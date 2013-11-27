BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Merkel and SPD clinch German grand coalition deal

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) clinch a coalition deal that puts Germany on track to have a new government in place by Christmas. (GERMANY-COALITON, moved, by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum,

German government deal lifts euro, helps buoy shares

LONDON - The euro touches a four-year high against the yen and one-month peak against the dollar and European stocks rise after a deal is reached to form a new German government and more talk emerges of help for struggling firms from the region’s central bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1015 GMT/ 0515 ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

Alitalia a symbol of Italy’s bid to create market economy

MILAN - In 2008, Maurizio Prato, then chairman of Alitalia, said only an “exorcist” could save the Italian airline. Five years later, the near-bankrupt carrier is still waiting for its miracle worker. (ALITALIA/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak, 650 words)

Madame Nouy set to take on Europe’s banks

FRANKFURT - The woman set to police Europe’s banks has spent much of her 40-year career rising through the ranks of French financial supervision, once a bastion of male domination. (ECB/BANKS, moved, by Eva Taylor, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters monthly ECB and BoE policy polls

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 120 economists for their views on the outlook for European Central Bank and Bank of England monetary policy. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/0820 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BOE-RATES/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/0820 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words

Ukraine leader to go to EU summit, but not to sign the pact

KIEV - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich says he will attend an EU summit this week, but, criticising the bloc for a ‘humiliating’ financial aid offer, declares he will sign a free trade pact only when it suits Ukraine’s interests (UKRAINE-EU, (UPDATE 4), moved, pix, tv, by Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth, 790 words)

Thais move on more ministries; central bank cuts rates

BANGKOK - Thousands of Thai demonstrators mass outside four ministries, a major government office complex and 19 provincial halls in an effort to cripple the administration and oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. (THAILAND-PROTEST/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURES, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Online shopping hits impulse buys

LONDON - For consumers, one of the great things about shopping online is bypassing the queue to check out. For producers of the candy, magazines and drinks often sold there, it’s a problem. (RETAIL-CONSUMER/CHECKOUTS (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 1,100 words)

Generali sees higher dividend as debt falls

LONDON - Generali wants to deliver progressively higher dividends as its strategy to cut its debt through a string of asset disposals and hefty cost savings starts to bear fruits (GENERALI-PLAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gianluca Semeraro, 600 words)

UK government quizzed over Royal Mail sale

LONDON - Britain’s Vince Cable, the minister in charge of the privatisation of Royal Mail, is to be quizzed before a parliamentary committee on whether the sale has short-changed the taxpayer. (ROYAL MAIL-SALE/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Neil Maidment and William James, 600 words)

Accor overhauls hotel business to boost performance

PARIS - Accor, Europe’s largest hotel group, says it will focus on operating and owning hotels under a new plan to improve the group’s performance and boost shareholder returns. (ACCOR-PLAN/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

Solvay revises down long-term profit target

BRUSSELS - Belgian chemicals group Solvay revises down its long-term profit target to reflect tougher than expected market conditions this year as well as planned divestment of mature and lower margin activities (SOLVAY (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 500 words)

Surviving Chairman Ma: Life in the shadow of China’s Alibaba

SHANGHAI - In a small research lab in Palo Alto, California, flanked by Hewlett-Packard Co and Stanford University, China’s largest electronics retailer is learning how to compete online. (CHINA-ECOMMERCE/, moved, by Adam Jourdan, 1,100 words)

Auto sector adds spark to Japan’s electronics industry

TOKYO/OSAKA - Japanese electronic component makers are looking beyond a fickle smartphone market that once lured them with rocketing growth, tying their fortunes more closely to the most resilient of Japan’s big industries: automobiles. (JAPAN-ELECTRONICS/AUTOS, moved, by Nobuhiro Kubo and Yoshiyuki Osada, 850 words)

Panasonic to sell 3 chip plants to Israel’s TowerJazz

TOKYO - Japan’s Panasonic Corp will sell its three main domestic semiconductor factories to Israel’s TowerJazz as early as the current business year ending in March, sources with direct knowledge of the matter say, bringing the embattled electronics giant closer to completing an overhaul of its loss-making businesses. (PANASONIC-RESTRUCTURING/, moved, by Reiji Murai, 400 words)

Macau’s junket operators prowl Asia to expand VIP business

MACAU - On the second floor of Solaire’s plush ocean-front casino in Manila, the dealers speak Mandarin, the players are Chinese and revenue from high-roller gamblers is rising rapidly. “It’s almost not in the Philippines. It’s more like you’re in Macau,” says Francis Hernando, the Philippine gaming body’s vice president for licensed casino development. (MACAU-JUNKETS/ASIA, moved, by Farah Master, 850 words)