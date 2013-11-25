BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Iran deal sends oil lower, lifts shares and dollar

LONDON - The historic deal to curb Iran’s nuclear programme prompts a dip in oil prices and buoys world shares as investors price in an easing in political tensions and the lift it may give to global economic growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 700 words)

Insurance relief in Iran nuclear deal may lift oil sales

DUBAI - The easing of a ban on European insurance for shipments of Iranian oil may lift Iran’s crude exports to big oil buyers in Asia, including India and China. (IRAN NUCLEAR/OIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Daniel Fineren,600 words)

Italian government calls confidence vote over 2014 budget

ROME - Italy’s government calls a confidence vote on its 2014 budget this week, a first test for Enrico Letta’s government since his coalition partners the centre-right party of Silvio Berlusconi split. The vote comes at a delicate moment as the Senate prepares to vote on whether to expel Berlusconi from parliament. (ITALY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), PIX,TV, moved, by Giuseppe Fonte, 600 words)

RBS brings in lawyers to review treatment of small firms

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed law firm Clifford Chance to conduct an inquiry into the treatment received by small business customers in financial distress, responding to suggestions it closed down viable businesses too quickly. (RBS DEFAULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 500 words)

INSIGHT

Weak at home, France seeks grandeur abroad

PARIS - November has been a torrid month for France, rapped by the European Commission for failing to reform its economy and hit by a new sovereign debt downgrade. Yet abroad, it has exuded self-confidence and strength. (FRANCE PARADOX/, moved, by Mark John and John Irish, 900 words)

ECONOMY

Airlines to give China flight plans after air zone created

BEIJING/TOKYO - Asian airlines will inform China of their flight plans before entering airspace over waters disputed with Japan, regional aviation officials say, effectively acknowledging Beijing’s authority over a newly declared “Air Defense Identification Zone”. (CHINA-JAPAN/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Ben Blanchard and Tim Kelly, 1,090 words)

WTO talks fail to agree on global trade deal text

GENEVA - Marathon talks on the World Trade Organization’s first-ever worldwide trade reform in Geneva failed early on Monday to agree on a text to put to ministers who meet in Bali next month. (WTO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tome Miles, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Swatch takes majority stake in Dubai retailer Rivoli

ZURICH - Global watchmaker Swatch has taken control of Dubai’s Rivoli retail chain, the latest luxury group to take a closer interest in its emerging markets outlets in order to use local knowledge to manage its image and better profit from rapid regional growth. (SWATCH-RIVOLI (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 600 words)

Peugeot to name Tavares as CEO-in-waiting - sources

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen is poised to name former Renault No.2 Carlos Tavares as its next chief executive, sources with knowledge of the matter say, in a move that may help to secure new funding from Chinese partner Dongfeng. (PEUGEOT-VARIN/SUCCESSION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost, 500 words)

Chinalco out of race for Glencore’s Las Bambas mine

HONG KONG/LONDON - Chinalco, the largest aluminium producer in China, has dropped out of the race for Glencore Xstrata’s $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, leaving Minmetals as the front-runner, sources familiar with the matter say. (CHINALCO LASBAMBAS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

Monte Paschi seeks to press ahead with capital increase

MILAN/ROME - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena calls a board meeting for Tuesday to discuss its capital position, indicating it wants to press ahead with a 2.5 billion-euro ($3.4 billion) rights issue it must carry out by the end of 2014. (MONTEPASCHI-CAPITALINCREASE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 200 words)

Diageo offers to sell Whyte & Mackay whisky assets

LONDON - Britain’s Diageo has offered to sell most of Whyte & Mackay’s whisky assets to address competition concerns arising from its July acquisition of a controlling interest in India’s United Spirits. (DIAGEO-COMPETITION/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 320 words)