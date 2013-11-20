BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Shares, dollar sag ahead of Fed minutes

LONDON - Investors lock in some of the strong recent gains by world stocks and bonds as they wait to see what the mood is like at the most recent meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

China central bank suggests faster tempo for freeing yuan

BEIJING - With a shift in tone and language, China’s central bank governor has dangled the prospect of speeding up currency reform and giving markets more room to set the yuan’s exchange rate as he underlines broader plans for sweeping economic change. (CHINA-REFORM/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao, 900 words)

JPMorgan says ‘mea culpa’ in $13 bln settlement with U.S.

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - JPMorgan Chase & Co says it routinely overstated the quality of mortgages it was selling to investors, and it agreed to pay $13 billion to settle related charges with the U.S. government, federal officials say. (JPMORGAN-SETTLEMENT/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Aruna Viswanatha, David Henry and Karen Freifeld, 1,260 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

Capex jump to help fuel stock gains in 2014

LONDON - Years of corporate under-investment in buildings, IT systems and other hard assets are set to end in 2014 as firms ramp up spend to boost future sales and push stock markets still higher. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/CAPEX (REUTERS SUMMIT), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Simon Jessop and Alistair Smout, 800 words)

Temasek’s Fullerton Fund looks to increase China exposure

SINGAPORE - Fullerton Fund Management, a wholly owned unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, is increasing its exposure to China, encouraged by reform plans that could benefit sectors such as consumer, infrastructure, clean energy and insurance. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/FULLERTON (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, 250 words)

GOLD

Record-high gold mine output piles more pressure on prices

LONDON - Output from the world’s gold mines is set to hit record highs this year as mining companies sweat their assets, disappointing bulls who had hoped that production cuts would follow this year’s 24 percent plunge in prices. (GOLD/MINE OUTPUT, moving shortly, by Jan Harvey and Clara Ferreira-Marques, 900 words)

ECONOMY

Prospect of new LTRO seen as boon for Italian banks

LONDON - Investors are betting on euro zone banks in expectation of a new long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) from the European Central Bank, with Italian lenders seen benefiting the most from a fresh injection of liquidity. (EUROPE-MARKETS/BANKS, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta, 700 words)

Japan gets fresh impetus as exports log big rise

TOKYO - A surge in car shipments spurs Japanese exports to their biggest annual increase in three years in October, suggesting a gradual pick up in global demand will help underwrite a sustainable recovery in the world’s third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 750 words)

Reuters monthly economic outlook poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 150 economists on their views for the economic outlook for the United States, the euro zone and Britain. Stories will be published at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET. (ECONOMY-USA/POLL, by Jason Lange, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Barclays weighs index sale after MSCI approach - sources

NEW YORK - Barclays Plc is exploring options for its index business after equity index provider MSCI Inc approached the British bank recently about buying the unit, according to several people familiar with the situation. (BARCLAYS-INDEXSALE/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Jessica Toonkel and Soyoung Kim, 580 words)

UK police search ex-Co-op bank chairman’s home

LONDON - British police search the home of former Co-operative bank chairman Paul Flowers after a national newspaper published a video apparently showing the Methodist preacher arranging to buy crack cocaine and crystal meth. (BRITAIN-COOP (UPDATE 1), expect by at 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Costas Pitas, 700 words)

ThyssenKrupp nears deal for U.S. plant

FRANKFURT - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp is nearing a solution for its loss-making Steel Americas business and looks set to settle an unresolved cartel issue, clearing the way for it to raise much-needed capital. (THYSSENKRUPP-USSTEEL/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan, 600 words)

Japan’s huge pension fund shifts towards riskier investments

TOKYO - The world’s biggest pension fund is preparing its most ambitious overhaul since its creation more than a decade ago, a process that will eventually see more of Japan’s $2 trillion in public funds invested in stocks and other riskier assets and relatively less cash parked in government bonds. (JAPAN-PENSIONFUND/, moved, by Chikafumi Hodo and Noriyuki Hirata, 1,050 words)

Bondholders in Australia wary as class action suits multiply

SYDNEY - Investors in Australian corporate bonds need to weigh more than market movements and a company’s prospects these days - they also have to follow which firms get hit with class action lawsuits, and guess how much damage these might cause. (AUSTRALIA-BONDS/CLASSACTION, moved, by Cecile Lefort, 650 words)

Mazda squeezes more from gasoline engines

HIROSHIMA - Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp has only a tenth of Toyota Motor Corp’s research and development budget, but is betting it can make the century-old internal combustion engine as fuel efficient as hybrids like its rival’s pioneering Prius. (AUTOSHOW-TOKYO/MAZDA (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 600 words)

No comfort at home for AirAsia as overseas units drag

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd will take up to two years to realise a profit from its Indonesian and Philippine units, income that would help prop up eroding margins as Asia’s largest budget carrier wages a price war at home. (AIRASIA-AIRLINE/EARNINGS, moved, by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, 600 words)