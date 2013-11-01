BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

RBS to put problem loans in internal “bad bank”

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland creates an internal “bad bank” to manage the run-down of its riskiest assets and speed up the sale of its U.S. operations after the government stops short of ordering a full break up of the state-backed bank (RBS-BAD BANK/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and William James, 650 words)

+ See also:

- FANNIEMAE-LIBOR/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 610 words

- AUSTRALIA-MACQUARIE/EARNINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jackie Range, 600 words

Export orders boost UK manufacturing in October - PMI

LONDON - The fastest growth in export orders in more than two years helped British manufacturing grow solidly last month, a survey shows, in a sign that the country’s economic recovery may be gaining a broader base. (PMI-MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN, moved, by David Miliken, 430 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Natalie Thomas, 700 words

Euro on the ropes as ECB rate cut talk increases

LONDON - The euro tumbles to a new two-week low after a plunge in euro zone inflation leaves markets suddenly wagering that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates as soon as next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Russian PM wants cheaper credit to stimulate economy

MOSCOW - Russia must boost the flow of credit to businesses to promote an investment-led recovery but will not throw fiscal caution to the wind to overcome the drag on the economy from weak exports, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says. (RUSSIA-MEDVEDEV/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Stephen Adler and Timothy Heritage, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MEDVEDEV/UKRAINE, moved, by Stephen Adler and Timothy Heritage, tv, pictures, 700 words

INVESTMENT

Return of fund investors drives European stock rally

LONDON - Institutional investors have come back in force to European equities this year, gaining the confidence to do bigger trades and prompting a fresh focus on company fundamentals. (MARKETS/INSTITUTIONAL (INVESTMENT FOCUS), moved, by Toni Vorobyova, 590 words)

European small caps boosted by recovering markets

LONDON - Europe’s small companies are emerging as the stars of the third quarter earnings season, prompting analysts to raise forecasts for future profits and investors to bet on new highs in share prices. (MARKETS EUROPE/SMALLCAPS, moved, by Atul Prakash, 720 words)

ECONOMY

Property hot spots renew easy-money bubble fears

LONDON - From China to Canada and London, fast-rising property markets are haunting the global economy again, five years after the U.S. subprime mortgage bubble burst and triggered the worst financial crisis since the 1930s. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/PROPERTY, moved, by Alan Wheatley and Tim Reid, 1,520 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-GLOBAL/PROPERTY-UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 430 words)

Counting ships, cargos-the guessing game in trading oil

SINGAPORE - As China’s importance for global oil markets grows, traders looking for an edge are hunting for smarter ways to assess demand and supply in a country that publishes relatively little energy sector data. (CHINA-USA/OIL (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Manash Goswami, 1,040 words)

Jobs on the line as India’s gold sector suffers under curbs

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE - Squeezed by government rules meant to curb a surge in gold imports, India’s bullion industry is shrinking, with banks and others opting to redeploy personnel for now, but possibly facing big job cuts in coming months.(INDIA-GOLD/JOBS , moved, by Siddesh Mayenkar and A. Ananthalakshmi, 730 words)

COMPANIES

Vodafone rises on report of AT&T interest in takeover

LONDON - Shares in Vodafone Group rise after Bloomberg reports AT&T is exploring strategies for a potential takeover of the British mobile operator. (VODAFONE/AT&T-INTEREST, UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Paul Sandle, 300 words)

Sony suffers TV relapse as Japan peers change channel

TOKYO - Sony Corp CEO Kazuo Hirai’s determination to stick to the consumer electronics that made the company’s fame will be put to the test in the months ahead as domestic rivals step up a shift to more profitable industrial technology. (SONY-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sophie Knight, 1,010 words)

Swisscom targets security jitters with Swiss cloud service

ZURICH - Swisscom is setting up a Swiss cloud service, in a bid to tap into demand for data protection from the spying eyes of the U.S. authorities following a spy scandal, its data unit head tells Reuters in an interview. (SWISSCOM/CLOUD), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 600 words)

Direct Line operating profit rises 6 pct

LONDON - Britain’s largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group reports a 6 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, driven by stable underwriting profit and higher net investment gains. (DIRECTLINE-RESULTS/ UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)