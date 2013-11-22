BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

German business morale surges after modest Q3 growth

BERLIN - German business morale surged to its highest level in 1-1/2 years in November, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is regaining momentum after growing by a modest 0.3 percent in the third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT, by Michelle Martin, 600 words)

ECB’s Praet warns of deflationary environment

PARIS/FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank’s chief economist says the euro zone faces deflationary pressures, and the bank’s president stresses that interest rates must remain low “because the economy is weak” (ECB/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1030, by Ingrid Melander and Paul Carrel, 700 words).

Novartis sweetens investors with $5 billion share buyback

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis offers a sweetener to investors by starting a $5 billion share buyback programme, but shies away from announcing any radical surgery to its structure. (NOVARTIS-INVESTORDAY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 700 words)

+ See also:

- NOVARTIS INVESTORDAY/CANCER, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 530 words

Stocks gain as Fed-fired volatility eases, dollar firm

LONDON - World shares are set to end a volatile week on a positive note with the dollar at a four month peak against the yen as worries about an early end to the Federal Reserve’s stimulus dissipate. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, 500 words)

INVESTMENT

Work harder to get juicy returns in 2014

LONDON - Investors who’ve had a relatively easy year from soaring stock markets must work harder next year by pushing out into riskier investments if they were to replicate the bumper gains of 2012. (INVESTMENT-2014/(ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

Counting the cost of currency risk in emerging bond markets

LONDON - Investors scalded by emerging currency falls are scrabbling to protect their portfolios but prohibitive hedging costs and fresh exchange rate pressures are raising the risk of a renewed bond market exodus. (EMERGING-CURRENCIES/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

Profits spike, risks multiply in Asia’s derivatives return

HONG KONG - Investment banks in Asia are taking advantage of a regulatory grey area to reap big returns from rising sales of equity derivatives, increasing the systematic risks to the financial system that regulators are trying to eradicate. (ASIA-DERIVATIVES/, by Lawrence White, moved, 1,050 words)

ECONOMY

Markets finally absorb Fed’s two-track message

SAN FRANCISCO - After months of misfires, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s message is finally getting through to Wall Street: to taper is not to tighten. (USA-FED/MESSAGE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ann Saphir, 1,000 words)

China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation rises

SHANGHAI - Rapid swings in Chinese financial markets in response to ambitious reform plans herald a white-knuckle year for investors, as speculation on the direction and tempo of policy pours gas on an already volatile market. (CHINA-REFORM/VOLATILITY, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 1,150 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-BANKS/SHADOW, moved, by Hongmei Zhao and Gabriel Wildau, 850 words

Japan inflation, output data seen confirming steady recovery

TOKYO - Japanese consumer inflation likely accelerated to a fresh five-year high and factory output probably rose for a second straight month in October, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring a steady recovery in the world’s third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CPI (PREVIEW), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 530 words)

Father of Web says China will dismantle ‘great firewall’

LONDON - China’s rulers will ultimately take it upon themselves to dismantle the “great firewall” that limits its people’s access to the Internet because doing so will boost China’s economy, the inventor of the World Wide Web says. (CHINA-INTERNET/BERNERS-LEE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge, 650 words)

COMPANIES

UK police arrest former Co-op bank chairman in drugs probe

LONDON - British police have arrested the former chairman of the Co-operative Bank as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs after a newspaper published a video apparently showing the man arranging to buy crack cocaine and crystal meth. (BRITAIN-COOP/FLOWERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

+ See also:

- CO-OP-PRIVATEEQUITY/, moved, by Tommy Wilkes and Anjuli Davies, 630 words

SAP debating faster move to cloud, impacting 2015 target

BARCELONA - Enterprise software group SAP says it is debating whether to accelerate moving more of its business to the cloud, a change in strategy that could have a small impact on its target of growing sales to more than 20 billion euros. (SAP/, moved, 150 words)

UK real estate’s glistening rally set to lose lustre

LONDON - The strong outperformance of UK housebuilders, which saw shares of some firms nearly triple in two years, is set to fade in 2014 as investors turn cautious on an uncertain rate outlook and prospects of higher input costs. (EUROPE-MARKETS/HOUSEBUILDERS, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Atul Prakash, 750 words)

Spain’s car plants look beyond labour costs to prolong boom

MARTORELL, Spain - While much of the European car industry is in dire straits, Spanish assembly plants are raising production, winning new models and creating jobs despite years of recession. (SPAIN-CARS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 1,090 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOSHOW-CHINA/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu, 700 words

Gulf carriers eye prize as Australia airlines duke it out

SYDNEY - The bad-tempered battle between Virgin Australia and Qantas over Australia’s skies is a proxy for increasingly tough regional competition among carriers including ambitious Gulf airlines Etihad and Emirates. (AUSTRALIA-VIRGIN/QANTAS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jane Wardel, 990 words)

Ecclestone says Horner could succeed him - media

LONDON - Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone has named Red Bull team boss Christian Horner as the ideal candidate to succeed him when he finally relinquishes his grip on the sport, British media reports. (MOTORRACING-ECCLESTONE/HORNER, moved, 330 words)