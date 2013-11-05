BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone turns corner, but growth, inflation subdued - EU

BRUSSELS - The euro zone economy will expand slightly more slowly next year than previously expected because of weaker private demand and investment, while inflation will stay well below the central bank target over the next two years, the European Commission says. (EUROZONE-FORECASTS/, expect by 0930 GMT/4.30, by Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa, 650 words)

UK service sector grows at fastest pace in 16 years

LONDON - Activity in Britain’s services sector increases at the fastest rate since May 1997 last month, raising the prospect of a big jump in economic growth in the final three months of 2013, a closely watched survey shows. (PMI SERVICES/BRITAIN/, moved, by David Milliken, 150 words)

ECB extends deadline for banks to submit data

LONDON - The European Central Bank has eased the first deadline for lenders to submit data to be used in its review of eurozone banks after some lenders said the original deadline was too onerous. (EUROPE-BANKS/TESTS, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Laura Noonan, 600 words)

China premier warns against loose money policies

BEIJING - China needs to sustain economic growth of 7.2 percent to ensure a stable job market, Premier Li Keqiang says as he warned the government against further expanding already loose money policies. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 660 words)

MARKETS

Shares firm, euro dips as ECB policy easing eyed

LONDON - European shares touched a fresh five-year high and the euro dipped on mounting speculation that the European Central Bank will signal an easing of monetary conditions at its policy meeting this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

Asia’s post-September market rally runs out of gas

SINGAPORE - Investors’ appetite for emerging Asia stocks, bonds and currencies is spent, and for reasons that go beyond the overriding question of when and how the U.S. Federal Reserve will reverse its loose policies. (MARKETS-ASIA/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 900 words)

ECONOMY

ECB to tolerate below-target inflation reading for now

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is likely to resist growing pressure to cut interest rates on Thursday after a shock dive in inflation, waiting to see whether price weakness persists before using more of its depleting ammunition. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Eva Taylor, 650 words)

Italian banks near saturation point on government debt

MILAN - Italian banks are near saturation point after two years spent frantically buying their own government’s bonds, forcing the Treasury to find alternative investors at home and abroad to finance a 2-trillion euro debt. (ITALY-DEBT/BANKS, moved, by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za, 1,100 words)

After bailout, Ireland goes back to building houses

SWORDS, Ireland - When 20 newly built family homes went up for sale in this Dublin commuter belt town in September, queues started three hours before the viewing opened on Saturday morning. (IRELAND-BAILOUT/STRATEGY (PICTURE), moved, by Sam Cage, 850 words)

Indian services slump eases, growth remains elusive - PMI

BANGALORE - Indian services firms recovered slightly last month from the worst slump in over four years in September but activity still shrank and a shortage of new orders means a rebound looks some way off, a survey shows. (INDIA-SERVICES/PMI, moved, by Rahul Karunakar, 400 words)

Hong Kong feels the heat as China free trade zones gain

HONG KONG - A growing bunch of free trade zones led by Shanghai is expected to receive a bouquet of policies to help boost the use of the Chinese currency in global trade at a Communist Party policy meeting that kicks off this weekend. (CHINA-FTZ/, moved, by Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Vivendi agrees to sell Maroc Tel stake in $5.7 bln deal

DUBAI - Vivendi has agreed terms to sell its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom to the UAE’s Etisalat for 4.2 billion euros ($5.67 billion), the latest step in the French conglomerate’s attempts to become more media-focused. (EMIRATES-ETISALAT/VIVENDI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Smith, 280 words)

Deutsche Bank co-CEO Fitschen named suspect in Kirch case

BMW autos division profit falls on tech costs, Europe

BERLIN - German luxury carmaker BMW says third-quarter operating profit at its key automotive division falls more than expected due to the cost of new technology and price discounts in core European markets. (BMW-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

MUNICH, Germany - German prosecutors name Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen as a suspect in a dispute over the collapse of the Kirch media empire, adding to the bank’s growing list of legal problems. (DEUTSCHEBANK-CEO/SUSPECT-KIRCH (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joern Poltz, 400 words

Telefonica sells Czech unit to PPF for 2.5 bln euros

MADRID - Spanish telecom giant Telefonica says it has reached a deal over the sale of its Czech unit to investment group PPF for 2.467 billion euros ($3.33 billion) in cash. (TELEFONICA-CZECH/PPF (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400 words)

Holcim sees lower full-year cement sales

ZURICH - Holcim, the world’s largest cement maker by market value, says it does not expect 2013 sales volumes to reach last year’s levels, due in part to sluggish demand in some key emerging markets. (HOLCIM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Imperial Tobacco profit beats; chairman to step down

LONDON - Imperial Tobacco Group, the world’s No. 4 tobacco company, posts slightly higher-than-expected full-year earnings and says its chairman will step down. (IMPERIAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET by Martinne Geller, 300 words)

G4S announces revamp, job losses as CEO starts turnaround

LONDON - G4S says it will shake up failing parts of its business and lay off up to 400 jobs as the new boss of the world’s largest security firm looks to improve its fortunes after a series of high profile blunders. (G4S (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 370 words)

Dialysis group FMC says needs strong Q4 to meet goal

FRANKFURT - Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s largest dialysis provider, said it needed a “very strong” fourth quarter to meet its full-year profit forecast, hurt by cuts to healthcare budgets in the United States, its most important market. (FMC-RESULTS/ UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Marks & Spencer clothing sales fall for 9th straight quarter

LONDON - British retailer Marks & Spencer reports a ninth consecutive quarterly fall in underlying sales of general merchandise, with its much vaunted new season clothing ranges only managing to slightly slow the rate of decline. (MARKS & SPENCER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by James Davey, 650 words)

ABFoods to accelerate Primark expansion in Europe

FRANKFURT - Associated British Foods plans to increase the pace of expansion of its Primark discount chain, going head to head with the world’s two biggest fashion retailers, Inditex and H&M, in their top markets in Europe (ABFOODS/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words)

Drug pricing challenges diabetes king Novo Nordisk

COPENHAGEN - Drug pricing is emerging as a key challenge for Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin producer, whose previously unstoppable growth has started to flag, according to the Danish company’s CEO. (NOVONORDISK-CEO/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and Mette Fraende, 800 words)

Betting on end to glut, miners hunt for new zinc deposits

SYDNEY - A global hunt is on to find new deposits of zinc as China buys more of the metal to rust-proof new cars and coat steel used to build bridges and skyscrapers. (ZINC-MINING/ (PICTURE), moved, by James Regan, 1,000 words)