BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Britain cuts mortgage support to avoid housing bubble

LONDON - The Bank of England moves to head off the risk of a bubble in house prices on Thursday, making a surprise announcement that it would put the brakes on a scheme launched last year to boost mortgage lending (BRITAIN-BANK/REGULATION (UPDATE 3), expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by David Milliken and Huw Jones, 900 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BANK/HOUSEBUILDERS), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Brenda Goh, 500 words

Stronger U.S. data spurs world shares, yen falls

LONDON - World shares edge toward six-year highs and the yen languishes at long-term lows against the euro and dollar after sentiment gets a boost from a batch of strong U.S. economic data (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard and Marc Jones, 750 words)

Banks line up to lift fixed pay as Europe bonus cap looms

LONDON - The biggest banks in London, including Deutsche Bank, Barclays and JPMorgan, look certain to bump up fixed pay for thousands of staff from next year as a result of new European rules capping bonuses. (BANKS-PAY/EUROPE, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

UBS shrinks advisory team for emerging markets rich

ZURICH/DUBAI - Swiss lender UBS is scaling back corporate advisory and investment banking services for ultra-rich clients in some key emerging market countries to reduce overlaps with other departments, three sources familiar with the plan say. (UBS-WEALTH/(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Katharina Bart and Dinesh Nair, 500 words)

ECONOMY

EU leaders set for tough talk with Ukraine’s Yanukovich

KIEV - The European Union tells Ukraine its rejection of a free-trade deal in favour of closer ties with Russia will put at risk its economic future, as EU leaders prepare for what is likely to be a fraught meeting with President Viktor Yanukovich (UKRAINE-EU (UPDATE 2, pix, tv), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Natalia Zinets, 1,000 words)

German unemployment climbs to highest level in 2-1/2 years

BERLIN - German joblessness rises for a fourth month in a row to its top level since April 2011, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel unveils a coalition programme that rows back on reforms that helped slash unemployment. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 500 words)

Euro zone loans contraction increases pressure on ECB

FRANKFURT - A contraction in loans to households and companies in the euro zone quickened in October, underlining the weak state of the euro zone economy as the European Central Bank mulls whether to take fresh policy action (EUROZONE/M3 (UPDATE 1), moved by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel, 500 words)

Germany’s SPD lobbies sceptical members to back coalition

BERLIN - Germany’s Social Democrats begin a tough campaign to convince nearly half a million grassroots members, many of them deeply sceptical about entering another partnership with Angela Merkel, to back a “grand coalition” in a high-stakes party vote. (GERMANY-COALITION/, expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET, tv, by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum, 600 words)

Ireland’s working emigrants reluctant to return home

DUBLIN - For a country keen to turn another chapter in its painful history of emigration around, Ireland is having to watch a growing cohort of graduates leave jobs, rather than benefits, to seek better opportunities abroad. (IRELAND-EMIGRATION/ (PIX), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 1,150 words)

COMPANIES

German utility E.ON plans sale of Italian business

FRANKFURT/MILAN - Germany utility E.ON has started preparations for the sale of its Italian business and will soon begin the search for a buyer, four people familiar with the matter say, with the price likely to be about 3 billion euros ($4 billion). (EON-ITALY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)

Eyeing holiday sales, more US retailers open on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK - Macy’s Inc and a slew of other U.S. retailers are opening on Thanksgiving for the first time ever in a bare-knuckled brawl for a bigger slice of overall holiday sales. (USA THANKSGIVING/RETAILERS, moved, by Lisa Baertlein, 800 words)

Alitalia cash call seen going ahead, big challenges remain

MILAN - Alitalia is expected to get the bulk of the cash it was seeking in a 300 million euro ($407 million) capital increase, but the airline still urgently needs a cash-rich partner to keep its aircraft in the air. (ALITALIA/, PIX, expected by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak, 600 words)

Thomas Cook turnaround gathers pace as profit rises 49 pct

LONDON - Thomas Cook posts a 49 percent jump in full-year operating profit and raises its revenue and cost cutting targets in the latest stage of a turnaround at the world’s oldest travel firm. (THOMASCOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)

Kingfisher cautious on France as Q3 profit edges higher

LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe’s biggest home improvement retailer, highlights contrasting growth prospects for 2014 in Britain and France as it posts third-quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts, blaming a tough French market. (KINGFISHER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words)