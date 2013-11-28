BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

German unemployment climbs to highest level in 2-1/2 years

BERLIN - German joblessness rises for a fourth month in a row to its top level since April 2011, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel unveils a coalition programme that rows back on reforms that helped slash unemployment. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Michelle Martin, 500 words)

Euro zone loans contraction increases pressure on ECB

FRANKFURT - A contraction in loans to households and companies in the euro zone quickened in October, underlining the weak state of the euro zone economy as the European Central Bank mulls whether to take fresh policy action (EUROZONE/M3 (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel, 500 words)

World shares rally, yen falls after robust U.S. data

LONDON - World shares head toward six-year highs and the yen languishes at fresh lows against the euro and dollar after investor sentiment gets a boost from a batch of strong U.S. economic data, though activity is light due to the Thanksgiving holiday. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

Banks line up to lift fixed pay as Europe bonus cap looms

The biggest banks in London, including Deutsche Bank, Barclays and JPMorgan, look certain to bump up fixed pay for thousands of staff from next year as a result of new European rules capping bonuses. (BANKS-PAY/EUROPE, due 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

REGULATION & INVESTMENT

Japan mulls stripping Tibor supervision from banks - sources

TOKYO - An advisory panel set up by Japan’s financial regulator will consider stripping oversight for setting Tibor, the yen benchmark interest rate, from the banking group now responsible for its administration, say people with knowledge of the potential supervisory overhaul. (JAPAN-TIBOR/, moved, by Noriyuki Hirata and Emi Emoto, 700 words)

Australia business spending surge defies doomsayers

SYDNEY - Australia’s decade-long boom in mining investment is not slowing nearly as quickly as many feared, while other sectors are beefing up spending at a rate that should greatly ease concerns about the economic outlook. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Wayne Cole, 650 words)

ECONOMY

Germany’s SPD lobbies sceptical members to back coalition

BERLIN - Germany’s Social Democrats begin a tough campaign to convince nearly half a million grassroots members, many of them deeply sceptical about entering another partnership with Angela Merkel, to back a “grand coalition” in a high-stakes party vote. (GERMANY-COALITION/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, tv, by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum, 600 words)

Swiss growth just tops forecast in third quarter

ZURICH - Switzerland’s economy grew a touch more than expected in the third quarter on the back of government spending, construction and a pick-up in exports, suggesting growth may accelerate into the start of next year (SWISS ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Caroline Copley, 400 words)

Ireland’s working emigrants reluctant to return home

DUBLIN - For a country keen to turn another chapter in its painful history of emigration around, Ireland is having to watch a growing cohort of graduates leave jobs, rather than benefits, to seek better opportunities abroad. (IRELAND-EMIGRATION/ (PIX), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 1,150 words)

Thai output contracts for 7th month, tensions escalate

BANGKOK - Thai factory output shrinks more than expected in October, adding to a string of weak data that have prompted the central bank to unexpectedly cut interest rates to support the economy as mounting political tension dents confidence. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words)

Philippine growth slowest in more than a year

MANILA - Annual growth in the Philippines cools to its slowest in more than a year in the third quarter, with the economy set to take another hit from this month’s powerful typhoon that devastated much of the country’s coconut and rice growing central provinces. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, by Karen Lema, 700 words)

Rural India shows signs of economic revival

NEW DELHI/SHIRDHON - The best monsoon in six years means vigorously growing crops and surging sales of tractors and motorbikes that raise hopes this pick up in activity will spread and feed a wider revival in an economy that has slumped to its worst growth in a decade. But the benefits may be fleeting because rural growth alone will not be enough to pull India’s economy out of the doldrums longer term. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GREENSHOOTS, moved, by Rajendra Jadhav and Rajesh Kumar Singh, 1,000 words)

COMPANIES

Alitalia cash call seen going ahead, big challenges remain

MILAN - Alitalia is expected to get the bulk of the cash it was seeking in a 300 million euro ($407 million) capital increase, but the airline still urgently needs a cash-rich partner to keep its aircraft in the air. (ALITALIA/, PIX, expected by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak, 600 words)

Thomas Cook turnaround gathers pace as profit rises 49 pct

LONDON - Thomas Cook posts a 49 percent jump in full-year operating profit and raises its revenue and cost cutting targets in the latest stage of a turnaround at the world’s oldest travel firm. (THOMASCOOK/, moved, 430 words)

Kingfisher cautious on France as Q3 profit edges higher

LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe’s biggest home improvements retailer, posts third-quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts and cautions that its markets remains tough, particularly in France where consumer confidence is weak. (KINGFISHER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

Samsung’s marketing splurge doesn’t always bring results

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co is expected to spend around $14 billion - more than Iceland’s GDP - on advertising and marketing this year, but it doesn’t always get value for money. (SAMSUNG-MARKETING/, moved, by Miyoung Kim, 1,150 words)

Chinese bad loan manager Cinda sits on its own debt mountain

HONG KONG - China Cinda Asset Management’s drive to crank profit out of bad loans has come at a cost - a debt mountain of its own. (CHINACINDA-FINANCIALS/, moved, by Elzio Barreto, 700 words)

Hot springs are passe - Japan’s tourist towns covet casinos

OTARU/SASEBO - Ageing and shrinking, Japan’s country towns want to gamble away their economic and demographic woes. With lawmakers planning to submit legislation soon to open Japan to casino gambling, likely in time for the 2020 Olympics, several small cities, hot spring towns and tourist destinations are pushing to get one of the coveted licences. (JAPAN-CASINOS/, moved, by Nathan Layne and Junko Fujita, 1,200 words)