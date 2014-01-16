BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Banking regulation meets law of unintended consequences

LONDON - Arcane measures designed to make banks safer are pushing trading activity into areas where the banking regulator’s writ doesn’t run, making conventional markets more risky as volumes dwindle. (BANKS/REGULATION, moved, by Laura Noonan, 830 words)

BoE discussed FX fixing process with chief dealers -document

LONDON - Bank of England representatives discussed the process of setting foreign exchange benchmarks with senior currency dealers at major investment banks in April 2012, more than a year before regulators launched probes into alleged rate manipulation, according to a Freedom of Information Request made by Reuters. (FOREX BOE/, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 600 words)

World Economic Forum warns of dangers in growing inequality

LONDON - A chronic gap between rich and poor is yawning wider, posing the biggest single risk to the world in 2014, even as economies in many countries start to recover, the World Economic Forum says. (DAVOS-RISKS/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 525 words)

Strong Japan machinery orders a shot in the arm to Abenomics

TOKYO - Japan’s core machinery orders jump to a five-year high in November, a sign companies may be ready to ramp up investment and increase wages -- key elements in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s strategy to revive the world’s third-biggest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara, 920 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Stocks, dollar cheered by global economy pick-up

LONDON - Global stocks steady around multi-year peaks and the dollar rises, held aloft by robust U.S., Japanese and European data and some upbeat corporate earnings. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Toni Vorobyova, 725 words)

Aberdeen hit by fresh client rush to emerging market exit

LONDON - Aberdeen Asset Management said clients pulled yet more money out of its funds at the end of 2013 as sentiment towards Asian and emerging markets took a fresh hit, adding it sees further market flux in the months ahead. (ABERDEEN-IMS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Simon Jessop, 580 words)

ECONOMY

Central bank chief urges speed on Hollande’s reform pact

PARIS - France can revive its competitiveness and growth if it rapidly pushes through with a reform drive proposed by President Francois Hollande, the central bank governor says. (FRANCE-HOLLANDE/NOYER (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400 words)

Paris lobby wants tax cuts to compete with London, Singapore

PARIS - French finance lobby Europlace calls on the government to cut taxes on banks to better compete with London and Singapore, adding it would be open to a European solution to the fate of Euronext (FRANCE-EURONEXT/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Lionel Laurent, 600 words)

Eurogroup’s Dijsselbloem says low inflation no threat

BEIJING - Euro zone inflation is unlikely to slow further and the current low level is not a major threat to economic recovery, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem says while in Beijing for talks with Chinese leaders. (EUROZONE-INFLATION/, moved, 300 words)

UK house price expectations hit 14-year high in Dec-RICS

LONDON - Expectations of future rises in British house prices strengthened again last month, driven by a shortage of new homes on the market, a survey shows, although its headline price measure slipped. (BRITAIN-PROPERTY/RICS, moved, 395 words)

Reuters quarterly G20 economic outlook polls

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 300 economists on the outlook for the world’s largest economies including the U.S., euro zone, Japan, Britain, Germany, Italy, France, Turkey, Canada and Latin American countries. The results will be published at 1520 GMT/10.20 AM ET. (ECONOMY-POLL/ (WRAPUP), by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

Early holidays point to grim outlook for China’s factories

DONGGUAN/KUNSHAN - Scores of factories in China’s manufacturing heartlands have closed earlier than usual for the country’s biggest annual holiday due to weak orders and rising costs, workers and owners say, suggesting a rocky outlook for a key sector of the economy. (CHINA-MIGRATION/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by James Pomfret and John Ruwitch, 1,050 words)

COMPANIES

Richemont Q3 sales miss as Asian retailers remain cautious

ZURICH - Richemont, the maker of high-end IWC watches and Cartier jewellery, said Asia Pacific retailers had been cautious in the three months to December, limiting sales growth to 9 percent at constant exchange rates, below forecasts. (RICHEMONT-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Silke Koltrowitz, 400 words)

Carrefour posts weaker sales in emerging markets

PARIS - Carrefour sales in emerging markets disappoint in the fourth quarter as like-for-like sales growth slows in Brazil and slowing consumption turns China negative. (CARREFOUR SALES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

Love of Internet shopping, tablet computers boosts retailers

LONDON - A growing love of Internet shopping, coupled with demand for must-have tablet computers and cheap fashion gives British retailers a boost in an otherwise tough Christmas trading period. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Neil Maidment and James Davey, 650 words)

Renault, VW lead European car sales as recovery spreads

BERLIN - Renault, Volkswagen and Ford spur monthly European car sales to their highest year-on-year gain in four years in December, industry data shows, as the sector recovery spreads to Mediterranean markets. (EUROPE-CARSALES/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Andreas Cremer, 550 words)

Norwegian oil projects face delays as cost rise

OSLO - Surging costs across Norway’s oil sector are threatening to choke off key developments, and projects in the Arctic along with smaller prospects in more mature areas are under the biggest threat, industry insiders say. (OIL-NORWAY/DELAYS, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Henrik Stolen, Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg, 800 words)

Charter, Comcast in new talks on Time Warner bid - sources

NEW YORK - Charter Communications Inc reaches out to Comcast Corp this week about teaming up to buy Time Warner Cable Inc, as the larger rival rejects its $37.3 billion takeover bid, according to people familiar with the matter. (CHARTER-COMCAST/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Soyoung Kim and Liana B. Baker, 450 words)

Troubled smaller miners vulnerable to mid-sized rivals

LONDON - A year of tumbling share prices and a shrinking pool of funding leaves smaller mining companies vulnerable to approaches of medium-sized rivals with cash in the bank and new investment vehicles keen to pick up bargains in 2014. (MINING-CONSOLIDATION/, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 800 words)

Suntory deal boosts Morgan Stanley-MUFG tie-up

TOKYO/HONG KONG - A joint venture between U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley and Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, which suffered from a culture clash in its early stages, looks to have found its footing. (SUNTORY-BEAM/FINANCING (DEALTALK), moved, by Taiga Uranaka and Denny Thomas, 750 words)