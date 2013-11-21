BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Fragile global recovery stumbles as Europe, China falter

LONDON - The fragile global economic recovery takes a step backwards this month as surveys show businesses across the euro zone and China’s vast factory sector grew at a milder pace. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

Fed tapering unease, ECB rate talk rattle investors

LONDON - Speculation over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy and disappointing global growth data sends world equities lower and lifts the dollar past 100 yen though the greenback falls against the euro. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 750 words)

ECB’s Draghi: no news on negative deposit rate

BERLIN - The European Central Bank has nothing new to say about instituting negative deposit rates, ECB President Mario Draghi says, after a media report that the central bank was actively considering the move. (ECB/DRAGHI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen Brown, 400 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-SCHAEUBLE/ECB (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Matthias Sobolewski, 500 words)

- GERMANY-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matthias Sobolewski, 400 words)

Yellen set to move closer to confirmation as next Fed chair

WASHINGTON - Janet Yellen will take an important step on Thursday towards becoming the first woman to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the Senate Banking Committee expected to back the nomination and clear her path to take the central bank’s helm. (USA-FED/YELLEN, moved, by Alister Bull, 470 words)

SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHT

How German taxman used stolen data to squeeze Switzerland

DUESSELDORF, Germany - Pushing the bounds of its laws, Germany’s federal states and central government gradually constructed a system to buy stolen data on tax evaders. The campaign includes a formula to share out the costs, Reuters has found.(GERMANY-SWISS/DATATHEFT (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Edward Taylor, Matthias Inverardi and Mark Hosenball, 2,500 words)

Big trucks still rule Detroit in energy-conscious era

DETROIT - Five years into a remarkable rebound from near-disaster, the Detroit 3 automakers still count on sales of pickup trucks and SUVs in the North American market for the bulk of their global profits, despite efforts to shift buyers into smaller, greener vehicles as part of a broader move to remake the Motor City. (AUTOS-DETROIT/TRUCKS (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Paul Lienert, 1,450 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

BlackRock bets China reforms will boost energy, industrials

HONG KONG - BlackRock has cut its bets on Internet and gaming shares in Asia and boosted exposure to Chinese industrials and energy stocks, expecting Beijing’s bold new reform agenda will lift return on equity. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/BLACKROCK (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Nishant Kumar and Clement Tan, 720 words)

Once an investor magnet, emerging currencies drag on returns

LONDON - Once a source of rich incremental returns for investors, emerging market currencies are on their way to becoming the most unloved of asset classes, bearing the brunt of a seismic shift in global capital flows. (EMERGING-CURRENCIES/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

ECONOMY

Merkel defends German surplus against criticism

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel defends Germany against international criticism that it was not doing enough to reduce its high trade surpluses and rejects the idea that it should deliberately weaken its competitiveness. (GERMANY-MERKEL/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen Brown, 515 words)

Bank of Japan upbeat on global outlook, says Japan on track

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says the U.S. and euro zone economies are gaining strength, seeking to dispel concerns among other policymakers that Japan’s export engine and broader recovery were vulnerable to weakness overseas. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 580 words)

Greece sees higher surplus, but still at odds with lenders

ATHENS - Greece more than doubles its forecast for a budget surplus before interest payments this year, hinting at light at the end of the tunnel for its battered economy and boosting its chances of securing more leeway on its debts to the EU and IMF. (GREECE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou, 680 words)

+ see also:

- GREECE-BUDGET/TARGETS (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words

Strong bond sale puts Spain’s 2013 issuance goal in sight

MADRID - Spain draws strong demand at a bond sale, putting it within a whisker of reaching its 2013 issuance target as its prime minister said more advantageous borrowing terms had saved the state 6 billion euros this year. (SPAIN-BOND/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Paul Day, 500 words)

+ see also:

- FRANCE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 100 words

COMPANIES

SABMiller says emerging market beer drinkers driving growth

LONDON - SABMiller, the world’s second-largest brewer, says emerging markets would continue to drive sales and earnings while European and North American consumers drink less beer. (SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Martinne Geller, 580 words)

Credit Suisse sets up Swiss subsidiary as crisis lifeboat

ZURICH - Credit Suisse says it is setting up a Swiss subsidiary by mid-2015, a move that will make it easier to break up the bank in the event of a severe crisis. (CREDIT SUISSE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

+ See also:

- SANTANDER-PROPERTY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah White, 200 words

Europe bank payouts capped by capital rebuild efforts

LONDON - Investor expectations for bank dividends will have to be reined in after lenders ramped up capital levels in the third quarter, spooked by an impending mega fine against JP Morgan and spiralling regulatory demands. (BANKS-CAPITAL/EUROPE, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

After the low-cost airline, the poor man’s private jet

DUBAI - The Dubai Airshow produced a harvest of deals for the world’s biggest and flashiest jets this week, but for those unable to afford a $400-million A380 superjumbo there is always an alternative - the poor man’s private jet. (AIRSHOW-DUBAI/PRIVATE-JETS, moved, by Nadia Saleem, 730 words)

Russia’s Fridman enters race for RWE’s DEA unit - sources

FRANKFURT/DUBAI - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has teamed up with other investors to bid for German utility RWE’s oil and gas unit DEA, three people familiar with the deal says. (RWE-DEA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Dinesh Nair, 455 words)

Spain looks beyond labour to foster booming auto sector

MADRID - Grey-shirted workers chat to each other as they assemble five different models of car on a moving carousel at the Martorell plant near Barcelona, the headquarters of the Volkswagen Spanish brand SEAT and Spain’s biggest car factory. (SPAIN/CARS (PICTURE), expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Sonya Dowsett, 900 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-AUTOS/, moved, 200 words

Private equity circles UK’s Co-Op mutual

LONDON - Private equity firms are circling struggling UK mutual The Co-operative Group, hoping management, which is battling to contain a scandal at its banking arm, will be forced into selling-off other parts of its business. (COOP/PRIVATE-EQUITY, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Tommy Wilkes, 600 words)