BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 9.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

RBS avoids break-up with $61 bln ‘internal bad bank’

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland will create an internal “bad bank” to fence off its riskiest assets, part of a raft of measures designed to heal its relationship with the British government and speed up its eventual privatisation. (RBS-BAD BANK/ (UPDATE 4), expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 700 words)

Citigroup faces multiple probes over currency trades

Citigroup Inc, the U.S. bank with the biggest international business, says that U.S. government agencies and authorities from other jurisdictions are investigating its foreign-exchange trading. CITIGROUP-DISCLOSURE/, moved, 200 words)

+ See also:

- JPMORGAN DISCLOSURE/, moved, by David Henry and Peter Rudegeair, 270 words

Asia factory activity picks up; Britain coasts along

Demand for exports drives the fastest upturn in Asia’s factories in months during October, led by China, as Friday’s business surveys also shows UK manufacturers still expanding. GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1615 GMT/12.15 PM ET, by Natalie Thomas and Andy Bruce, 630 words)

Euro on the ropes after dive in inflation

LONDON - The euro tumbles to a two-week low after a plunge in euro zone inflation leaves markets suddenly eyeing the possibility of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Return of fund investors drives European stock rally

LONDON - Institutional investors have come back in force to European equities this year, gaining the confidence to do bigger trades and prompting a fresh focus on company fundamentals. (MARKETS/INSTITUTIONAL (INVESTMENT FOCUS), moved, by Toni Vorobyova, 590 words)

European small caps boosted by recovering markets

LONDON - Europe’s small companies are emerging as the stars of the third quarter earnings season, prompting analysts to raise forecasts for future profits and investors to bet on new highs in share prices. (MARKETS EUROPE/SMALLCAPS, moved, by Atul Prakash, 720 words)

ECONOMY

Russian PM wants cheaper credit to stimulate economy

MOSCOW - Russia must boost the flow of credit to businesses to promote an investment-led recovery but will not throw fiscal caution to the wind to overcome the drag on the economy from weak exports, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says. (RUSSIA-MEDVEDEV/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Stephen Adler and Timothy Heritage, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MEDVEDEV/UKRAINE, moved, by Stephen Adler and Timothy Heritage, tv, pictures, 700 words

Property hot spots renew easy-money bubble fears

LONDON - From China to Canada and London, fast-rising property markets are haunting the global economy again, five years after the U.S. subprime mortgage bubble burst and triggered the worst financial crisis since the 1930s. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/PROPERTY, moved, by Alan Wheatley and Tim Reid, 1,520 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-GLOBAL/PROPERTY-UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 430 words)

Portuguese parliament agrees budget for last year of bailout

LISBON - Lawmakers give outline approval to Portugal’s 2014 budget bill, imposing another round of austerity on hard-pressed voters as the country works towards exiting its international bailout next year. (PORTUGAL BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

Gift glut gives Egypt oil trade new headaches

LONDON/CAIRO - Egypt has gone from fuel famine to glut thanks to gifts from Gulf monarchs since the army removed the Islamist president in July - and that is giving the state oil company and foreign traders new headaches. (EGYPT-FUEL/, moved, by Julia Payne and Maggie Fick, 980 words)

COMPANIES

U.S. auto sales rise in October

DETROIT - U.S. auto sales for October are expected to show a 12-percent gain from the previous year as the federal government shutdown did not significantly bite. Except for General Motors, top manufacturers are expected to show double-digit gains. (AUTOS-SALES/OCTOBER (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall, 500 words)

Chevron earnings down on refining, well output rises

Chevron reports an unexpected decline in profit, hit by a tough quarter for refining oil, while production from wells increased for the second-largest U.S. oil company but remained below target. Expect CHEVRON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2) expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, 500 words)

Vodafone rises on report of AT&T takeover interest

LONDON - Shares in Vodafone Group rise after a media report that U.S. mobile operator AT&T is exploring strategies for a potential takeover of the British telecoms firm. (VODAFONE/AT&T-INTEREST, UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Sandle, 350 words)

ING cuts Dutch state ties in securities deal

AMSTERDAM - The Dutch state says it will sell a 6.4 billion euro ($8.7 billion) portfolio of U.S. mortgage securities that it took over from ING during the financial crisis, paving the way for the bank to repay its state aid ahead of schedule. (NETHERLANDS-ING/SECURITIES, moved, 390 words)

Sony suffers TV relapse as Japan peers change channel

TOKYO - Sony Corp CEO Kazuo Hirai’s determination to stick to the consumer electronics that made the company’s fame will be put to the test in the months ahead as domestic rivals step up a shift to more profitable industrial technology. (SONY-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sophie Knight, 1,010 words)

Swisscom targets security jitters with Swiss cloud service

ZURICH - Swisscom is setting up a Swiss cloud service, in a bid to tap into demand for data protection from the spying eyes of the U.S. authorities following a spy scandal, its data unit head tells Reuters in an interview. (SWISSCOM/CLOUD), expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Caroline Copley, 600 words)