BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1330 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Price growth and jobless fall eases pressure on ECB to act

BRUSSELS - A pick-up in inflation this month eases pressure on the European Central Bank to act next week, and the first fall in unemployment in almost three years shows a tentative euro zone recovery is gaining traction.. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/, moved, by Robin Emmott and John O‘Donnell, 500 words)

S&P cuts Netherlands rating, lifts outlook for Spain

AMSTERDAM - Standard & Poor’s removes one of the euro zone’s few remaining triple-A credit ratings, cutting the Netherlands to “AA+” while rewarding Spain for moves to reform public finances with an improved stable outlook. (EUROZONE-DEBT/RATING (UPDATE 5), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Sara Webb and Julien Toyer, 500 words)

London spearheads 11 pct jump in 1 million euro bankers

LONDON - More than 3,500 bankers in Europe earned 1 million euros or more last year after a big jump across the Continent and in Britain, which had 12 times as many high earners as any other country. (BANKERS-EUROPE/HIGHEARNERS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater, 500 words)

+ See also:

- BOE BANKS/, moved, by Huw Jones 400 words

No quick exit from West’s economic malaise

LONDON - Ending the Great Stagnation that is taxing Western policy makers may depend as much on the Chinese Communist Party as it does on the world’s leading central banks. (ECONOMY GLOBAL/STAGNATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Alan Wheatley, 1,570 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Shares near 6-year high, euro firm after inflation rebound

LONDON - World stocks hovered around a six-year high on Friday as faith in an improving global economy and support from central banks drove markets towards a third straight month of gains. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Global investors brace for Fed move, cut N. American bonds

LONDON - Leading global investors slashed North American bond holdings to a 3 1/2-year low in November as expectations for dwindling U.S. monetary stimulus encouraged them to buy developed-market equities, a Reuters survey showed. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 700 words)

Loyal friends may save bonds from carnage

LONDON - Global sovereign debt markets may avoid a steep sell-off next year even if the Federal Reserve terminates its bond buying by end-2014 as growing long-term demand from pension funds and reduced government borrowing would cushion the impact. (INVESTMENT-BONDS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Ukraine’s Yanukovich vetoes EU push to save trade deal

VILNIUS - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich rejects last-minute attempts by the European Union to rescue a trade deal that could have been signed at a summit on Friday and would have signalled a historic shift away from Russia, EU diplomats say. (UKRAINE EU/, moved, by Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft, 700 words)

+See also:

- EU UKRAINE/NEIGHBOURHOOD, moved, by Paul Taylor, 900 words

UK housing market picks up speed, business lending down

LONDON - Britain’s housing market recovery is advancing but data on Friday also showed how businesses are struggling to get credit, highlighting why the Bank of England has shifted a stimulus programme away from the housing market. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Silvia Antonioli, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ENERGY/UPDATE 1, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by William James and Sarah Young, 400 words)

European firms size up Iran’s post-deal potential

BERLIN - The phone hasn’t stopped ringing at the German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce since six world powers reached a deal with Tehran to curb its nuclear programme, opening the prospect that Iran can begin to shake off its economic isolation. (IRAN COMPANIES/OPENING, moved, by Alexandra Hudson, 700 words)

Turkey, Kurdistan sign landmark energy contracts

ANKARA - Turkey and Kurdistan sign a multi-billion dollar energy package that will help transform Iraq’s semi-autonomous region into an oil and gas powerhouse and anger the central government in Baghdad. (TURKEY-IRAQ/OIL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun, 600 words)

India’s economy makes cautious recovery in September quarter

NEW DELHI - An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped India’s economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Stores open early on US Thanksgiving but shoppers in no rush

Jill McCormack didn’t mind waiting in the cold for five hours on Thursday. She was frozen, but first in line when the Macy’s Inc M.N flagship store in New York opened for the first time ever on Thanksgiving Day. (USA THANKSGIVING/RETAILERS, moved, 600 words)

Amazon won’t let German strikes dampen Christmas cheer

HAMBURG - Amazon.com Inc has no intention of bowing to pressure from striking workers in Germany, its second biggest market, and is more worried about bad weather hurting Christmas deliveries, its country head says (AMAZON-GERMANY/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Emma Thomasson and Nadine Schimroszik, 700 words)

Australia spurns ADM’s $2.6 bln GrainCorp bid, shares tumble

SYDNEY - Australia rejects a A$2.8 billion ($2.6 billion) takeover of GrainCorp by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), bowing to pressure from grain growers in a rare and surprising decision. (GRAINCORP ADM/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Lincoln Feast and Colin Packham, 600 words)