BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 5.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Bayer bids $2.4 bln for Norwegian drug partner Algeta

OSLO/LONDON - Bayer bids $2.4 billion for Norway’s Algeta, its partner for a new prostrate cancer treatment, a 27 percent premium to the stock’s last close. (BAYER-ALGETA/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Balazs Koranyi and Ben Hirschler, 650 words)

Shares sag as oil prices stabilise after Iran deal

LONDON - European shares sag and the dollar slips as niggling doubts over the Iran nuclear deal drag oil prices back up and political tensions resurface in the East China Sea (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Repsol likely to accept $5 bln offer from Argentina over YPF

MADRID - The board of Spanish oil major Repsol is likely to vote to accept an initial $5 billion debt offer from Argentina in compensation for the 51 percent stake in YPF seized last year. (REPSOL/YPF, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tracy Rucinski, 750 words)

It’s the economy, Scots: independence plan unveiled

GLASGOW - The Scottish government will focus on the potential economic gains from independence when it unveils its vision for the future if Scots choose to end a 306-year union with England. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (PIX), moved, by Belinda Goldsmith, 615 words)

INVESTMENT

European stocks rally skids as investors focus on quality

LONDON - A five-month rally in Europe’s cheapest stocks has skidded as relatively higher prices and an uncertain economic outlook lead investors to focus on more solid companies (MARKETS-EUROPE/SHORTED, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 750 words)

Euro zone money market funds face twin threats

LONDON - Euro zone money market funds face the twin threat of tougher regulation and negative interest rates, which could ultimately force governments and banks to plug a funding shortfall of hundreds of billions of euros if these funds go under. (MARKETS-MONEY MARKETS) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones and Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

China investors give Asian hedge funds a shot in the arm

HONG KONG - Capital-starved Asian hedge funds may have got the lifeline they’ve been waiting years for - investors from China, some of whom are willing to risk very large sums of money. (ASIA-FUNDS/CHINA, moved, by Nishant Kumar, 1,050 words)

ECONOMY

India considers more Iran oil imports, readies payments

NEW DELHI - India could step up crude imports from Iran next month and start transferring billions of dollars it owes for oil as early as next week, following a deal between Tehran and six world powers to curb the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme. (IRAN OIL/ASIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nidhi Verma, 600 words)

China’s reforms tested in region wealthier than most nations

GUANGZHOU - Just days after China announced sweeping reforms to revitalise its economy, several hundred striking workers rallied outside a Nokia factory in its wealthiest and most industrialised region shouting: “Protect our rights!” (CHINA-REFORM/GUANGDONG, moved, by James Pomfret, 1,250 words)

COMPANIES

DBS, ABN AMRO bid for SocGen Asia private bank - sources

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG - Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings, ABN AMRO and Credit Suisse have submitted final round bids for Societe Generale’s Asian private bank, which is being valued at around $400 million, people familiar with the matter say. (SOCGEN-ASIA/PRIVATEBANKING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas, 400 words)

China slowdown to hurt Remy Cointreau profit

PARIS - French spirits group Remy Cointreau warns of a double-digit decline in full-year operating profit because of a slowdown in China that will weigh on demand for its premium cognac (REMY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

Hugo Boss delays 2015 profit target on China slowdown

FRANKFURT - German fashion house Hugo Boss says it will not meet its 2015 profit margin target due to slower than expected growth in China and as it spends more money on its own stores and advertising to combat weak markets (HUGOBOSS-PROFIT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT /5.30 AM ET, by Victoria Bryan, 600 words)

Adobe says breach notices taking longer than anticipated

BOSTON - Adobe says it is taking longer than hoped to warn customers about a massive data breach that compromised data on tens of millions of people, leaving some in the dark 10 weeks after the attack was discovered. (ADOBE-CYBERATTACK), moved, by Jim Finkle, 550 words