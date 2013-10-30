BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Barclays says helping with FX probe, profits fall

LONDON - Barclays says it is cooperating with regulators investigating the possible manipulation of currency trading by major banks, adding to a string of regulatory headwinds as the bank also faces a slump in investment bank income. (BARCLAYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3) expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Fed to maintain aggressive policy stimulus amid soft data

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its massive bond-buying campaign when it concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday and may point to softer readings on the U.S. economy to signal that the policy will be extended into 2014. (USA-FED, moved, by Alister Bull,600 words)

Shares, gold creep higher as Fed decision nears

LONDON - World shares and gold inch higher as investors wagered that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce plans later in the day to keep its stimulus intact for several more months.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4, GRAPHIC), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 700 words)

Spain seals exit from 2-year recession in third quarter

MADRID - Spain’s economy grows between July and September after contracting for nine quarters and inflation eased in October, data shows, laying the foundations for an upturn in dire domestic demand. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Paul Day, 520 words)

China’s anti-pollution drive risks running out of gas

BEIJING - A chronic shortage of natural gas is hurting China’s plan to move away from burning coal to heat homes and offices, raising the prospect of more choking air pollution this winter and beyond. (CHINA-POLLUTION/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Adam Rose and David Stanway, 1,140 words)

ECONOMY

German unemployment climbs to highest level since June 2011

BERLIN - German joblessness unexpectedly rises in October to its highest level since June 2011 on a seasonally adjusted basis, but the unemployment rate remains close to its lowest level since reunification more than two decades ago. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 380 words)

Japan factory output rebounds, bodes well for wage outlook

TOKYO - Japan’s factory output rebounded in September to its highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years as robust domestic demand driven by the government’s stimulus policies and a looming tax rise compensated for slowing exports to the rest of Asia. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 700 words)

+ See also:

- KOREA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, 700 words

Reuters poll on ECB monetary policy

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 70 economists for their views on the outlook for euro zone interest rates ahead of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council meeting on November 7. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BOE-RATES/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/ 9.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

COMPANIES

JPMorgan’s $13 billion deal hits stumbling blocks -sources

NEW YORK - JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S. Justice Department have hit snags in working out the final details of their $13 billion settlement over the bank’s mortgage bonds, two people familiar with the talks said. (JPMORGAN-SETTLEMENT (UPDATE 4), moved by Aruna Viswanatha and David Henry, 640 words)

VW Q3 profit rises on luxury-brand sales, backs outlook

BERLIN - Germany’s Volkswagen says third-quarter operating profit rises by a fifth on record sales at premium brands Audi and Porsche, keeping the carmaker on track to meet full-year targets. (VW-RESULTS (UPDATE 2) expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer, 500 words)

+ See also:

- HONDA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1, moving shortly, 350 words

Sanofi blames weak China as it cuts 2013 profit forecast

PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi cuts its 2013 profit forecast for a second time after a slowdown in China, weaker generic sales in Brazil and manufacturing problems at a Toronto vaccine plant all dent third-quarter results. (SANOFI-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Natalie Huet, 700 words)

Erste Bank misses forecasts as core markets languish

VIENNA - Erste Group Bank falls short of expectations for third-quarter net profit as its core business suffers in weak central and eastern European economies. (AUSTRIA-ERSTE (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Georgina Prodhan, 410 words)

London float to value Tussauds owner at as much as $5.3 bln

LONDON - Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments expects to be valued at as much as 3.3 billion pounds when it makes its London stock market debut next month (MERLIN-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 470 words)

Statoil lifts exploration target, warns about 2014 volumes

OSLO - Oil major Statoil beat third quarter profit expectations and lifts its exploration spending target but says that major asset sales would negatively affect its output next year and rising cost were a growing risk. (STATOIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen, 500 words)

+ See also:

- ROSNEFT-NOVOROSSIISK/SHARES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 440 words)

Africa’s Ecobank chairman quits over governance allegations

LAGOS/ACCRA - Pan-African lender Ecobank (ETI) says its chairman Kolapo Lawson will stand down, as the bank often hailed as an African success story seeks to restore confidence hit by governance questions. (ECOBANK-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Chijioke Ohuocha and Matthew Mpoke Bigg, 700 words)