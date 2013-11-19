REFILE-BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

(Changes timing for the schedule)

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

OECD urges ECB to buy euro zone assets to revive economy

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT - A leading international think-tank urged the European Central Bank to loosen the purse strings further and buy euro zone government and corporate bonds to accelerate a weak recovery. (ECB/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Robin Emmott and Eva Taylor, 780 words)

Investor caution ends share rally, dollar steadies

LONDON - World shares fall as concern that the recent stock rally has been overdone grows after the OECD cut its global economic forecasts, while doubt over when the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus supports the dollar. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 750 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-BILLS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words

Credit Suisse private bank co-heads confident of growth

ZURICH - Credit Suisse plans to lean more heavily on its private banking franchise, targeting a bigger share of lucrative ultra-rich clients as tougher regulation and volatile markets dent investment banking returns. (CREDITSUISSE-PRIVATEBANK/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt, 940 words)

Germany’s Metro talking about floating Russian unit-sources

MOSCOW - German retail giant Metro is talking to banks about launching an initial public offering of its Russian unit, sources familiar with the matter tell Reuters. (METRO-RUSSIA/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Megan Davies, Olga Popova and Matthias Inverardi, 500 words)

INSIGHT

As U.S. default threatened, banks took extraordinary steps

NEW YORK - As the United States threatened to default on its debt last month, major U.S. banks set up war rooms, spent many millions of dollars on contingency planning and, in some cases, even prepared to underwrite federal government benefits. (USA-FISCAL/BANKS-WARROOMS (INSIGHT), moved, by David Henry and Lauren Tara LaCapra, 1,300 words)

Wall St uses workaround to cling to commodities assets

NEW YORK/LONDON - Wall Street’s commodity trading giants are using a 14-year-old law to hold on to their oil storage terminals and metals warehouses a little bit longer, even as the Federal Reserve considers cracking down on such investments. (USA-BANKS/COMMODITIES-EXEMPTION, moved, by Jonathan Leff and David Sheppard, 1,330 words)

Work ethic, comic hero make Koreans hot shots in car design

In today’s auto industry, where famed Japanese quality and durability are increasingly a given, design is king and, among designers, South Koreans are hot property. (AUTOS-DESIGN/KOREA (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu and Hyunjoo Jin, 1,450 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

European stocks to benefit from bank health check - Deutsche

LONDON - A recovery in business spending and transparency in Europe’s bank balance sheets would help the region’s equities outperform the United States in 2014, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management says. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/DEUTSCHE (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 570 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. labour costs point to still-benign inflation

WASHINGTON - U.S. labour costs rise marginally in the third quarter, pointing to tame wage inflation that should allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its bond-buying programme to stimulate the economy. (US-ECONOMY/COSTS, moved, 300 words)

Lithuania will meet deficit target for euro entry - finmin

LONDON - Lithuania’s budget deficit will be higher than originally forecast this year, but it still expects to meet the criterion for joining the euro zone, the country’s finance minister says. (LITHUANIA-ECONOMY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Carolyn Cohn and Axel Threlfall, 570 words)

Norway growth picks up in third quarter but weakness seen

OSLO - Norway’s economy grows more than expected in the third quarter but weak household demand and investment suggest underlying weakness that could keep interest rates low for longer, analysts say. (NORWAY-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen, 400 words)

Nigerian president delays budget on spending dispute -source

ABUJA/LAGOS - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan will not present the 2014 budget to the national assembly as planned because of a disagreement between his team and lawmakers over plans to curb spending, a senior government source tell Reuters. (NIGERIA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joe Brock and Tim Cocks, 600 words)

Japan not ready yet to pass tariff test- EU trade chief

TOKYO - Japan still has work to do in tearing down non-tariff barriers faced by European Union companies ahead of a decisive review of EU-Japan trade talks next April, the EU trade chief says. (EU-JAPAN/TRADE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tomasz Janowski, 580 words)

Small Zambia cash grants pay big dividends for rural poor

LUSAKA - In rural Africa, where money is scarce and subsistence farming the norm, even small injections of cash can go far and help grow a local economy in surprising ways. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Ed Stoddard, 830 words)

COMPANIES

Co-op chairman quits over ex-bank boss drugs scandal

LONDON - The chairman of Britain’s Co-operative Group resigns over his role in appointing former chairman Paul Flowers, who is now at the centre of a drugs scandal, to chair the board of the group’s banking arm. (COOP-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)

EasyJet’s profit leap underlines advantage over Ryanair

LONDON - British budget airline easyJet reports a sharp rise in annual profit and said it will pay a 175 million pound ($282 million) special dividend to shareholders, underlining its advantage over larger Irish rival Ryanair. (EASYJET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Rhys Jones, 570 words)

Airbus considers A320 production increase

DUBAI - Airbus is considering an increase in production of its A320 medium-haul aircraft, taking output above 42 planes per month, sales chief John Leahy told Reuters. (AIRSHOW-DUBAI/AIRBUS-A320 (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

+ see also:

- AIRSHOW-DUBAI/BOMBARDIER (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words

- AIRSHOW-DUBAI/NAVY-FIGHTERS, moved, 150 words

Fragile European auto rebound rewards new models

PARIS/MILAN - European car sales rise 4.6 percent in October, according to industry data published, as a broad-based recovery took root in the region’s main auto markets. (EUROPE-AUTOS/SALES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost and Jennifer Clark, 720 words)

EU clears Roche drugs after probe into lax safety reports

LONDON - Europe’s main drugs regulator has found no new safety issues linked to Roche medicines after an investigation into the Swiss drugmaker, which was rapped last year for lax drug-safety reporting. (ROCHE-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler, 450 words))

Swiss to vote on capping executive pay

ZURICH - Switzerland will vote this week on whether to limit the salaries of top executives so they don’t earn more in a month than the lowest paid workers earn in a year, the latest attempt to put a brake on a growing income inequality in the country. (SWISS-VOTE/FAIRPAY (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 850 words)

Nokia shareholders approve handset sale to Microsoft

HELSINKI - Nokia shareholders are set to approve the sale of the company’s mobile phone business to Microsoft, as the deal’s financial benefits outweigh objections by a minority of investors upset over the sale of a Finnish national icon. (NOKIA-MICROSOFT/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Ritsuko Ando, 500 words)

Home Depot raises outlook again after strong quarter

A recovery in the U.S. housing market helps Home Depot Inc top profit and sales estimates for the third quarter, prompting the No. 1 home improvement chain to raise its fiscal-year outlook for the third time this year. (HOMEDEPOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dhanya Skariachan, 370 words)

India set to cancel AgustaWestland chopper deal - sources

NEW DELHI - India has decided to cancel a scandal-tainted chopper deal with Anglo-Italian firm AgustaWestland, prejudging the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday between company executives and Defence Ministry officials to discuss the contract, three sources say. (INDIA-AGUSTAWESTLAND/CANCELLATION / moved, by Anurag Kotoky and Nigam Prusty, 670 words)