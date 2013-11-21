BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Fragile global recovery stumbles as activity eases

LONDON - The fragile global economic recovery takes a backwards step as surveys show businesses across the euro zone falter and China’s vast factory sector grows at a milder pace. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

Fed tapering fears rattle shares, dollar jumps

LONDON - Renewed talk of an early cutback in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus drives the dollar above 100 yen, sparks a hike in government bond yields and sends world shares lower with a batch of surprisingly weak data from China and the euro zone adding to the negative tone. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 700 words)

Germany says ECB policy must not give false stimulus

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says the European Central Bank’s monetary policy must not offer false stimulus and cannot be the only way out of the euro zone crisis. (GERMANY-SCHAEUBLE/ECB (UPDATE 1), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Matthias Sobolewski, 500 words)

Germany wants its banks shielded under ECB supervision

BERLIN - German parties negotiating the formation of a new government want to shield certain domestic banks from external supervision by the European Central Bank, according to draft coalition document. (GERMANY-BANKS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Matthias Sobolewski, 400 words)

SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHT

How German taxman used stolen data to squeeze Switzerland

DUESSELDORF, Germany - Pushing the bounds of its laws, Germany’s federal states and central government gradually constructed a system to buy stolen data on tax evaders. The campaign includes a formula to share out the costs, Reuters has found.(GERMANY-SWISS/DATATHEFT (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), expect for subscribers to Reuters special reports by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Edward Taylor, Matthias Inverardi and Mark Hosenball, 2,500 words)

Big trucks still rule Detroit in energy-conscious era

DETROIT - Five years into a remarkable rebound from near-disaster, the Detroit 3 automakers still count on sales of pickup trucks and SUVs in the North American market for the bulk of their global profits, despite efforts to shift buyers into smaller, greener vehicles as part of a broader move to remake the Motor City. (AUTOS-DETROIT/TRUCKS (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Paul Lienert, 1,450 words)

INVESTMENT

Once an investor magnet, emerging currencies drag on returns

LONDON - Once a source of rich incremental returns for investors, emerging market currencies are on their way to becoming the most unloved of asset classes, bearing the brunt of a seismic shift in global capital flows. (EMERGING-CURRENCIES/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of Japan upbeat on global outlook, says Japan on track

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says the U.S. and euro zone economies are gaining strength, seeking to dispel concerns among other policymakers that Japan’s export engine and broader recovery were vulnerable to weakness overseas. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 580 words)

UK public finances improve again in October

LONDON - Britain’s finances shows an improvement last month as stronger economic growth and a recovering housing market boosted tax revenues, official data shows. (BRITAIN-BORROWING/, moved, 300 words)

Health spending growth slows as economies struggle - OECD

LONDON - Total health spending falls in one in three OECD nations between 2009 and 2011, with poor people in countries hardest hit by the financial crisis at risk of longer-term problems due to reduced access to medicines and check-ups, the OECD says. (HEALTH-OECD/SPENDING, moved, by Kate Kelland, 450 words)

COMPANIES

SABMiller profit rises on Africa strength

LONDON - SABMiller, the world’s second-largest brewer, reports a rise in profits for the first half of its financial year, as strength in Africa helps offset declining beer sales in Europe and North America. (SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)

Credit Suisse sets up Swiss subsidiary as crisis lifeboat

ZURICH - Credit Suisse says it is setting up a Swiss subsidiary by mid-2015, a move that will make it easier to break up the bank in the event of a severe crisis. (CREDIT SUISSE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

Europe bank payouts capped by capital rebuild efforts

LONDON - Investor expectations for bank dividends will have to be reined in after lenders ramped up capital levels in the third quarter, spooked by an impending mega fine against JP Morgan and spiralling regulatory demands. (BANKS-CAPITAL/EUROPE, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

British car output rises at fastest pace this year

LONDON - British car production rises in October at its fastest rate so far this year, with most of the growth destined for domestic consumption rather than export, the industry’s trade body says. (BRITAIN-AUTOS/, moved, 200 words)

Private equity circles UK’s Co-Op mutual

LONDON - Private equity firms are circling struggling UK mutual The Co-operative Group, hoping management, which is battling to contain a scandal at its banking arm, will be forced into selling-off other parts of its business. (COOP/PRIVATE-EQUITY, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tommy Wilkes, 600 words)

Gazprom’s investments in LNG plant seen at $13.5 bln

MOSCOW - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom is to invest $13.5 billion in its planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant near the city of Vladivostok, double the previously stated funding for the project, the local governor says. (GAZPROM-LNG/INVESTMENT, moving shortly, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 340 words)