAN APPAREL-M&A/BANKRUPTCY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tom Hals, 400 words)

Twitter management departures unnerve investors

Investors react negatively to Twitter Inc’s management exodus, doubting whether Chief Executive Jack Dorsey can spark stalled growth at the online social media company, sending its shares down 3 percent. (TWITTER-MANAGEMENTCHANGES/RESEARCH (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Supantha Mukherjee and Lehar Maan, 460 words)

McDonald’s all-day breakfast a hit, investors lovin’ it

McDonald’s Corp reports stronger-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales as the launch of all-day breakfasts proves to be a hit with diners in the United States and demand continues to recover in China. (MCDONALDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Lehar Maan, 570 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MCDONALDS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar, 440 words

ENERGY

Oil hit again after Iraq supply adds to glut

NEW YORK - Oil prices fall as much as 5 percent after rallying last week, as investors’ focus returns to the market’s oversupply amid news that Iraq’s output reached a record in December. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 10), updated throughout the day, 460 words)

OPEC, Russia talk of oil teamwork, but Saudi talks of investment

LONDON - Senior OPEC and Russian oil industry officials step up vague talk of possible joint action to remedy one of the worst supply gluts in decades, but Saudi Arabia signals its resolve to allow the market to balance itself. (OPEC-NONOPEC/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 830 words)

INSIGHT

Market rout could blow Fed off course if consumers blink

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve officials are playing it cool for now, but roughly $2.5 trillion of stock market value wiped out in the past three weeks and a possible consumer pullback could throw the Fed off its course of gradual interest rate hikes. (USA-FED/WEALTH (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Howard Schneider, 970 words)

COMPANIES

Johnson Controls to buy Ireland-based Tyco for $16.5 bln

Johnson Controls Inc, a U.S. maker of car batteries and heating and ventilation equipment, will acquire Ireland-based peer Tyco International Plc in a $16.5 billion deal aimed at lowering its tax bill. (TYCO-M&A/JOHNSON CONTROLS (UPDATE 3, moved, by Greg Roumeliotis and Bernie Woodall, 730 words)

Deutsche Bank to cut 2015 bonuses after record loss-sources

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank is sharply cutting 2015 bonuses in expectation of a record loss on writedowns, litigation charges, restructuring costs and tough trading conditions, three people familiar with the matter say. (DEUTSCHE BANK-BONUSES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Kathrin Jones, 380 words)

Google to face grilling by UK lawmakers over tax deal

LONDON - A UK parliamentary committee will invite Google to testify about a back-taxes deal under which it will pay $186 mln) to settle claims covering a 10-year period - an amount the opposition Labour party has described as derisory. (GOOGLE-BRITAIN/TAXATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Bergin, 410 words)

Facing weak market share, Ford to exit Japan, Indonesia

BEIJING/TOKYO - Ford Motor Co will close all operations in Japan and Indonesia this year because it van see “no reasonable path to profitability” in the two countries, where it has struggled to gain market share. (FORD MOTOR-JAPAN/INDONESIA (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, CORRECTED OFFICIAL), moved, by Jake Spring and Naomi Tajitsu, 350 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Iranian president flies to Europe, mega business deals readied

ROME/PARIS - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani flies to Italy at the start of his first official visit to Europe, looking to sign multibillion-dollar contracts to help modernize Iran’s economy after years of crippling financial sanctions. (IRAN-EUROPE/ROUHANI (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Crispian Balmer and John Irish, 680 words)

+ See also:

- IRAN-EUROPE/DANIELI & C (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words

- IRAN-BUSINESS/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Tom Finn and Stephen Jewkes, 1,260 words