BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1730 GMT / 12:30 PM ET

TOP STORIES

Stronger U.S. data spurs world shares, yen falls

LONDON - World shares edge toward six-year highs and the yen languishes at long-term lows against the euro and dollar after sentiment gets a boost from a batch of strong U.S. economic data (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) moved, by Richard Hubbard and Marc Jones, 750 words)

Americans mark Thanksgiving with travel, parades, shopping

NEW YORK - Americans gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, stuffing turkeys for family feasts, braving high winds and the bitter cold along parade routes and starting their holiday shopping one day earlier this year (USA-THANKSGIVING (UPDATE 3, PIX), by Barbara Goldberg, 700 words, expect by 2300/6 P.M. ET)

- SEE ALSO

More U.S. retailers to open on Thanksgiving (USA-THANKSGIVING/RETAILERS, by Lisa Baertlein, moved, 850 words)

UBS shrinks advisory team for emerging markets rich

ZURICH/DUBAI - Swiss lender UBS is scaling back corporate advisory and investment banking services for ultra-rich clients in some key emerging market countries to reduce overlaps with other departments, three sources familiar with the plan say. (UBS-WEALTH/(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Katharina Bart and Dinesh Nair, 500 words)

-SEE ALSO

Ex-UBS banker Weil agrees to be extradited to U.S. (WEIL-EXTRADITION/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved

Canada allowed widespread NSA surveillance at 2010 G20 summit

OTTAWA - Canada allowed the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) to conduct widespread surveillance during the 2010 Group of 20 summit in Toronto, according to a media report citing former NSA contractor Edward Snowden (USA-SECURITY/CANADA, UPDATE 2, moved, by David Ljunggren)

Brazil stocks rise, Vale shares jump on tax deal

SAO PAULO - Brazilian stocks rise the most in over a as shares of heavily weighted mining firm Vale SA jump after the company agrees to settle a steeply discounted back tax bill (MARKETS-LATAM/STOCKS, moved, 515 words)

ECONOMY

Venezuela central bank denies transactions with Wall St

CARACAS - Venezuela’s central bank president denies Caracas is carrying out any transactions with Wall Street banks, a day after a senior government source said it was evaluating a swap agreement involving its gold reserves (VENEZUELA-ECONOMY, UPDATE 1, 330 words, moved, by BRIAN ELSWORTH)

Bank of Canada seen raising rates in second quarter of 2015

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada is seen keeping interest rates on hold until well into 2015 as it waits for more signs of life from the U.S. economy and grapples with two big worries at home - low inflation and a hot housing market, a Reuters poll shows (CANADA-ECONOMY/BANKOFCANADA, moved, by DEEPTI GOVIND and LOUISE EGAN)

+ See also:

Cheaper gas, crude cuts Canada industrial, raw prices (CANADA-ECONOMY/PRICES, (UPDATE 1) moved

EU leaders set for tough talk with Ukraine’s Yanukovich

KIEV - The European Union tells Ukraine its rejection of a free-trade deal in favour of closer ties with Russia will put at risk its economic future, as EU leaders prepare for what is likely to be a fraught meeting with President Viktor Yanukovich (UKRAINE-EU (UPDATE 2, pix, tv), MOVED, by Natalia Zinets, 1,000 words)

German unemployment climbs to highest level in 2-1/2 years

BERLIN - German joblessness rises for a fourth month in a row to its top level since April 2011, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel unveils a coalition programme that rows back on reforms that helped slash unemployment. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 500 words)

Ireland’s working emigrants reluctant to return home

DUBLIN - For a country keen to turn another chapter in its painful history of emigration around, Ireland is having to watch a growing cohort of graduates leave jobs, rather than benefits, to seek better opportunities abroad. (IRELAND-EMIGRATION/ (PIX), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 1,150 words)

COMPANIES

DHX to acquire Family Channel, three others from Bell Media

TORONTO - DHX Media DHX.TO agees to acquire Family Channel and three other children’s channels from BCE’s BCE.TO Bell Media for C$170 million in cash, in a move to diversify its distribution capabilities (BCE-DHX/, moved, by EUAN ROCHA)

Chile’s CorpBanca in merger talks with four banks

SANTIAGO - Chile’s CorpBanca is in takeover talks with four other banks as its owner Alvaro Saieh seeks to create a larger regional player, a local online news site reports (CHILE-CORPBANCA/, moved)

Alitalia raises less than two-thirds of cash call

MILAN - Italian airline Alitalia received less than two- thirds of the 300 million euros ($407 million) it was seeking in an emergency cash call and said it expects to raise the rest from the state-owned postal service and other investors (ALITALIA-RIGHTSISSUE/, moved)

Thomas Cook turnaround gathers pace as profit rises 49 pct

LONDON - Thomas Cook posts a 49 percent jump in full-year operating profit and raises its revenue and cost cutting targets in the latest stage of a turnaround at the world’s oldest travel firm. (THOMASCOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)

Kingfisher cautious on France as Q3 profit edges higher

LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe’s biggest home improvement retailer, highlights contrasting growth prospects for 2014 in Britain and France as it posts third-quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts, blaming a tough French market. (KINGFISHER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words)