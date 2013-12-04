BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU Commission to fine banks 1.7 bln euros for rigging

BRUSSELS - A group of leading European and American banks will be fined a record 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) by the European Commission for rigging interest-rate benchmarks, a source familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (EU-BANKS/FINES (EXCLUSIVE), moved, 200 words)

Growth takes a breather as euro zone divergence deepens

LONDON - The global economic recovery paused for breath last month as growth remained weak and a tepid expansion in the euro zone masked a growing disparity among its key members. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

BOJ’s Sato says no need to forestall tax hike with easing

HAKODATE, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato says he sees no need to expand monetary stimulus pre-emptively to counter the pain to the economy from next year’s sales tax hike, seeking to dispel speculation of a near-term expansion of its ultra-easy policy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara, 725 words)

Tesco’s UK sales resume decline

LONDON - Tesco, the world’s third-biggest retailer, fell back to an underlying sales decline in its main British market in the third quarter, raising new questions over its recovery strategy. (TESCO-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Davey, 500 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

How Peugeot and France ran out of gas

PARIS - The rush to Paris’s Charles-de-Gaulle airport for flights to China began on Friday, Oct. 11. A first set of bankers booked onto the 10-hour overnight Air China Flight; over the next 48 hours, they were followed by top management from PSA Peugeot Citroën and the French Finance Ministry. (FRANCE-PEUGEOT/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS, TV), moved, by Sophie Sassard, Mark John and Gilles Guillaume, 2,840 words)

MARKETS

World shares slide as data-wary investors take profits

LONDON - World shares fall for a third day and gold sags at a five-month low, as the prospects of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus early next year prompts investors to cash in gains from recent rallies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Euro deflation threat crushes inflation-protected bets

LONDON - Tumbling inflation and a buyers’ strike among hedge funds and other speculative investors is making this a loss-making year for holders of euro zone inflation-linked bonds. (MARKETS-INFLATION/, moved, by Jamie McGeever and Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 770 words)

China reforms seen extending opportunities beyond miners

LONDON - Plans for big economic reforms in Beijing have put companies with exposure to China back in vogue, with Europe’s consumer firms - from baby food to cars - set to replace miners as key beneficiaries of Chinese growth. (MARKETS-CHINA/REFORMS, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tricia Wright, 800 words)

Sterling rally puts it at risk of BoE jawboning

LONDON - Sterling is at a five-year high against a basket of currencies helped by stellar British data but its rally is raising the risk of verbal intervention by the Bank of England, which wants to keep the currency competitive to support exports. (MARKETS-FOREX/STERLING (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Anirban Nag, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc, Swedish and Norwegian crowns and the South African rand. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

ECB’s Mersch: Bank risks should determine resolution dues

FRANKFURT - Banks should pay into a European resolution fund for dealing with problem lenders according to their risk-weighting, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch says. (EUROZONE-BANKS/ECB, moved, 325 words)

Asia LNG buyers set to meet this week on joint procurement

NEW DELHI - An uncomfortable prospect for global exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will unfold in India this week -- buyers from countries that import 70 percent of the world’s LNG will meet to discuss how to get a better deal. (ASIA-LNG/PROCUREMENT , moved, by Nidhi Verma and Jo Winterbottom, 1000 words)

COMPANIES

StanChart set to end 10-year boom with 2013 profit drop

LONDON - Standard Chartered warns that 10 years of record earnings are likely to end this year as profit is expected to fall from a year ago due to losses in South Korea, a slowdown in its key Asian markets and tougher regulations. (STANCHART-TRADING/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 500 words)

UK insurers plan to invest 25 bln pounds in infrastructure

LONDON - British insurers plan to invest 25 billion pounds ($41 billion) in transport and energy projects over the next five years, the finance ministry says, a day before it presents a half-yearly economic update. (BRITAIN-INFRASTRUCTURE/, moved, by David Milliken, 520 words)

Bank of Ireland to repay state 1.8 billion euros

DUBLIN - Bank of Ireland plans to raise 580 million euros ($788 million) of equity as part of a deal to repay 1.8 billion euros of state-owned preference shares and hand the government a timely boost. (BANKOFIRELAND-REPAYMENT/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Padraic Halpin, 450 words)

Poland in talks to buy 1-2 pct of aerospace group EADS -report

WARSAW - The Polish government is in talks with the owners of EADS to buy a stake of between 1 and 2 percent in the European aerospace and defence group, which could help it tighten military cooperation within the EU, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reports. (POLAND-EADS/, moved, 100 words)

Greece, Blackberry - “cautious” bets for Canada’s Fairfax

LONDON - Bets on debt-ravaged Greece or ailing phone maker Blackberry would make many investors flee, but for Prem Watsa both are part of a “cautious” strategy he employs to manage Fairfax Financial’s $23.3 billion portfolio. (INVESTMENT/WATSA (INTERVIEW), moved, by Laura Noonan, 1,080 words)

U.S. concern over Huawei telecoms deal with South Korea

WASHINGTON - The heads of two U.S. Senate committees overseeing national security have expressed concern to the Obama administration over a recent network supply deal between China’s Huawei Technologies and Washington ally South Korea. (USA-CHINA/TELECOMS-SOUTHKOREA (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 780 words)

Russian double-sided smartphone has global ambitions

MOSCOW - Russian modem developer Yota Devices has launched its first smartphone, hoping its novel double-sided screen will allow it to break into markets in Europe and the Middle East and gain share from rivals. (RUSSIA-YOTAPHONE/, moved, 500 words)

Your fridge just texted: Japan electronics firms pin hopes on ‘smart’ appliances

TOKYO - For Japan’s electronics firms, the kitchen is the final frontier. Companies from Panasonic Corp to Toshiba Corp are diverting engineers and money away from their TV operations and into developing ‘smart appliances’ after losing out in the living room to cheaper Asian rivals. (JAPAN-ELECTRONICS/APPLIANCES, moved, by Maki Shiraki and Sophie Knight, 830 words)

Bullion smuggling outstrips drugs to feed India’s gold habit

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI - Indian gold smugglers are adopting the methods of drug couriers to sidestep a government crackdown on imports of the precious metal, stashing gold in imported vehicles and even using mules who swallow nuggets to try to get them past airport security. (INDIA-GOLD/SMUGGLING, moved, by A. Ananthalakshmi and Siddesh Mayenkar, 1,000 words)