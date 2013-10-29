BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 9.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Dutch Rabobank fined $1 bln over Libor scandal

AMSTERDAM - U.S. and European regulators order Dutch lender Rabobank to pay $1.07 billion to settle allegations it aided a scheme to rig benchmark interest rates, imposing the fifth fine in a scandal that has helped to shred faith in the financial industry. (RABOBANK-LIBOR/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 350 words)

Cost of banking clean-up batters Deutsche, UBS, Lloyds

LONDON - Four European banks take heavy hits in a clean-up of the financial industry, with Rabobank fined more than $1 billion and three other major lenders preparing for possibly huge legal costs over a string of scandals. (EUROPEAN-BANKS/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Katharina Bart and Tom Atkins, 1,230 words)

+See also:

- STANCHART-EARNINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lawrence White and Steve Slater, 660 words

U.S. consumer spending gauge rises, inflation muted

WASHINGTON - A gauge of U.S. consumer spending rose in September as Americans likely snapped up Apple’s new iPhone and bought leisure goods, but falling sales of automobiles pointed to sluggish economic growth during the third quarter. (USA ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 550 words)

Oil profits lift Europe shares, dollar gains ahead of Fed

LONDON - Strong earnings from global oil giants lead a rebound in European shares as other major markets settle into narrow ranges ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on the future of its stimulus programme. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 850 words)

ECONOMY

French PM suspends “ecotax” on trucks after protests

PARIS - France’s Socialist government makes its second climbdown on tax policy in a week amid rising protests against the fiscal burden and opinion polls showing its approval rating at an all-time low. (FRANCE-ECOTAX (UPDATE 2), expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Ingrid Melander, 600 words)

Spanish retail sales end long slump, but hard road ahead

MADRID - Spanish retail sales rise for the first time since June 2010 in September and the government says this year’s budget is on track, offering glimmers of hope for a long-depressed economy as the country exits a two-year recession. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Day, 550 words)

Russia demands Ukraine payment, raising fears of gas war

MOSCOW - Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom demands Ukraine pay an overdue gas bill urgently, raising fears of a new “gas war” and increasing pressure on Kiev as it tries to build ties with Europe. (RUSSIA-UKRAINE/GAS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 540 words)

Luxembourg ups offshore yuan presence with third China bank

BRUSSELS - Luxembourg celebrates the opening of the European headquarters of a third Chinese bank, underlining its ambition to corner a large share of Europe’s off-shore yuan business. (LUXEMBOURG-CHINA, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 500 words)

India raises interest rates again, warns on inflation

MUMBAI - India’s central bank raises interest rates for the second time in as many months, warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolls back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the rupee. (INDIA-ECONOMY/CBANK (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Tony Munroe and Suvashree Dey Choudhury, 850 words)

COMPANIES

BP beats forecast, jacks up asset sales

LONDON - BP Plc kicks off the results season for top global oil firms with forecast-beating profits and a dose of what the industry’s investors want - a dividend hike, plans for asset sales, and a promise to keep a lid on spending. (BP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andrew Callus, 560 words)

Nokia gives upbeat outlook for NSN, Lumia sales increase

HELSINKI - Nokia gives an upbeat forecast for its telecom equipment unit Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN), raising hopes for growth in what will be the Finnish company’s main business after the sale of its phones division to Microsoft. (NOKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ritsuko Ando, 430 words)

Ryanair search for softer touch tests its foul-mouthed CEO

DUBLIN - Weeks after Ryanair boss Michael O‘Leary vowed to revamp the coarse image of Europe’s largest airline, he donned a leprechaun costume to post crude messages on Twitter. It is an inauspicious start to his mission to imbue the low-cost giant he created with a sleeker image to win over millions who refuse to fly on its no-frills services. (RYANAIR/, expect by 1500 GMT/1100 AM ET, by Conor Humphries, 800 words)